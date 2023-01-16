Hospitals told to review discharge plans as NHS comes under ‘severe’ pressure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Hospitals told to review discharge plans as NHS comes under ‘severe’ pressure

By Press Association
January 16, 2023, 11:57 am Updated: January 16, 2023, 4:23 pm
NHS boards across Scotland are being ordered to review discharge plans (Peter Byrne/PA)
NHS boards across Scotland are being ordered to review discharge plans (Peter Byrne/PA)

Health boards across Scotland have been ordered to review discharge plans to see if hospital patients can be sent home sooner as the NHS continues to come under “severe” pressure, Nicola Sturgeon said.

NHS boards have until the end of this month to review their discharge plans, the First Minister added.

Ms Sturgeon spoke of her concerns that accident and emergency waiting times remain “far higher than they should be”, saying these have been exacerbated by capacity issues at hospitals.

She also told journalists at a Scottish Government briefing in Edinburgh that the current pressures on the NHS “are having an adverse impact on too many” patients.

However, she said some of those pressures had eased slightly, saying the situation in A&E departments was “stabilising” while calls to NHS24 are down on the previous week.

Despite this, the health service is still under “intense” pressure, with Ms Sturgeon saying the Scottish Government “remains focused” on helping the health service navigate the crisis.

“Despite some very initial indications of a very slight easing of some winter pressure in the past week, hospital occupancy is still very high at this stage,” she said.

“In summary, therefore, pressure remains intense but we do hope to see a further easing of it in the weeks ahead.

Nicola Sturgeon briefed journalists on the ongoing winter pressures facing the NHS (Russell Cheyne/PA)

“And of course we remain focused on supporting the service to address these pressures.”

Commenting on the decision to re-assess discharge plans, Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said the initiative would “help to alleviate pressure on our NHS by freeing up beds and improving the flow of patients through hospitals”, as well as being “in the best interest of the people concerned”.

He added: “If we can reduce delayed discharge there is more chance that beds will be available for people who need them. We hope that these reviews will also contribute to reducing some of the pressures our hospitals are facing.”

To tackle the problems the Scottish Government last week announced an additional £8 million to buy care home beds, in a bid to free up spaces in hospitals.

This week she said health boards are now being “asked to review before the end of January all discharge plans in acute and community hospitals to identify patients who should be discharged more quickly”.

This action could “help resolve any issues that may be preventing their discharge from hospital”, the First Minister added.

With three health boards – including Scotland’s largest NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde – also having paused elective surgeries, Ms Sturgeon said work was being done with the Golden Jubilee Hospital in Clydebank and others to increase capacity for elective surgeries to minimise the knock-on pressure on waiting times.

Chief medical officer Sir Gregor Smith said the government continued to keep a close eye on infection numbers for flu and coronavirus in care homes.

Following last week’s announcement, the group Care Home Relatives Scotland had voiced concern there would be increased infections in care settings, leading to homes being closed to visitors.

Sir Gregor said: “We’re now seeing that picture beginning to stabilise as some of the pressures in terms of community infections are beginning to stabilise as well.”

