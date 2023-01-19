Budget could ‘completely derail’ work to tackle housing emergency, charity warns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Budget could ‘completely derail’ work to tackle housing emergency, charity warns

By Press Association
January 19, 2023, 12:19 pm
A charity has hit out at the house building budget (Gareth Fuller/PA)
A charity has hit out at the house building budget (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The Scottish Government’s budget could “completely derail” efforts to tackle the housing emergency, a charity has warned.

Shelter Scotland says it is “deeply concerned” by cuts to the housing capital budget and the freezing of funding for homelessness services.

In written evidence to Holyrood’s Social Justice Committee, the charity hit out at plans to cut £112.8 million from the housing capital budget, the equivalent of 16%.

The Scottish Government’s 2023/24 budget lists a total planned spending of £489 million on housing capital, down from £601.8 million the previous year.

Shelter Scotland said the budget plans should have been an opportunity for ministers to tackle a backlog in temporary accommodation.

However its written evidence said: “Unfortunately, they have failed to take that opportunity and appear to be failing to grasp the seriousness of Scotland’s housing emergency and the impact it is having on our communities.

“We are deeply concerned at the significant 16% cut to the housing capital budget in 2023/24, which has the potential to completely derail the Scottish Government’s ability to reduce housing need in this parliamentary term.”

Shelter Scotland said the cuts should be reversed in order to meet a target of 38,500 new social homes delivered by 2026.

It also said homelessness services should be fully supported and called for a new emergency fund to be created.

The charity continued: “The newly rebranded ‘Homelessness Prevention Fund’, a combination of previous temporary accommodation funding and hostels grant funding, represents a spending freeze when compared with 2022/23.

“When pressure on the system is growing and costs for local authorities are rising, keeping funding at the same level as last year is an inadequate response to Scotland’s housing emergency.”

Shelter Scotland’s letter to the committee added: “Freezing funding for homelessness services and cutting funding for the delivery of new social homes is not in line with the Scottish Government’s international obligations to progressive realisation of rights.”

Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Bill
Shona Robison defended the Government’s affordable housing plan (Andrew Cowan/PA)

Social Justice Secretary Shona Robison was asked about the letter when she appeared before the committee on Thursday.

She said the Government remains committed to spending £3.5 billion on affordable housing over the course of this Parliament.

The minister said: “The profiling of it was always going to ebb and flow depending on resources.”

She said the UK Government is providing less money for capital projects.

Ms Robison said: “If you add into that the impact of high inflation, that means every pound available for the affordable housing supply programme this coming year is worth less than it was last year and much less than the year before.

“So context is important.”

She said the Government is taking steps to mitigate this, including through a £15 million transfer from the net-zero budget to help heating systems in affordable homes.

Councils are also receiving an increased budget for homelessness prevention activity, she said.

