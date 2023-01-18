Starmer urges Sunak to apologise for ‘lethal chaos’ in NHS during PMQs clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Starmer urges Sunak to apologise for ‘lethal chaos’ in NHS during PMQs clash

By Press Association
January 18, 2023, 1:32 pm
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks during Prime Minister’s Questions (House of Commons/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks during Prime Minister’s Questions (House of Commons/PA)

Sir Keir Starmer has urged Rishi Sunak to apologise for the “lethal chaos” in the NHS under his watch.

The Labour leader called on the Prime Minister to admit the NHS in England is “in crisis” before accusing Mr Sunak of deflecting and blaming others for ambulance delays experienced by patients.

Sir Keir’s criticism of Mr Sunak came after he highlighted the case of a 26-year-old woman with cancer who collapsed at home in Plymouth and died while waiting for an ambulance.

The Prime Minister did not offer an apology in response to Sir Keir’s demand but pressed Labour to support anti-strike legislation.

The Strikes (Minimum Service Levels) Bill would require minimum levels of service from ambulance staff, firefighters and railway workers during industrial action, although unions and opposition MPs have condemned the proposals as unworkable.

Prime Minister’s Questions
Labour leader Keir Starmer speaks during Prime Minister’s Questions in the House of Commons (House of Commons/PA)

Opening Prime Minister’s Questions, Sir Keir gave a hypothetical example of a person suffering chest pains and waiting for an ambulance.

Mr Sunak responded by defending Government steps to improve waiting times and claimed Sir Keir is “in the pockets of his union paymasters” rather than prioritising patients.

The Commons then fell silent as Sir Keir raised the case of Stephanie, explaining: “Her mum rang 999, desperate for help. She only lived a couple of miles from the hospital, but they couldn’t prioritise her.

“She was 26 when she died waiting for that ambulance.

“A young woman whose life was ended far too soon. As a dad, I can’t even fathom that pain.

“So on behalf of Stephanie and her family, will he stop the excuses, stop shifting the blame, stop the political games and simply tell us when will he sort out these delays and get back to the 18-minute wait?”

Mr Sunak replied: “Of course Stephanie’s case is a tragedy. Of course people are working as hard as they can to make sure people get the care they need.

“But he talks about political games – he is a living example of playing political games when it comes to people’s healthcare.

“I’ve already mentioned what’s been going on in Wales. Is he confident in the Labour-run Wales NHS that nobody is suffering right now? Of course they are because the NHS everywhere is under pressure.

“What we should be doing is supporting those doctors and nurses to make the changes that we are doing to bring the care to those people.

“But I’ll ask him this: if he is so concerned about making sure that the Stephanies of the future get the care they need, why is he denying those families the guarantee of emergency life-saving care?”

Prime Minister’s Questions
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during PMQs (House of Commons/PA)

Sir Keir countered: “So that’s his answer to Stephanie’s family? Deflect, blame others, never take responsibility.

“Just like last week, he won’t say when he’s going to deliver the basic minimum service levels people need.

“Over the 40 minutes or so that these sessions tend to last, 700 people will call an ambulance. Two will be reporting a heart attack. Four will be reporting a stroke.

“But instead of the rapid help they need, many will wait and wait and wait.

“So if he won’t answer any questions, will he at least apologise for the lethal chaos under his watch?”

Mr Sunak faced shouts of “apologise” from Labour MPs, replying: “He asked about the minimum safety levels, we will deliver them as soon as we can pass them. Why won’t he vote for them first of all?”

The Prime Minister added Sir Keir will “just say anything if the politics suits him”, claiming the Labour leader will “break promises left, right and centre”.

Mr Sunak, who in November carried out an “across-the-board” review of pledges he made during the Tory leadership battle, added: “If we are going to deliver for the British people, people need to have strong convictions.

“But when it comes to (Sir Keir) he isn’t just for the free movement of people, he has also got the free movement of principles.”

