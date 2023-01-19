Shapps issues warning on ‘dangerous’ US multi-billion dollar green subsidies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Shapps issues warning on ‘dangerous’ US multi-billion dollar green subsidies

By Press Association
January 19, 2023, 11:15 am
Business Secretary Grant Shapps (Victoria Jones/PA)
Business Secretary Grant Shapps (Victoria Jones/PA)

Business Secretary Grant Shapps has renewed criticism of President Joe Biden’s multi-billion dollar package of green subsidies, warning it could mark a “dangerous” slide into protectionism.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland,  Mr Shapps said he did not believe the 430 billion US dollar (£350 billion) Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) was intended to be protectionist but that could be the result if it was not amended.

His intervention comes after International Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch wrote last month to her US counterpart complaining it would “harm multiple economies across the world”, impacting supply chains in batteries, electric vehicles and wider renewables.

The EU, Canada and South Korea have all previously warned the scheme – which includes tax credits for green technologies aimed at attracting investment to the US – is in breach of World Trade Organisation rules.

Mr Shapps, who was taking part in a panel discussion on the future of industrial policy, said the UK wanted global trade flows to be as open as possible.

“We are great global traders. We want the world to be as open as possible. It is very, very important that we don’t slip into protectionism,” he said.

“That is where, at the edges, the Inflation Reduction Act in the US is dangerous because it could slip into protectionism.

“It’s not its intention, I don’t think it’s necessarily where it is going. But I think that’s where we have to be really careful.”

The latest transatlantic spat comes after US labour secretary Marty Walsh criticised the UK Government’s legislation imposing “minimum service levels” in the event of industrial action.

Speaking in Davos earlier this week, Mr Walsh said: “I would not support anything that would take away from workers.”

Downing Street retorted that the legislation did not inhibit the ability of unions to strike – whereas in the US, President Biden had taken action to stop a walkout by rail workers.

