Sunak urged to accept rebel MPs’ amendment to boost online safety for children

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Sunak urged to accept rebel MPs’ amendment to boost online safety for children

By Press Association
January 15, 2023, 4:25 pm Updated: January 15, 2023, 5:19 pm
Former Tory leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith has urged the Prime Minister to accept a rebel amendment to the Online Safety Bill (UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/PA)
Former Tory leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith has urged the Prime Minister to accept a rebel amendment to the Online Safety Bill (UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/PA)

A former Conservative leader is urging Rishi Sunak to accept an amendment that would ensure social media bosses “face punishment” for failures to protect children on their platforms.

The Prime Minister is facing a major backbench rebellion as Tory MPs push for social media bosses to be made criminally liable if they do not block minors from seeing damaging content online.

Close to 50 rebels, including former home secretary Priti Patel and former Tory leader Sir Iain Duncan-Smith, have put their name to the proposed change to the Online Safety Bill.

Sir Iain said the current protection offered by the draft legislation was “weak” and urged ministers to accept the amendment when it comes to the Lords.

He said children needed greater safeguards against seeing “extreme pornography” and material about suicide.

It comes amid a report in The Sun On Sunday that Mr Sunak and Culture Secretary Michelle Donelan were “nearing a deal” with rebels as more joined their ranks.

Veteran Tory MP Sir Bill Cash, in an article for The Daily Telegraph, said amendment leaders were “now in serious and constructive discussions with the Secretary of State” and called for a “decisive breakthrough”.

With Labour backing the amendment, failure to find a compromise would see the Prime Minister on course for his first defeat in the Commons should it be put to a vote on Tuesday during its report stage.

Speaking to LBC, Sir Iain said: “It is feasible to do this.

“We’ve got all sorts of terrible, damaging nonsense on the internet, from suicide right the way through to extreme levels of pornography aimed at children, and general abuse.

“It is time we all co-ordinated together and made sure they don’t get away with this very lax system of actually protecting children.”

Michelle Donelan maternity leave
Culture Secretary Michelle Donelan said she was not ruling out accepting the rebel amendment (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

He added: “If the Government does agree with this, and I hope it will, it will probably want to amend this in the Lords and do it in a way that they think covers some of the technical bits and pieces that may go right or may go wrong.

“I think it’s wholly feasible for this to happen and they (social media companies) shouldn’t be so big that they cannot face punishment for failure.”

The former cabinet minister said criminal liabilities for senior social media managers have been introduced elsewhere in Europe, including Ireland.

He described Dublin as having a “much tougher regime” when it came to internet safety despite being the European HQ for a string of major tech giants.

The rebel amendment is looking to introduce a new clause into the Online Safety Bill to “make it an offence for the provider of a user-to-service not to comply with the safety duties protecting children” which are set out in the draft law.

Ms Donelan last week said she was “not ruling out” such a proposal while No 10 said it would consider the amendment before the Bill’s return.

Molly Russell inquest
Molly Russell took her own life after she had been viewing material on social media linked to anxiety, depression, self-harm and suicide (Family photo/PA)

In its current form, the new internet safety law would require tech companies to remove illegal material from their platforms, with a particular emphasis on protecting children from seeing harmful content.

Social media platforms and other user-generated, content-based sites that break these rules would face large fines from the sector’s new regulator, Ofcom.

But the proposed law would only hold tech bosses liable for failing to give information to the watchdog.

Children’s charity NSPCC and parents of children who have taken their own lives after viewing harmful content have backed the amendment to widen this liability.

Molly Russell was 14 when she took her own life in 2017 after viewing harmful material linked to anxiety, depression, self-harm and suicide on social media.

Her father, Ian Russell, said including senior manager liability in the Bill was a way to “focus tech bosses’ minds to ensure their platforms are safe online spaces for children”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak toasts marshmallows during a visit to the Sea scouts community group in Muirtown near Inverness, during a two day visit to Scotland to highlight the benefits of remaining in the United Kingdom as he seeks to counter Nicola Sturgeon's push for independence. The Prime Minister is expected to hold face-to-face talks with the Scottish First Minister during his two-day trip, which begins on Thursday. Picture date: Thursday January 12, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story POLITICS Scotland. Photo credit should read: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Rishi Sunak’s trip to Inverness caused scenes we’re not used to seeing in the…
2
Motorists are being urged to avoid travel on the A835 Inverness to Ullapool road this evening following an evening of heavy snow showers. Image: Traffic Scotland.
Heavy snow causing travel chaos across the Highlands and Grampian
3
The lone female mountaineer was attempting to descend a peak on Coignafearn Estate, near Strathdearn, on Saturday evening when she became disorientated. Image: Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team.
Mountaineers rescue woman stranded in blizzard conditions on Highland estate
4
To go with story by Emma Grady. CR0040585 Edited Version Aberdeen Sheriff court In pic......... Matthew Clark, centre Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson 12/01/2023 Picture shows; Matthew Clark. Aberdeen Sheriff court. Supplied by Wullie Marr Date; 12/01/2023
Boyfriend who threatened to bury woman alive during years of abuse avoids jail sentence
5
Proud owner, Julie-Ann Whyte has launched her own traditional greengrocer in Aberdeenshire. Picture by Kami Thomson.
Traditional Aberdeenshire greengrocer sells over 17,000 pies in six months
6
BioCafe on Rosemount Viaduct welcomes everyone, says owner Iwona Szmid, middle, who doubles as a personal trainer. Image: Andy Morton/DC Thomson
The demise of Aberdeen’s Bonobo Cafe and the battle between ‘plant-based’ and ‘vegan’
7
Edward Clark has been traced.
Missing Kingussie woman Caitlin Kemp traced
8
Spean Bridge Hotel in May 2022. Image: Google
‘The whole village suffers’: Locals say ‘eyesore’ Highland hotel drives tourists away from Spean…
9
James Anderson demanded our photographer to delete his picture as he left court. Image: DC Thomson.
Inverurie man caught drink-driving claims he was only moving car due to bad weather
10
Graham Hay. Image: DC Thomson
‘Gentle giant’ in dock after losing temper with charity cyclists who set up camp…

More from Press and Journal

Rod Stewart and Jeff Beck made music together through the decades. Image: Shutterstock.
When Jeff Beck and Rod Stewart brought Hi Ho Silver Lining and heavy rock…
Ellon bypass
Lorry catches fire on the A90 near Ellon
Emergency services on the scene of a three-vehicle crash near Bridge of Dee roundabout
Three-vehicle crash near Bridge of Dee causing lengthy tailbacks
A fault on the line between Forres and Huntly stations will cause delays. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.
Delays to ScotRail services between Aberdeen and Inverness due to fault
Scores of schools are shut across the north today due to the snow. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
IN FULL: The list of schools closed on Monday, January 16
Prizes winners from the Grampian Supermatch on Saturday.
Laurencekirk ploughman wins Grampian Supermatch
Culter celebrate after Nikolas Wozniak scores from the penalty spot. Picture by Kami Thomson
Junior football: Culter move five points clear at the summit
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Small business focus Picture shows; Gillian Fowler, founder, Usana Mindset. don't knlw. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 10/01/2023
Small business focus: Mindset expert Gillian Fowler loves being thrown into the world of…
Uig Harbour
'I'm not confident': Uist businesses brace for Uig harbour disruption
Wedding cake split
Rising divorce rate hitting family business values

Editor's Picks