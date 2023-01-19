Labour demands answers from HMRC over Zahawi tax dispute claims

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Labour demands answers from HMRC over Zahawi tax dispute claims

By Press Association
January 19, 2023, 11:37 pm
Labour has written to HMRC over Nadhim Zahawi’s tax affairs, arguing that the ‘public requires answers’ amid allegations he paid millions to settle a dispute over his tax (Victoria Jones/PA)
Labour has written to HMRC over Nadhim Zahawi’s tax affairs, arguing that the “public requires answers” amid allegations he paid millions to settle a dispute over his tax.

The Prime Minister has so far defended the Conservative Party chairman, telling MPs earlier this week that he had addressed the matter in full after claims he stumped up a seven-figure sum to settle a dispute with HMRC.

Questions have swirled around Mr Zahawi since The Sun on Sunday revealed the tax dispute.

Nadhim Zahawi arrives in Downing Street, London
Nadhim Zahawi is accused of avoiding tax by using an offshore company (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

He allegedly avoided tax by using an offshore company registered in Gibraltar to hold shares in the polling company he co-founded, YouGov.

Labour has already suggested that an inquiry might be required to look into the matter and the party has now submitted a series of questions to HMRC seeking clarity over the allegations.

In the letter, first reported by The Telegraph, deputy leader Angela Rayner said: “I understand that HMRC’s position is that you do not comment on the tax affairs of individuals.

“However, given the public interest in this case as well as the serious questions raised about a potential conflict of interest at the heart of government, the public require answers.

Labour Party Conference 2022
Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner said there were ‘serious and urgent questions that must be answered’ (Peter Byrne/PA)

“In particular, there appears to be an element of special treatment directed towards Nadhim Zahawi by HMRC,” she claimed.

A spokesman for Mr Zahawi has said his taxes are “properly declared” and he “has never had to instruct any lawyers to deal with HMRC on his behalf”.

“As he has previously stated, Mr Zahawi’s taxes are properly declared and paid in the UK,” the spokesman said.

The Prime Minister this week said Mr Zahawi “has already addressed this matter in full and there’s nothing more that I can add”.

But Ms Rayner said: “However much the Prime Minister claims the man he appointed Conservative Party Chair has already addressed this matter in full, there are serious and urgent questions that must be answered.”

A spokesperson for HMRC said that it could not comment on identifiable taxpayers.

