Labour urges DUP to react in ‘openhearted’ way to any deal on the NI Protocol

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Labour urges DUP to react in ‘openhearted’ way to any deal on the NI Protocol

By Press Association
January 16, 2023, 4:35 pm
Shadow NI secretary Peter Kyle, shadow foreign secretary David Lammy and shadow cabinet office minister Baroness Chapman during their visit to Foyle Port (David Young/PA)
Shadow NI secretary Peter Kyle, shadow foreign secretary David Lammy and shadow cabinet office minister Baroness Chapman during their visit to Foyle Port (David Young/PA)

The DUP has been urged to respond in an “openhearted” way to any deal struck by the UK and the EU over the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Shadow Northern Ireland secretary Peter Kyle made the appeal during a visit to Foyle Port in Londonderry, where he was joined by shadow foreign secretary David Lammy and shadow cabinet office minister Baroness Chapman.

Mr Kyle said he was “slightly disappointed” that a joint statement between the EU and UK on Monday about the protocol referred only to the continuation of scoping work, stating that people had been led to believe that there would be more positive news.

Devolution in Northern Ireland has been in flux since last February when the DUP, the region’s largest unionist party, withdrew its first minister from the ministerial executive in protest at the post-Brexit protocol.

The party has made it clear it will not allow a return to powersharing until radical changes to the protocol are delivered.

It claims the treaty has undermined Northern Ireland’s place within the United Kingdom by creating economic barriers on trade entering the region from Great Britain.

Peter Kyle said he was disappointed the UK Government and the EU did not report more progress in differences over the NI Protocol on Monday (David Young/PA)

Asked what his message to the DUP was, Mr Kyle said: “I accept that they perceive an existential threat to their role in the UK posed by the protocol.

“The DUP are looking, like the rest of us to these negotiations.

“Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has said he wants a negotiated way forward, well those negotiations are unfolding and could well deliver something in the hours and days ahead.

“When they do I hope that the DUP is given the space to study the deal and in return I hope they enter into those studies in a really openhearted way, and in a way which really engages with all the challenges in Northern Ireland.”

During the visit to Derry, the three Labour politicians met with local businesses at the port which handles 2m tonnes of cargo a year.

Mr Kyle said: “The central message we have heard here is that we need progress.

“We need to make sure that diplomatically we can heal the relationship between the UK government and Ireland, that we can make sure our other allies, the EU and the US are all working together so that identity issues here in Northern Ireland, economic challenges posed by Brexit, can be diminished.

“I am convinced, and the Labour Party is convinced, that with solid negotiation using statecraft, diligence and graft, we can make huge strides.”

Responding to Monday’s joint statement from Foreign Secretary James Cleverly and EC vice president Maros Sefcovic, Mr Kyle said: “I think we have all been led to believe that this week we would see more progress than currently we are.

“I understand that those involved in negotiations need all the space they can get to focus on those negotiations.

“I was slightly disappointed that there wasn’t more positive news coming out of immediate negotiations today.

“However, they are going to be talking in the days ahead.

“My concern is that we have a small window of opportunity to get a deal across the line, to make sure that the DUP and the unionist movement has time to see and study the deal and see it in action and then get our devolved authorities here in Northern Ireland up and running in time that we can then start to focus on the 25th anniversary, which is looming, for the Good Friday Agreement.

“We can’t let this slip through our fingers.”

Energy support payment
Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, leader of the DUP, said any agreement over the protocol had to be acceptable to all sides in NI (Liam McBurney/PA)

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson reiterated on Monday, that he wanted to see Stormont restored, but said any deal on the protocol had to be acceptable to nationalists and unionists.

He said: “Far beyond the DUP, it is now accepted the protocol is unworkable and caused the collapse of the NI Executive.

“The protocol must be replaced with arrangements that restore our place in the UK.

“This is not a time for sticking plasters.

“It’s time for a serious negotiation which deals with the fundamental problem.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The new railway station for Inverness Airport is due to open very soon. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Inverness Airport Railway Station opening date revealed
2
Fire crews remain on the scene inspecting the fire-damaged building. Image: Jasperimage
Forres family taken to hospital as neighbours describe flames shooting from home
3
From left: Cameron Ross, Alasdair Finlayson and Daniel Degan. Image: Spindrift
Dealers stashed drugs, cash and equipment in secluded Highland spots as part of £650,000…
4
First bus service number 13, Union Street Aberdeen. Picture by Chris Sumner Taken 23/10/16
Cancelled First Bus services in Aberdeen back up and running
5
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Police during raids in Torry in June 2022 Picture shows; Police during raids in Torry in June 2022. n/a. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Five men in court following Aberdeen crackdown on organised crime
6
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates making it 1-0 against Rangers in the League Cup semi-final. Image: SNS
Italian giants Lazio reportedly interested in Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski
7
Douglas Ross MP. Image supplied by PA
Man told Scottish Tory leader to end his ‘petty existence’ before someone ‘pulls the…
8
Jay Jamieson leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court following an earlier hearing. Image: DC Thomson
Hammer-wielding teen had to be chased out of Union Square by shoppers
9
The car reportedly slid on ice on the road. Image: Martin Findlay.
Car on its side following crash on Aberdeen residential street
10
a835 fire
Road closed as fire crews tackle pylon blaze near Dingwall

More from Press and Journal

Glencoe Inn has become the first in the area to earn a five-star rating by AA inspectors for its self-catering accommodation, Island View House. Image: Crerar Hotel Group.
Glencoe Inn awarded five-star AA rating for self-catering cottage
River Nevis incident
Woman, 33, rescued from River Nevis after falling from a bridge in Fort William
David Sutherland, Beano artist, who has died aged 89.
Wife’s tribute to David Sutherland OBE after death of Invergordon-born legendary Beano artist
Boozy brunches are all the rage in Aberdeen, so check out our list of the best. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
6 of the best boozy brunch spots in Aberdeen for those long, lazy days…
River Wood walked out of Aberdeen's Kingsford Nursery without staff noticing. He is pictured with his mum Kayleigh. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Alarms fitted to Aberdeen nursery doors after toddler managed to walk out unnoticed
Fish story, fish market, Peterhead. Picture by Basia Wright .
Fish sales row over 'Draconian' new rules prompts boycott at Peterhead Port
Aboyne crash
Cars involved in tragic Aboyne crash remain submerged in River Dee a month on
Mountain bike centre and the Crown Estate are teaming up to create a forest zipwire course
Mountain bike centre working with the Crown Estate on 'spectacular' zipwire course for Glenlivet…
Esmond Sage was one of the protestors in Aberdeen protesting the UK Government blocking the Scottish Gender Recognition Bill. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson.
Protestors gather in Aberdeen after UK Government blocks Scottish Gender Recognition Bill
2
Scotland lock Emma Wassell. Image: Shutterstock.
'It's a dream come true' - Ellon's Emma Wassell on life as a professional…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented