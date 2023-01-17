Grant Shapps: Officials ‘actively working’ on prepayment meter disconnections

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Grant Shapps: Officials ‘actively working’ on prepayment meter disconnections

By Press Association
January 17, 2023, 1:45 pm Updated: January 17, 2023, 1:53 pm
Officials are “actively working” on the issue of the scale of disconnection of people on prepayment energy meters (Alamy/PA)
Officials are “actively working” on the issue of the scale of disconnection of people on prepayment energy meters (Alamy/PA)

Officials are “actively working” on the issue of the scale of disconnection of people on prepayment energy meters, the Business Secretary has claimed.

Grant Shapps told MPs in the Commons “we do not want to see people cut off during this cold weather”.

His comments came after shadow business minister Kerry McCarthy raised concerns that “self-disconnections have rocketed”.

She told MPs: “According to Citizens Advice, someone is being cut off from their energy supply every 10 seconds.

“With millions unable to afford to top up their prepayment meters, self-disconnections have rocketed. It is the Government and the energy regulators’ responsibility, is it not, to ensure people aren’t sitting at home in the cold, in the dark?

Industrial strikes Cobra meeting
Business Secretary Grant Shapps said: “It is a matter of considerable concern that anybody should be removed from their power or heating” (Victoria Jones/PA)

“So, as temperatures once again reach freezing point across the UK this week, will the Government introduce an immediate moratorium on the forced installation of prepayment meters while their use is reviewed?”

Mr Shapps agreed “it is a matter of considerable concern that anybody should be removed from their power or heating”, adding: “We have specifically asked the energy authorities not to go down that line and asked OFGEM to do the same.”

He went on: “Officials are actively working on this issue with a letter ready to go to Ofgem as well. She is right to highlight this: we do not want to see people cut off during this cold weather and it is not something that we want to see happen, we’ll return to the House with more detail.”

Political instability in the UK is leading businesses to pull investment out of the country, Labour also claimed during BEIS questions.

Shadow business secretary Jonathan Reynolds told the Commons: “As we have heard from colleagues, energy prices are of course inextricably linked to our country’s competitiveness.

“Last week Make UK published a survey of manufacturing businesses, and that report was damning, with businesses saying, under the Conservatives, they pay a premium for doing business in the UK.

Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg
Labour Party Shadow Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds (Beresford Hodge/PA)

“They can see that the political instability caused by this government has driven investment away from Britain and after three prime ministers, four chancellors, and three business secretaries last year, it is hard to disagree.

“Does he accept that the low investment the Conservatives have presided over is at the heart of our economic problems? And can he tell us what he is planning to do this year to finally change that?”

Mr Shapps replied: “No, I don’t accept his analysis. For one thing, he must recognise that in countries, for example in Germany, where he is right to say that the cost for business are lower for energy, that cost is actually reflected in typically higher costs for domestic bills.

“He would need to answer whether he supports that. In addition, £18 billion is a huge amount of support, taxpayers are having to pay that money, so it is a question of getting the right balance between the taxpayer and industry as well.”

Ms Shapps told MPs there was “absolutely no truth whatsoever” in Labour’s claim that “vital employment rights” will be “scrapped” if ministers “do not act”.

Labour’s Justin Madders raised the Government’s proposed legislation, saying: “Tomorrow the Retained EU Law (Revocation and Reform) Bill comes back before us which will see vital employment rights such as holiday pay, Tupe and maternity protections scrapped at the end of this year if ministers do not act.

“On this side of the House we believe in strong employment protections, so will the Government vote with us tomorrow to ensure those vital rights are saved?”

Mr Shapps replied: “There’s absolutely no truth whatsoever with this idea that employer rights or environmental rights or other rights will be scrapped and the sooner they stop peddling this stuff, the better.”

