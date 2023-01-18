Intensive care nurse describes how she can ‘barely make ends meet’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Intensive care nurse describes how she can ‘barely make ends meet’

By Press Association
January 18, 2023, 11:22 am Updated: January 18, 2023, 1:00 pm
A member of the Royal College of Nursing holds a dog on the picket line outside King’s College Hospital (PA)
A member of the Royal College of Nursing holds a dog on the picket line outside King’s College Hospital (PA)

An intensive care nurse has broken down in tears describing how she can “barely make ends meet” as thousands of nurses across England strike over pay.

Nav Singh, 38, said she is struggling to pay bills after working in the NHS. She arrived in London from Canada seven years ago, where she was also a nurse.

Speaking from the picket line outside King’s College Hospital in south-east London, she held a sign that reads: “You’re killing me Rishi. Fair pay now”.

She told the PA news agency: “It’s not feasible to take pay cut after pay cut after pay cut.

“The people at the top taking more and more for their pockets, for their businesses, for their friends, for their profits, while the people, the majority of people, suffer – and that includes patients and staff nursing.”

Apologising for becoming emotional as she wept, she said: “It’s heartbreaking.

“It’s a job that I love but I need to pay my bills.

“Nursing students don’t want to be nurses, experienced nurses are leaving, there will be no-one left and I don’t blame them. But I can’t imagine doing anything else.

Picket line
Members of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) at the Florence Nightingale statue on the picket line near the Florence Nightingale Community Hospital in Derby (Jacob King/PA)

“I’m living effectively pay cheque to pay cheque, can barely make ends meet, and I’m a senior nurse.

“When junior nurses come in with debt now that they weren’t necessarily accruing before … what kind of life can you have?”

Meanwhile, clinical nurse specialist Liz Wilson said she “breaks” herself every day to try to give patients the care they need.

Also speaking outside King’s where she works, she told PA: “What I would like to give patients tomorrow I can’t give for many many months, and we need to change that.

“When people need us we need to be there, not be putting them on a waiting list for up to a year for them to be able to get what they need.

“I break myself on a daily basis to try and keep up with the workload and to try and give the patients what they need, and I go home every day feeling as if I haven’t achieved that, despite the fact that I’ve worked above and beyond the time that I am paid to be there.”

Nurses on strike
Members of the Royal College of Nursing on the picket line outside King’s College Hospital, London (James Manning/PA)

The 37-year-old from Kent said she has worked “proudly and passionately” in the NHS for 13 years.

Asked how her day-to-day life outside of work has been affected, she said: “What day-to-day life outside of work? “Nursing… it is a job for life, it’s a vocation, but I feel as if there isn’t much time for much else.”

Meanwhile, next to the Florence Nightingale statue in Derby’s London Road, around a dozen nurses were at the Royal College of Nursing picket line first thing on Wednesday morning.

Several members of the public beeped their horns, as well as Royal Mail workers and a paramedic driving past.

Rachel Bosworth, who has worked for Derbyshire Community Health Services NHS Foundation Trust since 2008, said: “I’ve basically not had my central heating on and just had a fire.

“It’s not desperate but I’ve done that because I know my bills will go through the roof, and everyone has to cut their cloth.

“A lot of people have voted to strike, but haven’t come out to strike as they can’t financially afford to lose a day’s pay, and that is unfortunate in itself and gives an indication as to how people are struggling.”

Rachel Morris, a regional officer for the RCN, has been a nurse for 30 years and was also on the Derby picket line.

She said several employers are now opening their own foodbanks to support staff, or directing them to external support.

Ms Morris added: “What we have seen since the pandemic is the pressure on staff is still there, there are gaps in rotas, a lot of nurses are leaving the profession and choosing to take a slight pay cut of £2 or £3 an hour to go and work in a supermarket because they can see the benefit of not having the stress and burnout of working in this profession.

“Staff are feeling the hit in their pockets. We know that our members are going to food banks, we know they can’t afford (shoes and clothes for their children), or afford a small break away to treat their families.”

Pat Cullen
RCN chief executive Pat Cullen (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

She added: “It changes minute to minute (whether a patient will get care). Nurses are feeling very frustrated that they can’t give the care they want to give.

“They are having to do the bare minimum to keep patients safe because they don’t have time to do the nicer stuff and holistic care that really is very valuable to patients.”

Kaleb Fowkes, a 20-year-old history student at De Montfort University in Leicester, is from Derby and was at the RCN picket line to show solidarity with striking nurses.

He said: “I support the right to strike, I support nurses on strike, and personally they have been very useful to me as I dislocated my knee not too long ago and they were great, so I am showing my appreciation back.

“It’s important to show they’re not alone.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police remain stationed outside a property on Sunnybank Road this evening. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
Man arrested after woman’s body found in flat
2
From left: Cameron Ross, Alasdair Finlayson and Daniel Degan. Image: Spindrift
Dealers stashed drugs, cash and equipment in secluded Highland spots as part of £650,000…
3
Quiz has closed its doors in the Bon Accord/St Nicholas Centre. Image: Kelly Wilson/DC Thomson
Fashion retailer Quiz closes its store in Aberdeen’s Bon Accord Centre and moves instead…
2
4
Snow remains heavy in Beauly. Image: Susy Macauley/DC Thomson
Heavy snow causing treacherous driving conditions across the north and north-east
5
Jordan Gall was sentenced to a prison after being caught with nearly 17 days worth of child sex videos. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Paedophile jailed after being found with 17 days’ worth of child abuse videos
6
Country living doesn't get much better than this stunning four-bedroom home near Barthol Chapel. Photo supplied by Raeburn, Christie, Clark and Wallace.
There’s no place like this £460,000 new build home in idyllic Inverurie
7
Aberdeen's Christian Ramirez applauds the fans at full-time at Hampden. Image: SNS
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin aims to sign striker in January transfer window to replace…
8
A9 Inverness
Inverness police motorcyclists taken to hospital during prime minister’s visit
9
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Five addresses linked with the sale of drugs and anti-social behaviour were raided and searched in Torry this morning. The intelligence led operation followed information received from members of the community and targeted the activities of low-level or street dealers. Four warrants for four addresses at Balnagask Circle, Morven Court, Farquhar Road, Oscar Road. Picture shows; Torry drugs raids. Torry, Aberdeen. Bryan Rutherford/DCT Media Date; 21/06/2022
Five men arrested in Aberdeen organised crime crackdown
10
Karen's Diner, the restaurant that takes bad service to a whole new level, will launch a pop-up in Aberdeen. Image: Richard Saker/Shutterstock
Karen’s Diner: The foul-mouthed restaurant with a chip on its shoulder set to hit…

More from Press and Journal

Jacqueline Kerr was named by police, as a woman found dead in Aberdeen. Image: Police Scotland.
Police name woman found dead in Aberdeen home - as man, 43, to appear…
The Queen Consort visited Aberdeen University where she had the opportunity to speak to staff, pupils and school children working in the labs of the new science hub. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson.
Queen Consort celebrates 10 years as Aberdeen University chancellor with visit to new science…
Beasdale Bridge crash
Crash involving a lorry on the A90 near Kingswells
Traffic on the A95 near Dulnain Bridge. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Road reopened after air ambulance called to A95 at Boat of Garten
Highland Council plans to start its inhouse bus service from January. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson
Plans for desperately-needed new north schools up in the air as crucial money meeting…
Scott Davidson of Nairn. Image: Jasperimage
Nairn County's Scott Davidson in goal hunt after injury comeback
Aberdeen's Matty Kennedy is fouled by Borna Barisic of Rangers in the League Cup semi-final. Image: Shutterstock
Sean Wallace: Aberdeen, Kilmarnock and Scottish football let down by refereeing calls in League…
Photos of Wick Academy striker Jamie Flett, who scored his first goal for the club against Clachnacuddin on January 14 2023. Pictures by MB Roger Photography Clach 1 v Wick 3 - SHFL - Grant Street Park - 14/01/2023 Wick's Jamie Flett
Wick's Orkney-based striker Jamie Flett thrilled to get Highland League chance
Peeling paint due to excess moisture is the second costliest house repair. It could cost between £2,200 and £3,200 to fully repaint a damaged house. Image: Shutterstock
The costliest home repairs to avoid in a cost-of-living crisis
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Screengrab of text message sent by Inverness Sheriff Court prisoner Christopher Matthew Picture shows; Screengrab of text message sent by Inverness Sheriff Court prisoner Christopher Matthew. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
'Someone dies tonight': Man in court after sending threatening texts to ex-partner

Editor's Picks

Most Commented