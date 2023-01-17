Queen voted Children’s Word of the Year for 2022

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Queen voted Children’s Word of the Year for 2022

By Press Association
January 17, 2023, 12:05 am
The Queen (Andrew Matthews/PA)
The Queen (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Queen has been voted the Children’s Word of the Year after the country mourned the loss of Elizabeth II.

The Oxford University Press (OUP) said the findings highlight that the news has an impact on children and they absorb the language around current events.

More than 4,000 children aged between six and 14 were asked for words they felt had been important during 2022 and, based on the top themes, three words – Queen, happy and chaos – were shortlisted.

A separate poll, of a further 1,000 children by Opinium, was carried out to determine the Word of the Year 2022 from the shortlist of three.

The research from Oxford University Press (OUP) suggests that nearly half (46%) of those children chose Queen as their number one word.

This was followed by happy (36%) and chaos (14%).

When asked why they chose Queen, many children cited sadness and loss as well as feelings of pride in relation to the late monarch.

The Queen featured prominently in children’s lives over the past year, with last February marking 70 years since her accession to the throne.

This was followed by Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June, and the country mourning her death at the age of 96 in September.

Many children across the UK will have taken part in Jubilee celebrations last year, and experienced the death of a monarch for the first time.

While more than half (52%) of girls questioned chose the word Queen, this was lower for boys at 39%.

The OUP report suggests the difference between the sexes could be because the Queen provided “an important female role model” for girls, or that they could “relate to her more readily”.

Queen visits Tower of London
The Queen receives a posy from five-year-old Ashlynne Kingshot (centre) and her cousin, Leah, six, (left) during a visit to the Tower of London (Geoff Caddick/PA)

Helen Freeman, director of Oxford Children’s Books, said: “It comes as no surprise that Queen is Children’s Word of the Year for 2022.

“This not only reflects her majesty’s 70 years of incredible service, but over the past decade our research consistently reveals how attuned children are to the news and the impact current affairs have on their language.

“It’s vital we continue to invest in language development and ensure children have access to a wide range of vocabulary in order to feel equipped to process and discuss the news.”

For more than a decade, lexicographers, experts and academic researchers in the children’s language department at the OUP have analysed the evolution of children’s language and self-expression.

Last year’s Children’s Word of the Year was anxiety, and in 2020 it was coronavirus.

The OUP also included a shortlist of three colloquial words – cool, sick/sic and slay – in its survey of 1,000 children.

Two in five (40%) chose cool to be their top slang word, ahead of sick/sic (28%) and slay (15%).

