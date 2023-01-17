Wages fail to keep up with prices as unemployment rises

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Wages fail to keep up with prices as unemployment rises

By Press Association
January 17, 2023, 7:33 am Updated: January 17, 2023, 11:32 am
The proportion of working-age people who were unemployed increased in the three months to November, while the number who were in work remained unchanged, new figures show (Aaron Chown/PA)
The proportion of working-age people who were unemployed increased in the three months to November, while the number who were in work remained unchanged, new figures show (Aaron Chown/PA)

The proportion of working-age people who were unemployed in the UK rose in the three months to November, while wages fell further behind soaring prices than at almost any point since records began, new figures show.

The unemployment rate rose to 3.7% over the period, from 3.5% in the previous quarter, the Office for National Statistics said on Tuesday.

The change was driven largely by an increase in people looking for work, as the proportion of people in employment remained unchanged during the period.

Pay growth v inflation.
(PA Graphics)

Those who are not in employment or looking for work do not count towards these figures.

ONS director of economic statistics Darren Morgan said: “In the most recent three months, employment levels were largely unchanged on the previous three months.

“However, unemployment rose, driven by more young people who have only recently become unemployed, meaning overall there was a small increase in people actively engaged in the jobs market, whether working or looking for work.”

Annual change in inflation adjusted pay
(PA Graphics)

The proportion of those considered “economically inactive” dropped by 0.1 percentage point to 21.5%, largely driven by 16 to 24-year-olds and those aged 50 to 64.

It comes as people try to find ways to deal with the ballooning cost of living.

See story ECONOMY Unemployment.
(PA Graphics)

But being in a job has not helped workers escape from soaring prices, despite major pay rises for private-sector employees.

Pay rose by 6.4% in the three months – 7.2% in the private sector and 3.3% for public sector workers – yet failed to keep up with prices.

In real terms, which means that pay rises are adjusted for inflation, pay dropped by 2.6%.

ECONOMY Unemployment
(PA Graphics)

This is better than the 3% fall seen in April to June last year, but remains one of the worst falls since records began in 2001.

“The real value of people’s pay continues to fall, with prices still rising faster than earnings. This remains amongst the fastest drops in regular earnings since records began,” Mr Morgan said.

To try to force bigger rises, many workers abandoned their workplaces to strike in November. The 467,000 working days lost to labour disputes was the highest since November 2011.

Annual working days lost to labour disputes in the UK.
(PA Graphics)

Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt said: “The single best way to help people’s wages go further is to stick to our plan to halve inflation this year.

“We must not do anything that risks permanently embedding high prices into our economy, which will only prolong the pain for everyone.”

Shadow work and pensions secretary Jonathan Ashworth said: “Today’s figures show the Tories are totally bereft of ideas when it comes to tackling the cost-of-living crisis, growing the economy and supporting people into work.

“Real wages are plummeting, almost two-and-a-half million people are out of work because of sickness, and far too many people – especially the over-50s – aren’t getting the support they need to either stay in work or to go back to work.”

