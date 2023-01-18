What does the latest dip in inflation mean and where are price pressures easing?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
What does the latest dip in inflation mean and where are price pressures easing?

By Press Association
January 18, 2023, 11:26 am Updated: January 18, 2023, 12:26 pm
The rate of inflation dipped for the second month in a row in December, offering more evidence the peak of the cost of living crisis has passed.

The fall to 10.5% last month from 10.7% in November, shows further steady easing back from the painful 41-year high of 11.1% recorded in October.

But it has come as scant relief for households and businesses, who are still facing eye-watering prices across the board and as food price inflation hit yet another 45-year high, at 16.8% in December.

Here we look at the key questions surrounding the official figures.

– Does falling inflation mean prices are going down?

Unfortunately not. While the rate of inflation is falling, this merely shows that prices are rising more slowly than they were.

Prices on the whole are very much increasing, with inflation remaining in double-digits and still more than five times the Government’s 2% target.

– Why did inflation ease in December?

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the decline in the Consumer Prices Index (CPI) was driven by falls in the price of petrol and diesel, as well as clothing and footwear as retailers discounted in December.

The data showed that annual fuel price inflation dropped back sharply to 11.5% in December from 17.2% in November.

The average petrol price was down by 8.3 pence a litre month-on-month in December.

Average petrol and diesel prices are now back to the levels seen in February last year, standing at 155.3 and 179.1 pence per litre respectively in December, according to the ONS.

In clothing and footwear shops, prices rose by 6.5%, down from 7.5% in November.

The traditional post-Christmas sales returned at the end of last year after a disrupted 2021 festive season, with prices falling 0.3% month-on-month.

– Is the worst behind us?

The figures give hope that the peak in inflation has passed. Economists believe that price rises will continue to slow over the coming months and throughout 2023.

Petrol prices have come down as oil prices have fallen due to demand concerns amid a global economic slowdown, with other commodity prices also on the descent.

But price rises are not slowing across the board, with food inflation hitting the highest level since September 1977 last month, while power costs remain painfully elevated, although wholesale energy prices have fallen back in recent months.

Added to this, the Government is scaling back its energy support package from April, capping average household gas and electricity bills at £3,000 a year, up from £2,500 currently.

Businesses will also face a cut in the Government’s energy support from the end of March.

– When will Britons begin to feel the benefit of easing inflation?

Samuel Tombs at Pantheon Macroeconomics believes CPI will drop gradually to around 8.5% in April and 2.3% by the end of 2023, before dropping to around 2% in early 2024.

It is hoped that falling global commodity prices will start to bring down food price inflation soon, although the boss of supermarket Tesco said recently he believed the peak may not come until the middle of 2023.

– Are wages keeping up with inflation?

Sadly not. The cost crisis is being compounded by the fact that pay rises are falling woefully behind price hikes.

Official figures on Tuesday showed that regular pay, excluding bonuses, rose by 6.4% in the three months to November – but this marked a 3.9% drop after CPI inflation is taken into account.

This is the joint highest drop in real earnings since the three months to April 2009.

– What does falling inflation mean for interest rates?

The Bank of England will no doubt be encouraged by the second consecutive fall in the rate of inflation, but is not seen taking its foot off the pedal just yet.

Economists predict it will still look to hike interest rates, currently at 3.5%, once again next month to help rein in inflation further.

But some believe the Bank may be near the end of its run of rate hikes with inflation abating and the UK expected to be in a recession this year.

