Nurses to strike for two days as education unions reveal ballot results

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Nurses to strike for two days as education unions reveal ballot results

By Press Association
January 15, 2023, 4:13 pm
Members of the Royal College of Nursing on the picket line outside the Royal Liverpool University Hospital (Peter Powell/PA)
Members of the Royal College of Nursing on the picket line outside the Royal Liverpool University Hospital (Peter Powell/PA)

The wave of industrial action which has swept across the country for months will continue this week and could escalate unless there is a breakthrough to bitter disputes over pay, jobs and conditions.

Members of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) across England will walk out on Wednesday and Thursday and the union has warned that if progress is not made in negotiations by the end of January the next set of strikes will include all eligible members in England for the first time.

The Government continues to insist that pay claims are unaffordable and is sticking to its belief that wage rises should be decided by pay review bodies.

Health unions are refusing to submit any evidence to the NHS pay review body for the 2023/24 pay rise until the current dispute is resolved.

GMB leaders will meet on Monday to decide whether to call more strikes among their ambulance members because of the lack of progress in talks.

Any decision is likely to be announced later in the week.

Meanwhile the National Education Union (NEU) and school leaders union NAHT will announce the result of ballots for strikes over pay.

INDUSTRY Strikes
(PA Graphics)

The NEU announcement will be made on Monday, and the union will have to give two weeks notice of any industrial action.

A ballot of members of the NASUWT teachers union last week failed to reach the 50% turnout threshold, although nine in 10 of those who did vote backed strikes.

A strike will be held on Wednesday by Unison members at the Environment Agency in a dispute over pay.

Talks will continue between rail unions and train operators in a fresh attempt to resolve the long-running row which has led to a series of strikes since last summer.

Both sides say they are working towards a revised offer.

The Public and Commercial Services union (PCS) is pressing ahead with a strike on February 1 by 100,000 civil servants which will have an impact on governments, driving test centres, museums, ports and airports.

The TUC is organising a series of protests on February 1 against the Government’s controversial proposed new law on strikes.

Planned legislation aimed at ensuring minimum levels of service during strikes will receive its Second Reading in Parliament on Monday.

A demonstration will be held outside Downing Street to protest against the Government’s move.

PCS members working as legal advisers and court associates in more than 80 courts across England and Wales are also to take further strike action in a long-running dispute about a case management system called Common Platform.

Around 300 PCS members will take action on January 21 and January 28.

PCS general secretary Mark Serwotka said: “As long as managers continue to ignore our members, our members will continue to resist the unworkable Common Platform system and fight for the integrity of the entire justice system.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak toasts marshmallows during a visit to the Sea scouts community group in Muirtown near Inverness, during a two day visit to Scotland to highlight the benefits of remaining in the United Kingdom as he seeks to counter Nicola Sturgeon's push for independence. The Prime Minister is expected to hold face-to-face talks with the Scottish First Minister during his two-day trip, which begins on Thursday. Picture date: Thursday January 12, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story POLITICS Scotland. Photo credit should read: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Rishi Sunak’s trip to Inverness caused scenes we’re not used to seeing in the…
2
Motorists are being urged to avoid travel on the A835 Inverness to Ullapool road this evening following an evening of heavy snow showers. Image: Traffic Scotland.
Heavy snow causing travel chaos across the Highlands and Grampian
3
The lone female mountaineer was attempting to descend a peak on Coignafearn Estate, near Strathdearn, on Saturday evening when she became disorientated. Image: Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team.
Mountaineers rescue woman stranded in blizzard conditions on Highland estate
4
To go with story by Emma Grady. CR0040585 Edited Version Aberdeen Sheriff court In pic......... Matthew Clark, centre Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson 12/01/2023 Picture shows; Matthew Clark. Aberdeen Sheriff court. Supplied by Wullie Marr Date; 12/01/2023
Boyfriend who threatened to bury woman alive during years of abuse avoids jail sentence
5
Proud owner, Julie-Ann Whyte has launched her own traditional greengrocer in Aberdeenshire. Picture by Kami Thomson.
Traditional Aberdeenshire greengrocer sells over 17,000 pies in six months
6
BioCafe on Rosemount Viaduct welcomes everyone, says owner Iwona Szmid, middle, who doubles as a personal trainer. Image: Andy Morton/DC Thomson
The demise of Aberdeen’s Bonobo Cafe and the battle between ‘plant-based’ and ‘vegan’
7
Edward Clark has been traced.
Missing Kingussie woman Caitlin Kemp traced
8
Spean Bridge Hotel in May 2022. Image: Google
‘The whole village suffers’: Locals say ‘eyesore’ Highland hotel drives tourists away from Spean…
9
James Anderson demanded our photographer to delete his picture as he left court. Image: DC Thomson.
Inverurie man caught drink-driving claims he was only moving car due to bad weather
10
Graham Hay. Image: DC Thomson
‘Gentle giant’ in dock after losing temper with charity cyclists who set up camp…

More from Press and Journal

Rod Stewart and Jeff Beck made music together through the decades. Image: Shutterstock.
When Jeff Beck and Rod Stewart brought Hi Ho Silver Lining and heavy rock…
Ellon bypass
Lorry catches fire on the A90 near Ellon
Emergency services on the scene of a three-vehicle crash near Bridge of Dee roundabout
Three-vehicle crash near Bridge of Dee causing lengthy tailbacks
A fault on the line between Forres and Huntly stations will cause delays. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.
Delays to ScotRail services between Aberdeen and Inverness due to fault
Scores of schools are shut across the north today due to the snow. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
IN FULL: The list of schools closed on Monday, January 16
Prizes winners from the Grampian Supermatch on Saturday.
Laurencekirk ploughman wins Grampian Supermatch
Culter celebrate after Nikolas Wozniak scores from the penalty spot. Picture by Kami Thomson
Junior football: Culter move five points clear at the summit
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Small business focus Picture shows; Gillian Fowler, founder, Usana Mindset. don't knlw. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 10/01/2023
Small business focus: Mindset expert Gillian Fowler loves being thrown into the world of…
Uig Harbour
'I'm not confident': Uist businesses brace for Uig harbour disruption
Wedding cake split
Rising divorce rate hitting family business values

Editor's Picks