Scottish Government to invest £14m in sustainable farming

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Scottish Government is set to invest more than £14 million in sustainable farming as a new funding round opens this month.

Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon announced the next round of the Agri-Environment Climate Scheme (AECS) during a visit to a farm in the Borders.

Some 680 businesses will share in the funding, which this year will focus on agri-environment support, organics and slurry storage.

A further £5 million will also be available for further slurry storage support through the Agriculture Transformation Fund.

“AECS continues to play a significant role in making Scotland a global leader in sustainable and regenerative agriculture,” Ms Gougeon said.

Mairi Gougeon said the support helps farmers, producers and land managers ‘thrive’ (PA)

“Our £14 million of support will help hundreds of farmers, land managers and world-class producers to thrive, while backing our climate change agenda and our response to the biodiversity crisis.

“The £5 million in additional support we are announcing today will also help improve the management of slurry and digestate on farms, helping to reduce harmful ammonia emissions.”

NatureScot chief executive Francesca Osowska said the work of farmers and crofters was “integral to building a nature-rich future for Scotland”.

She added: “As well as tackling climate change, by moving to a more environmentally sustainable approach, farmers and crofters can help the long-term economic sustainability and resilience of their businesses.

“These important projects will bring many environmental benefits, such as flood prevention, healthy soils, improved water quality and increased organic farming, while protecting both the habitats and wildlife that surround us.”