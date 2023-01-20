February 6: NHS will see biggest ever strike after fresh walkout announced

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
February 6: NHS will see biggest ever strike after fresh walkout announced

By Press Association
January 20, 2023, 7:32 am Updated: January 20, 2023, 12:32 pm
Ambulances in the grounds of Wellington Barracks, central London, as ambulance workers of Unison and GMB unions take strike action over pay and conditions that will affect non-life threatening calls (Victoria Jones/PA)
Ambulances in the grounds of Wellington Barracks, central London, as ambulance workers of Unison and GMB unions take strike action over pay and conditions that will affect non-life threatening calls (Victoria Jones/PA)

February 6 is likely to see the biggest strike action the NHS has ever experienced after the Unite union announced fresh ambulance worker walkouts.

Thousands of nurses from the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) were already scheduled to strike on February 6 and 7, and the GMB union announced earlier this week that its ambulance workers would join them on February 6.

On Friday morning, Unite said workers from five ambulance trusts in England and Wales would also join the strike on February 6.

Downing Street insisted that the Government was still open to facilitating talks with trade unions, while admitting that the planned walkout would cause further “disruption” for patients.

Several other dates of strike action are already scheduled by ambulance workers throughout February and March.

Unite’s ambulance workers are already set to walk out next Monday as the pay row with the Government shows no sign of reaching a resolution.

It comes after thousands of nurses across England went on strike on Wednesday and Thursday this week, while around 1,000 ambulance workers in Wales also walked out on Thursday.

A spokesman for the Prime Minister called it “disappointing” that strike action would take place amid major strains on the NHS, but said that the Government was committed to reaching a “resolution”.

“I think it’s important to say firstly, that ambulance workers do an incredible job. It’s obviously disappointing that some union members are going ahead with further strikes at a time when the NHS is already under huge pressure.

“We’ve said throughout this period that we know it will cause disruption to patients, which is why the NHS and unions will continue discussions about contingency planning to ensure we can keep people safe.

“What we want to do is reach a resolution and come to an agreement between the employers and the unions to end the industrial action that we’ve seen over recent weeks and months.”

Royal College of Nursing chief executive Pat Cullen (second right front row) joins members of the RCN on the picket line outside the Royal Hallamshire Hospital, Sheffield
Royal College of Nursing chief executive Pat Cullen (second right front row) joins members of the RCN on the picket line outside the Royal Hallamshire Hospital, Sheffield (Danny Lawson/PA)

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said of the new announcement: “Rather than act to protect the NHS and negotiate an end to the dispute, the Government has disgracefully chosen to demonise ambulance workers

“Ministers are deliberately misleading the public about the life and limb cover and who is to blame for excessive deaths.

“Our members faithfully provide life and limb cover on strike days and it’s not the unions who are not providing minimum service levels.

“It’s this Government’s disastrous handling of the NHS that has brought it to breaking point and, as crisis piles on crisis, the Prime Minister is seen to be washing his hands of the dispute.”

Talks between the Government and trade unions on NHS workers’ pay earlier this month failed to reach an agreement or see off further industrial action.

Downing Street said the Government was “very much open” for further talks.

“We want to continue to facilitate those negotiations to try and get to a point where we can end this industrial action,” the PM’s spokesman said.

The escalation in industrial action comes as NHS Providers and the NHS Confederation warned of the damage to the NHS caused by prolonged disputes.

INDUSTRY Strikes
UK strikes in January & February. See story INDUSTRY Strikes. Infographic PA Graphics. An editable version of this graphic is available if required. Please contact graphics@pamediagroup.com.

Thousands more operations and appointments will need to be cancelled over the next few months, while the loss of ambulance workers will lead to long delays or some patients getting no ambulance sent to them at all.

NHS Providers’ director of policy Miriam Deakin said: “Ten more days of strikes by Unite ambulance staff will make what is already an incredibly difficult situation for NHS patients and staff even harder.

“As one of these dates, February 6, coincides with strikes by nurses and GMB ambulance workers next month, trust leaders are facing what for many may be the most challenging day of their careers.

“Nobody wants these strikes to happen but it’s clear that staff feel they have been driven to this. We understand that.

“Trust leaders will do all they can to mitigate the impact of these strikes but escalating industrial action will only cause further disruption and impact patient care at a time when trust leaders and their staff want to focus on driving down waiting times.

“It’s absolutely imperative that the Government sit down with the unions immediately to resolve this by talking about pay for this financial year.”

Cabinet meeting
Health Secretary Steve Barclay appeared to rule out a 10% pay rise for nurses, insisting it was “not affordable” (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Speaking to broadcasters during a hospital visit earlier this week, Health Secretary Steve Barclay appeared to rule out a 10% pay rise for nurses, insisting it was “not affordable”.

“Well 10% is not affordable, it would be an extra £3.6 billion a year and obviously that would take money away from patient services, essential services that we need to invest in given the backlogs from the pandemic,” he said.

“Now, within Government we take a whole Government approach – of course I have discussions with the Treasury, as do other Secretaries of State, and these things need to be balanced not just with the needs of teachers, with the Education Secretary, or train drivers with the Transport Secretary, but also what’s affordable for your viewers in terms of their own cost-of-living pressures.”

He insisted he was working “constructively” with unions but said he was “disappointed” in the strikes.

