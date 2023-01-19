I prefer more teachers, not fewer, says Sturgeon amid reports of cuts in Glasgow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
I prefer more teachers, not fewer, says Sturgeon amid reports of cuts in Glasgow

By Press Association
January 19, 2023, 1:15 pm
The leak claims Glasgow City Council is considering changes which would reduce teacher numbers (Danny Lawson/PA)
The leak claims Glasgow City Council is considering changes which would reduce teacher numbers (Danny Lawson/PA)

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said she would prefer to have “more teachers, not fewer”, amid reports 800 could be cut in Glasgow to save money.

The Daily Record, reporting on a leaked document on Thursday, said SNP-run Glasgow City Council is also considering shutting primary schools early on Fridays in a bid to save £51 million from its education budget.

Teaching unions said they are “desperately worried” about the proposals, warning they would have a detrimental impact on the city’s young people.

Glasgow City Council is facing a £68 million shortfall for the year ahead and will set its budget next month.

The document seen by the newspaper says £22.5 million could be saved by revising the way primary and secondary schools are staffed, which would affect pupil/teacher ratios and lead to many more composite classes, with 397 teaching posts affected.

A proposal to cut the number of teachers by closing schools early on Fridays, affecting 324 roles, would save £18.5 million.

Nicola Sturgeon
Nicola Sturgeon said her preference is for more teachers (Jane Barlow/PA)

If all the options for cuts came into force, around 800 teaching posts would be at risk, as would the roles of more than 100 “support for learning” staff, the Daily Record reported.

When confronted about the leak during First Minister’s Questions by Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross, Ms Sturgeon sought to downplay it.

“This, of course, is that time of year when we get lots of reports about savings options that different councils are considering and opposition parties – quite understandably – make hay with that, but very often these proposals do not proceed,” she said.

“I think the official report of Parliament will be littered with examples of what I’ve just spoken about.

“In terms of these particular proposals, I’ve not seen the detail of these.

“Councils of course are autonomous in their areas of responsibility, something that parties across this chamber often call on the Scottish Government to respect.

“But as my record shows and indeed as Government’s funding to councils demonstrates, I am in favour of more teachers, not fewer teachers.”

Glasgow City Chambers
Glasgow City Council will consider the proposals next month (PA)

Mr Ross said the First Minister’s record is 900 fewer teachers in 2022 compared to when the SNP took office in 2007, but the figure increased from 50,576 in 2015 – the first full year of Ms Sturgeon’s tenure – to 53,337 last year.

He said: “She’s saying I’m standing here making hay – no I’m not, I’m deeply worried that one of the biggest councils in Scotland is considering 800 teachers being lost.”

The First Minister said the Scottish Government has provided a real terms increase of £160 million for local government in the budget.

But council umbrella body Cosla said last month services could be “at breaking point” and suggested the cash increase could be just £71 million as a result of ring-fencing.

Susan Quinn, Glasgow local association secretary of the EIS teaching union, warned the proposals would have a detrimental impact on young people’s life chances.

She told the PA news agency: “We are desperately worried about the impact of cuts on the ability of teaching staff in the city to deliver for the most vulnerable of young people.

“Eight hundred jobs is about 12% of the teachers in a city where young people already have some of the highest challenges to overcome to progress in their lives.”

Douglas Ross in Holyrood
Douglas Ross questioned Nicola Sturgeon on the leaked reports (Lesley Martin/PA)

She went on to say the changes being considered to primary schools “beggars belief”, adding it “makes no sense” and would impact on the ability of teachers to deliver for pupils.

Seamus Searson, general secretary of the Scottish Secondary Teachers’ Association union, said young people need more support, not less, as they deal with the impact of the pandemic on their education.

He said: “If you start cutting back the number of teachers, you are really damaging education. After the pandemic we are still in the stage of recovery and a lot of youngsters have missed out on basic learning coming through.

“If you cut teachers, you are cutting young people’s life chances down.”

A Glasgow City Council spokeswoman said: “As part of the annual budget-setting process, a cross-party group of councillors works with officers to scrutinise and develop options on where savings and investment could be considered.

“Officers also regularly update a financial forecast, taking into account inflation and the latest information on national settlements.

“The financial challenge facing the council this year is exceptionally tough, with savings of around £68 million required, even before pressure on social work and care services are taken into account.

“Political groups will present their budget proposals next month and it is for them to decide whether they wish to include any of these options.”

