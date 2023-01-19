Culture sector’s financial concerns are heard ‘loud and clear’ – Robertson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Culture sector’s financial concerns are heard ‘loud and clear’ – Robertson

By Press Association
January 19, 2023, 12:41 pm
The head of Creative Scotland has warned the sector will be at risk due to budget cuts (PA)
The head of Creative Scotland has warned the sector will be at risk due to budget cuts (PA)

The Culture Secretary has said he hears the financial warnings coming from sector chiefs “loud and clear”, amid significant budget cuts.

Angus Robertson was responding to concerns after the culture sector was allocated £64.2 million in the coming financial year – down from £69.3 million in 2022/23 – with further constraints predicted in future years.

Iain Munro, chief executive of Creative Scotland, told a Holyrood committee last week that the financial settlement will cause “enormous” risks to the sector’s future.

The organisation has offset the funding cut using National Lottery reserves to avoid significant challenges.

But he told MSPs that method is unsustainable and he predicted “a third to a quarter” of the current 120 regularly funded organisations (RFOs) will be at risk as a result – with no more than 60 estimated to survive.

Mr Robertson told the Scottish Parliament’s Constitution, Europe, External Affairs and Culture Committee on Thursday that the warnings are of “concern”.

Angus Robertson
Culture Secretary Angus Robertson said he wants the sector to ‘flourish’ (PA)

He said: “I think it’s important to understand that Creative Scotland is in a position to maintain its levels of funding this financial year, which will provide stability to RFOs.

“But I do hear very loud and clear that beyond that time horizon, there is a concern about the funding of organisations.

“It is something that I am keen to work with Creative Scotland to make sure that we can maximise the funding that is available to it.

“But there needs to be an understanding about the scale of financial constraints with which the Scottish Government operates.

“I think it is a very good thing that Creative Scotland is able to maintain its level of funding this financial year, and I will be very intensely working with them to understand the dangers they foresee in the years beyond this next financial year, because I want to make sure that Scotland’s culture organisations are able to flourish rather than face existential concerns which Iain Munro outlined to the committee.”

Mr Robertson also expressed concern over the thousands of jobs that could be lost in the sector if funding is not maintained.

Last week, Mr Munro said that even with the standstill position achieved with the Lottery reserves, around a third of funded organisations are at risk.

He said inflationary pressures mean the standstill position is “unsustainable”, equating to cuts of around 20% before multi-year funding decisions are included.

