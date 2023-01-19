Ministers urged to act after research finds firefighters more at risk of cancer

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ministers have been urged to introduce compensation legislation for firefighters after research revealed cancer mortality rates are significantly higher for fire service personnel.

Scottish Green MSP Maggie Chapman led a member’s debate on a report from the University of Central Lancashire which discovered Scottish firefighters are 1.6 times more likely to die from cancer than the general population.

They are also five times more likely to die from a heart attack and nearly three times as likely to die from strokes than those in other occupations, the study commissioned by the Fire Brigades Union (FBU) found.

The increased health risks are thought to be linked to exposure to toxic substances released as a result of heat and fire.

Ms Chapman raised the concerns of the FBU, which claims stations across Scotland lack decontamination facilities which could reduce the health dangers to firefighters.

If you want to understand the appalling reality of the impact of fire contaminants on firefighter health read the tweet below..stay strong @HumeAlex 👇@fbunational @UnityConsults https://t.co/ZfNsF7psdQ — FBU Scotland (@FBUScotland) January 19, 2023

The union’s campaign, backed by the Green MSP, calls for measures including legislation that will ensure affected firefighters are given compensation and annual health monitoring into retirement.

Speaking in Holyrood on Thursday, she said: “Firefighters in the UK have waited too long for protections which are standard practice elsewhere.

“Many, as we know, have died waiting. We in Scotland now have the opportunity to change this, to bring justice, care, humanity and respect to the firefighters who we owe so very much.

“Firefighters across Scotland, day in and day out, bear the risks of significant and life-threatening disease.

“It is time for us in Scotland to take a lead, to recognise and respect our heroes, to support and enable the Fire Brigades Union’s vital campaign.”

Scottish Conservative MSP Russell Findlay said the report’s findings are “shocking”, and he urged the Scottish Government to ensure the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) has increased investment to ensure facilities and equipment in stations across the country are up to date to protect staff from occupational diseases.

He said: “Many fire stations are old, lack basic facilities and they’re in a state of disrepair.

“It is beyond question that the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has been starved of cash year after year.”

‘I am going to engage with the @FBUScotland on the issues raised and will report back to parliament’ Elena Whitham Scottish Govt fire minister @ElenaWhitham @fbunational — FBU Scotland (@FBUScotland) January 19, 2023

He quoted interim chief officer Ross Haggart, who told a Holyrood committee that £500 million is required to bring infrastructure up to standard.

Elena Whitham, minister for community safety, said she will pursue the issues “rigorously” given its “vital significance”.

She said: “The safety and health and wellbeing of all SFRS staff who work so hard to protect communities, in some of the most challenging environments, is of the utmost importance and a key priority to me.”

SFRS appliances and training centres have been supplied with special decontamination wipes, she said.

“We will continue to carefully consider any specific proposals from the FBU on the potential for any new legislation surrounding compensation and protection,” she added.

Following the report, John McKenzie, Scottish secretary of the FBU, said: “This report is shocking and very, very disturbing.

“There is now irrefutable evidence linking increased levels of ill health from major diseases and conditions in firefighters to workplace exposure from contaminants.

“The ball is now very firmly in the court of the SFRS and the Scottish Government. They must act on this report and come forward with an urgent plan and resources to ensure that our members are fully protected from these health risks.”