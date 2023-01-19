Sunak congratulates Netanyahu on reappointment as Israel’s prime minister

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Rishi Sunak and Benjamin Netanyahu discussed strengthening ties between the UK and Israel in their first call since Mr Netanyahu’s comeback as Israel’s prime minister.

Mr Netanyahu was sworn in as leader of the most right-wing and religiously conservative government in Israel’s history three weeks ago.

In Thursday’s phone call, Mr Sunak congratulated him on his reappointment, according to a readout of the conversation.

A Downing Street spokesperson said: “The leaders looked forward to working together to advance the UK/Israel relationship, including on trade, where the UK is already Israel’s most important partner in Europe.

“They agreed the UK/Israel free trade agreement, currently being negotiated, could unlock further opportunities for both our countries, building on our shared leadership in areas like technology and services.

“The Prime Minister and Prime Minister Netanyahu also discussed co-operation between the UK and Israel on security issues, where both countries have an interest in promoting regional stability.”

The Prime Minister also described the steps the UK had taken to respond to human rights abuses and breaches of international law by Iran, and thanked Mr Netanyahu for his support to Ukraine.

The readout continued: “The Prime Minister reaffirmed the UK’s long-standing position on the Middle East peace process. The leaders agreed that the Abraham Accords had the potential to bring about a permanent step change in relations between Israel and its neighbours, with far-reaching benefits.

“The leaders looked forward to meeting in person soon and to marking Israel’s 75th anniversary later this year.”

Mr Netanyahu secured a comeback in Israel’s latest election after more than a year in opposition, extending his record-setting tenure as prime minister.

He is facing fierce criticism and protests at home over moves to overhaul the country’s judicial system and weaken the supreme court.

The changes could help Mr Netanyahu, who is on trial for corruption, evade conviction.