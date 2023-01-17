Record high for Scotland’s employment rate, figures show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Record high for Scotland’s employment rate, figures show

By Press Association
January 17, 2023, 7:47 am
The latest figures show the employment rate in Scotland has reached a record high (Philip Toscano/PA)
The latest figures show the employment rate in Scotland has reached a record high (Philip Toscano/PA)

Scotland’s employment rate has reached a new high despite the latest figures showing a small rise in the number of people who are out of work.

Data from the Office for National Statistics showed 76.1% of people aged 16 to 64 were in work from September to November 2022.

That compares to 75.9% recorded over the three months from August to October, which had been the joint highest since the labour force survey series began in 1992.

Scotland’s employment rate was above the 75.6% recorded for the UK as a whole, with the country also having the highest rate of the four nations.

According to ONS data, 2,725,000 Scots aged 16 and over were in work in the period September to November, with this total 8,000 higher than the previous quarter and up by 48,000 over the year.

There were 92,000 Scots who were unemployed over September to November – a rise of 1,000 from the previous three months but 8,000 fewer than was recorded a year ago.

Employment minister Richard Lochhead said: “The employment rate in Scotland remains high despite the turbulent economic circumstances, including the continued impact of Brexit, high inflation and the cost-of-living crisis.”

Minister Richard Lochhead said the record high employment rate was ‘particularly welcome’ (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

Mr Lochhead added: “The record high employment rate for all 16 to 64 year olds and the continued high employment rates for women are particularly welcome.

“The Scottish Government’s ambitious plans for Scotland’s economy set out in our National Strategy for Economic Transformation are built on ensuring everyone can thrive in a diverse and inclusive workforce.”

He said that the updated fair work action plan, published by the Scottish Government in December, “brings together a number of strategies which demonstrate the government’s commitment to fair work outcomes for everyone”.

But he added that “despite the high employment rate, labour shortages in certain sectors still remain”.

He said the Scottish Government “is doing all it can to work with businesses and organisations to alleviate them”.

However, Mr Lochhead added: “The UK Government holds key powers over migration, visas and key parts of employment law and I repeat my calls for UK ministers to establish a joint taskforce on labour market shortages.”

