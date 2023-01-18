Using Section 35 is ‘wrong approach’ on gender recognition laws, says Sarwar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Using Section 35 is ‘wrong approach’ on gender recognition laws, says Sarwar

By Press Association
January 18, 2023, 11:28 am Updated: January 18, 2023, 2:22 pm
Women’s rights and trans rights campaigners both staged demos outside Holyrood while MSPs debate the Bill last year (PA)
Women’s rights and trans rights campaigners both staged demos outside Holyrood while MSPs debate the Bill last year (PA)

The UK Government’s move to block Scottish gender recognition legislation is the “wrong approach”, Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar has said.

Mr Sarwar also said Sir Keir Starmer agrees with him on the need for reform and to protect devolution.

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack issued an unprecedented Section 35 order on Monday evening, blocking Holyrood’s Gender Recognition Reform Bill from becoming law and sparking a dispute between the UK and Scottish governments.

On Tuesday, Labour MSP Monica Lennon said she was “disappointed” by comments from UK Labour leader Sir Keir, who said he had concerns about the Bill’s provisions for 16-year-olds.

Scottish Labour supported the Bill when it came to a vote at Holyrood in December, though two of its MSPs broke with the whip and opposed it.

Anas Sarwar
Anas Sarwar said the Equality and Human Rights Commission should be involved in resolving the dispute (PA)

On Wednesday, Mr Sarwar spoke to journalists about his party’s stance on the issue.

He said: “The people that we have to remember at the heart of this are trans people, who are facing discrimination every single day, and women are concerned with protecting their rights.

“That’s why we have taken a grown-up approach through this process.

“The good faith way forward here is for us to recognise that there are some concerns, and those concerns are not alleviated by the Section 35, which is the wrong approach, which is creating a constitutional fight and also a culture war.”

Mr Sarwar said the “right approach” is for the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) to produce guidance on how the law can work in a UK framework.

Both governments should commit to addressing any concerns identified by the EHRC, he said.

Mr Sarwar said his party had been right to back the legislation at Holyrood, saying Labour had added an amendment which gave “a clear commitment that this Bill does not supersede the Equalities Act”.

Asked about Ms Lennon’s comments, Mr Sarwar said: “How Keir decides what the laws look like in other parts of the UK is absolutely a matter of the UK party.

“But where there is agreement is around protection of devolution, around reform, around protection of single-sex spaces, and removing the inhumanity of the process of attaining a GRC (gender recognition certificate).”

He said he hopes the dispute between the two governments does not go to court but added this now looks likely.

Scottish Labour MP Ian Murray also discussed the use of Section 35 on the BBC’s Good Morning Scotland programme.

He said: “The problem we’ve got at the moment is that both governments are refusing to find a resolution to this, they have been refusing to find a resolution to any of these cross-border problems and therefore we have ended up in a constitutional quagmire.”

Mr Murray also said Sir Keir and Ms Lennon are “perfectly entitled” to their views.

He said: “How do we square them? By bringing in an independent body like the Equality and Human Rights Commission, otherwise these arguments will never go away.”

Labour peer Charles Falconer, a former Lord Chancellor, also claimed the UK Government is not justified in its use of Section 35.

In a series of tweets, he analysed the legal reasoning published by UK ministers, saying the Bill would result in a few hundred more applications for gender recognition certificates.

Lord Falconer wrote: “The nuclear option of s35 couldn’t reasonably be triggered by the administrative inconvenience (which would be unlikely to apply in most cases) of having special files for 525 people’s benefit records.

“The Statement of Reasons did not justify the use of s35.”

On Wednesday, Rishi Sunak’s official spokesman said there are no plans for the Prime Minister to meet with Nicola Sturgeon to discuss the Bill.

The spokesman said: “We would certainly, as the Prime Minister said, want to engage with the Scottish Government on ways to take this forward and improve the legislation.

“There are no plans for the Prime Minister to speak to the First Minister that I’m aware of currently.”

He also said the UK Government’s legal advice on the issue would not be published.

