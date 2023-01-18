Minister says Holocaust survivor who warned Braverman must be listened to

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Minister says Holocaust survivor who warned Braverman must be listened to

By Press Association
January 18, 2023, 8:20 am
Home Secretary Suella Braverman (James Manning/PA)
Home Secretary Suella Braverman (James Manning/PA)

Immigration minister Robert Jenrick said it is “incredibly important” to listen to the Holocaust survivor who confronted Home Secretary Suella Braverman over her language.

Mr Jenrick, who serves under Ms Braverman in the Home Office, said he backed his boss’s “point” but appeared not to support her choice of words on immigration.

Survivor Joan Salter, 83, was seen in a video confronting Ms Braverman and likening her language on migrants attempting to cross the English Channel to that used by the Nazis.

Holocaust Memorial Day
Holocaust survivor Joan Salter confronted Home Secretary Suella Braverman in her Fareham constituency (Geoff Caddick/PA)

Ms Braverman thanked Ms Salter for her question during a meeting in her Fareham constituency, but said she “won’t apologise” for claiming there is “an invasion” on the south coast.

On Wednesday, Mr Jenrick told ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “I think in politics we all have to choose our language carefully and think of the historical language that has been used in the past when we frame arguments.

“I did listen to the video from that Holocaust survivor and I think it is incredibly important that we listen and take account of those testimonies.”

He added: “I do think the point that the Home Secretary was making was an important one, however; that there is a significant difference between those people that come to the UK through genuine persecution and human rights abuses around the world – which there are many – and those people who come gaming the system for economic reasons.

“We have to be able to make that distinction in a sensible way or else we will find tens, nearly hundreds of thousands of people crossing our borders every year.”

Mr Jenrick has previously chosen not to back Ms Braverman’s use of language, saying: “I would never demonise people coming to this country in pursuit of a better life.”

Cabinet meeting
Home Secretary Suella Braverman refused to apologise for previously describing migrants crossing the Channel as ‘an invasion’ (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Ms Salter was three months old when the Nazis invaded Belgium. She was forced to flee with her mother and sister, first to France, before being fostered in America. She was reunited with her parents in London in 1947.

In the video, she questioned Ms Braverman on her language used towards migrations, with the Home Secretary having spoken about “stopping the invasion on our southern coast”.

Ms Salter said the remark was reminiscent of “the language used to dehumanise and justify the murder of my family and millions of others” in the 1940s.

The Home Secretary said she “shared a huge amount of concern and sympathy” over the “challenge” of illegal immigration, adding that her own parents were not born in Britain.

“There is a huge problem that we have right now when it comes to illegal migration, the scale of which we have not known before,” she added.

“I won’t apologise for the language that I have used to demonstrate the scale of the problem.”

