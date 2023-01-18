John Swinney ‘very optimistic’ about Scotland’s two green freeports

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
John Swinney ‘very optimistic’ about Scotland’s two green freeports

By Press Association
January 18, 2023, 7:09 pm
Areas around the River Forth are covered by one of the bids (PA)
Areas around the River Forth are covered by one of the bids (PA)

John Swinney has said he is “very optimistic” about the two green freeports announced for Scotland, as he sought to reassure MSPs on environmental standards and workers’ rights.

Under a scheme jointly agreed by the UK and Scottish governments, areas around Inverness and the River Forth were announced as winners of freeport status last week.

The status offers special tax incentives and lower tariffs around ports, with the aim of stimulating economic growth.

Updating MSPs on Wednesday, the Deputy First Minister said officials from both governments had been involved in choosing the two winners from five bids representing different areas in Scotland.

Scotland budget
John Swinney said the freeports are expected to begin operating by the end of the year (Jane Barlow/PA)

He said: “The announcement last Friday marked an important milestone.

“Creation of these two green freeports will support businesses to create large numbers of good green jobs; will promote growth and regeneration; and will make a significant contribution to our transition to net zero.

“They will help us to create internationally competitive clusters of manufacturing excellence, building on specific areas of sectoral strength and able to compete on an equal footing with ports in the rest of the UK and internationally.

“Over time, they should yield real and lasting benefits to Scotland’s local, regional and national economies.

“The hard work to deliver on that promise starts now. But I am very optimistic about the potential.”

He said work is now starting on a detailed business case for each freeport and they are expected to begin operating by the end of this year.

SNP backbencher Emma Roddick asked who would be accountable for environmental standards and workers’ rights at the freeports.

Mr Swinney said: “The Scottish Government would not sign up to arrangements that would dilute any of the existing commitments.”

A governance structure will be put in place for the green freeports, he said.

Conservative MSP Jamie Halcro Johnston said the announcement showed the benefits of the UK and Scottish governments working together, saying: “I would suggest that this public and Scotland’s business sector will want to see more of this going forward.”

The Deputy First minister said there was equal decision-making in the process.

He said: “Perhaps the Conservative government in London could reflect on the importance of that being the approach to how we take these things forward.”

First Minister’s Questions
Ross Greer said there is ‘nothing green about freeports’ (Jane Barlow/PA)

The issue of freeports has led to disagreement between the SNP and the Scottish Greens, despite the latter party having ministers in Nicola Sturgeon’s government under a cooperation agreement.

Green MSP Ross Greer said: “There is nothing green about freeports.

“They are mini tax havens, the EU found that they attracted money laundering, smuggling and other criminal activities.

“And the last time the UK tried them they only increased regional inequality.”

Mr Swinney said the Government would remove freeport status if the areas in question breached environmental and labour requirements.

He said: “Obviously, I will try hard over the period ahead to persuade Mr Greer of the merits of the steps that we are taking.”

