Education Secretary insists childcare remains a Government priority

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Education Secretary insists childcare remains a Government priority

By Press Association
January 16, 2023, 6:04 pm
Children in a nursery (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Children in a nursery (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The Education Secretary has insisted making childcare more affordable remains a priority amid concerns that enthusiasm for change has waned.

Conservative education select committee chairman Robin Walker sought reassurance in the Commons, saying there had been “much speculation” in the media as to whether it remains a priority.

Earlier this year, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was warned by a source close to his predecessor Liz Truss not to ditch her planned childcare reforms, amid reports that the Prime Minister is moving to shelve the plans.

Mr Sunak set out five key pledges he said would address the “people’s priorities” at the start of the year, but according to Nursery World was criticised by parts of the early years sector for not including childcare.

Cabinet meeting
Education Secretary Gillian Keegan (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Speaking in the Commons during a session of questions related to education, Mr Walker said: “The issue of access to affordable and high quality childcare is high on the agenda of parents and of Members right across this House, and it is something that, as she has recognised, the select committee are looking in to.

“There has been much speculation in the media as to whether this remains a priority of the Government.

“Can she reassure me and the committee that she does plan further reform and investment in this space?”

Education Secretary Gillian Keegan replied: “I can reassure him and the whole House that childcare is important to this Government.

“I met with the Chief Secretary to the Treasury on this only last week.

“Helping working families to take up childcare and remain in work is a Government priority.

“We have also taken some steps to make sure this happens.

“We also want to make sure that people are going to benefit from a lot of the schemes we have in place as some of them are underutilised.

“We do have a £1.2 million childcare choices campaign to increase the usage of those, but we will go further and we are looking at all options to improve the affordability and the availability of childcare and, crucially, outcomes for children.”

A playground (Danny Lawson/PA)
A playground (Danny Lawson/PA)

Labour warned there was a “crisis” in the early-years sector and called on ministers to increase childcare funding.

Shadow education minister Helen Hayes said: “Childcare is essential social infrastructure which underpins our economy by supporting parents to work.

“Yet in 2022 more than 5,000 childcare providers closed and more than half of all local authority areas saw a net loss of childcare places.

“The Government has admitted that they pay providers less than it costs them to deliver the so-called free childcare places, and with energy bills and wages going up from April, many more providers are at risk of closure.

“There is a crisis in our early-years sector happening right now.

“What is the Government going to do to stop further childcare providers from closing?”

Ms Keegan contested Labour’s claims and said childcare provider numbers had “remained broadly stable” at 1.3 million since August 2015.

She said “additional funding of £160 million” had been given to the sector in 2022-23, with further money in the following years, adding: “This will allow local authorities to increase rates paid to childcare providers.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The new railway station for Inverness Airport is due to open very soon. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Inverness Airport Railway Station opening date revealed
2
Fire crews remain on the scene inspecting the fire-damaged building. Image: Jasperimage
Forres family taken to hospital as neighbours describe flames shooting from home
3
From left: Cameron Ross, Alasdair Finlayson and Daniel Degan. Image: Spindrift
Dealers stashed drugs, cash and equipment in secluded Highland spots as part of £650,000…
4
First bus service number 13, Union Street Aberdeen. Picture by Chris Sumner Taken 23/10/16
Cancelled First Bus services in Aberdeen back up and running
5
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Police during raids in Torry in June 2022 Picture shows; Police during raids in Torry in June 2022. n/a. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Five men in court following Aberdeen crackdown on organised crime
6
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates making it 1-0 against Rangers in the League Cup semi-final. Image: SNS
Italian giants Lazio reportedly interested in Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski
7
Douglas Ross MP. Image supplied by PA
Man told Scottish Tory leader to end his ‘petty existence’ before someone ‘pulls the…
8
Jay Jamieson leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court following an earlier hearing. Image: DC Thomson
Hammer-wielding teen had to be chased out of Union Square by shoppers
9
The car reportedly slid on ice on the road. Image: Martin Findlay.
Car on its side following crash on Aberdeen residential street
10
a835 fire
Road closed as fire crews tackle pylon blaze near Dingwall

More from Press and Journal

Glencoe Inn has become the first in the area to earn a five-star rating by AA inspectors for its self-catering accommodation, Island View House. Image: Crerar Hotel Group.
Glencoe Inn awarded five-star AA rating for self-catering cottage
River Nevis incident
Woman, 33, rescued from River Nevis after falling from a bridge in Fort William
David Sutherland, Beano artist, who has died aged 89.
Wife’s tribute to David Sutherland OBE after death of Invergordon-born legendary Beano artist
Boozy brunches are all the rage in Aberdeen, so check out our list of the best. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
6 of the best boozy brunch spots in Aberdeen for those long, lazy days…
River Wood walked out of Aberdeen's Kingsford Nursery without staff noticing. He is pictured with his mum Kayleigh. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Alarms fitted to Aberdeen nursery doors after toddler managed to walk out unnoticed
Fish story, fish market, Peterhead. Picture by Basia Wright .
Fish sales row over 'Draconian' new rules prompts boycott at Peterhead Port
Aboyne crash
Cars involved in tragic Aboyne crash remain submerged in River Dee a month on
Mountain bike centre and the Crown Estate are teaming up to create a forest zipwire course
Mountain bike centre working with the Crown Estate on 'spectacular' zipwire course for Glenlivet…
Esmond Sage was one of the protestors in Aberdeen protesting the UK Government blocking the Scottish Gender Recognition Bill. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson.
Protestors gather in Aberdeen after UK Government blocks Scottish Gender Recognition Bill
2
Scotland lock Emma Wassell. Image: Shutterstock.
'It's a dream come true' - Ellon's Emma Wassell on life as a professional…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented