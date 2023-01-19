City considers savings which could put 800 teaching jobs at risk

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Proposals that could see 800 teaching posts cut to save money have been drawn up by officials at Scotland’s biggest council.

They also propose shutting primary schools across Glasgow early on Fridays to help shave £51 million from the education budget, according to a document leaked to the Daily Record.

Teaching unions said they are “desperately worried” about the proposals, warning they would have a detrimental impact on the city’s young people.

Glasgow City Council is facing a £68 million shortfall for the year ahead and will set its budget next month.

The document seen by the newspaper says £22.5 million could be saved by revising the way primary and secondary schools are staffed, which would affect pupil/teacher ratios and lead to many more composite classes, with 397 teaching posts affected.

A proposal to cut the number of teachers by closing schools early on Fridays, affecting 324 roles, would save £18.5 million.

Unions say the proposals will affect the life chances of Glasgow’s children (PA)

If all the options for cuts came into force, around 800 teaching posts would be at risk, as would the roles of more than 100 “support for learning” staff, the Daily Record reported.

Susan Quinn, Glasgow local association secretary of the Educational Institute of Scotland union, warned the proposals would have a detrimental impact on young people’s life chances.

She told the PA news agency: “We are desperately worried about the impact of cuts on the ability of teaching staff in the city to deliver for the most vulnerable of young people.

“Eight hundred jobs is about 12% of the teachers in a city where young people already have some of the highest challenges to overcome to progress in their lives.

“On the primary pupils hours cut, it beggars belief that Glasgow City Council would even consider this.

“They are challenged to close the attainment gap and make sure pupils get the best life chances but they are considering giving them 2.5 hours fewer than young people across the rest of Scotland.

“It makes no sense and it’s something that would affect teachers’ ability to deliver for the young people that they work so hard for.”

Seamus Searson, general secretary of the Scottish Secondary Teachers’ Association union, said young people need more support, not less, as they deal with the impact of the pandemic on their education.

Glasgow City Council will consider its budget next month (Andrew Milligan/PA)

He said: “If you start cutting back the number of teachers, you are really damaging education. After the pandemic we are still in the stage of recovery and a lot of youngsters have missed out on basic learning coming through.

“Talking about cutting back the number of teachers is nonsense at this stage – we should be adding additional teachers – the needs of the youngsters have gone up over the last few years.

“Because of the pandemic, youngsters are potentially up to about two years behind where they should be. If you don’t put extra resources in, all you’re going to do is make that even worse.

“If you cut teachers you are cutting young people’s life chances down.”

A Glasgow City Council spokeswoman said: “As part of the annual budget-setting process, a cross-party group of councillors works with officers to scrutinise and develop options on where savings and investment could be considered.

“Officers also regularly update a financial forecast, taking into account inflation and the latest information on national settlements.

“The financial challenge facing the council this year is exceptionally tough, with savings of around £68 million required, even before pressure on social work and care services are taken into account.

“Political groups will present their budget proposals next month and it is for them to decide whether they wish to include any of these options.”