Minister opens rehab centre keeping mothers with their children

A national residential rehabilitation service designed to support women and their children through recovery has opened in Dundee.

Experts say that women with problematic drug use often avoided support services due to the fear of having their children taken into care.

But at the Cowan Grove recovery house, developed in partnership with Hillcrest Homes, the children of women who are receiving support for drug or alcohol addiction can stay with their mothers during their treatment.

The facility, run by the Aberlour children’s charity, admitted its first residents in December and it can support four women from across Scotland and their children up to the age of five at any one time.

The facility was developed after the Scottish Government committed £5.5 million in funding over the parliamentary term, with a further house being set up in central Scotland.

It is the second facility aimed at keeping families together during recovery. First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and drugs policy minister Angela Constance opened a national family rehab service in Saltcoats, North Ayrshire, in November.

Speaking in Dundee on Wednesday, Ms Constance said: “We know there is a strong link between women having children removed from their care and risk of drug-related death.

“Keeping mothers and their children together can enhance the effectiveness of treatment and lessen any harmful impact on children.

“That is why I am very pleased to officially open Cowan Grove, which further improves the provision of residential rehabilitation services.

“Supporting people into recovery is a key part of our national mission and our commitment to keep The Promise, which aims to give families the support they need to stay together.”

SallyAnn Kelly, Aberlour chief executive, said: “We are proud to be opening our mother and daughter recovery house in Dundee.

“It offers a unique rehabilitation service enabling women with problem drug and alcohol issues to keep their young children alongside them as they recover.

“Too many women with these issues were previously refusing to engage with support agencies for fear of their children being removed or taken into care.

“The house will help improve outcomes for these women and children, reduce deaths of mothers with problem drug use, avoid family breakdown and increase the likelihood of children being cared for by their parents.

“There has already been a very positive response to the new recovery house, with applications from all across Scotland, and we are grateful to the Scottish Government for funding this much- needed but wonderful new facility. We look forward to opening another in the next year in central Scotland.”