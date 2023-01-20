Zelensky urges western allies to send tanks to defeat the Russian invader

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Zelensky urges western allies to send tanks to defeat the Russian invader

By Press Association
January 20, 2023, 10:34 am Updated: January 20, 2023, 4:32 pm
President Volodymyr Zelensky appears via video at a meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group at Ramstein airbase in Germany (Michael Probst/AP/PA)
President Volodymyr Zelensky appears via video at a meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group at Ramstein airbase in Germany (Michael Probst/AP/PA)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has appealed to western allies to speed up the delivery of military support – including badly needed heavy armour – in his country’s struggle against the Russia invader.

In an address to a pledging conference at the US airbase in Ramstein, Germany, he urged assembled defence ministers to agree in “principle” to supply his forces with modern battle tanks.

So far among the Nato allies, only the UK has agreed to send tanks, in the form of 14 British Army Challenger 2s.

Mr Zelensky’s call will intensify the pressure on Germany to authorise the release of its Leopard 2 battle tanks, which are potentially available in far greater numbers.

Speaking remotely from Ukraine, Mr Zelensky thanked allies for their previous support but said “hundreds of thank yous are not hundreds of tanks”.

“We have to speed up. Time must become our weapon, just like air defence and artillery, armoured vehicles and tanks, which we are negotiating about with you and which will actually make a victory,” he said.

“You can start this policy today. It is in your power to make a Ramstein of tanks. Not to bargain about different numbers of tanks but to open (the) principle (of) supply that will stop Russian evil.”

Mr Zelensky’s plea for greater speed was echoed by US defence secretary Lloyd Austin, who convened the talks and said the conflict has reached a “decisive moment”.

“Russia is regrouping, recruiting and trying to re-equip. This is not a moment to slow down. It is a time to dig deeper,” he said.

UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace also appealed to allies to keep up the pressure on Moscow on the battlefield.

“The UK is leading international support for Ukraine by becoming the first nation to donate modern, Western main battle tanks,” he said in a statement.

“It is crucial that we build on this momentum supported by our international partners, who are determined like us, to ensure that Putin’s illegal and unprovoked invasion fails.”

The Ukrainians are seeking around 300 tanks to enable them to mount a counter-offensive, with the German-built Leopard 2s – which are widely used by European armies – seen as the most suitable candidate.

Poland has offered to send a company of its Leopard 2s, but requires a sign-off from Berlin, which issued the original export licences, if they are to be re-exported.

So far, however, the government of Chancellor Olaf Scholz has been reluctant to do so amid concerns about the likely reaction in Moscow.

Reports have suggested the Germans would be prepared to relent if the US were to release some of its Abrams tanks.

The Americans however argue that the Abrams is a more complex machine – requiring more training for crews – while their turbine engines are heavy on fuel, making them unsuitable for Ukraine’s beleaguered forces.

Amid growing impatience in Kyiv and among some allies, Poland’s prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki has suggested he would be willing to send Leopard 2s without Germany’s consent.

“We will either obtain this consent quickly, or we will do it ourselves,” he told Polish radio.

However Estonia’s defence Hanno Pevkur, who is at the the talks in Ramstein, said he was confident Germany would not stand in the way of other countries sending their Leopard 2s, with a decision likely in the “coming days”.

“I am more than sure that Germany will not stop any other country who is ready to contribute with the tanks that they (Germany) have to approve,” Mr Pevkur told BBC Radio 4’s The World at One.

Mr Wallace said that in addition to its latest support package, including the Challenger 2s and other heavy armour, the UK would be sending a further 600 Brimstone precision-guided missiles.

The US on Thursday announced a 2.5 billion dollar (£2 billion) Ukraine aid package which includes 90 Stryker combat vehicles, 59 Bradley fighting vehicles and hundreds of thousands of rounds of ammunition.

The more heavily armoured and tracked Bradleys and the medium-armoured Strykers will provide Ukraine “with two brigades of armoured capability”, the Pentagon said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said the UK will join international allies in considering plans for a new tribunal to deal with alleged war crimes committed by Russian forces.

The Government has accepted an invitation from Kyiv to join a “core group” of nations looking at the feasibility of setting up a “hybrid” tribunal, which would be integrated into Ukraine’s national justice system but with international elements.

“The atrocities we’ve witnessed in Ukraine are diabolical – thousands of soldiers and civilians killed, and millions more displaced, forced to flee for their lives in the most horrific circumstances. These atrocities must not go unpunished,” Mr Cleverly said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
Huntly Arms Hotel repairs are taking place
Revealed: Full list of repairs ordered at cannabis hotel in Aboyne as owner told…
2
police stop
Two charged following police stop on the A96 near Fochabers
3
Drawing impression of proposed extension and refurbishment of church hall and kitchen at Burghead Free Church. Image: Michael McCosh/ Design team
Garage for historic Elgin home, new life for Buckie cafe and Burghead church hall…
4
Simon Wooler has been giving his advice on how to look after Sophie from Romania Image: Simon Wooler and Rory Cellan-Jones / Twitter.
Meet the Aberdeenshire dog trainer helping Romanian rescue dog and Twitter star Sophie adapt…
5
Deividas Kruglikovas got drunk on whiskey and crashed his car into a wall. Image: DC Thomson
Expectant dad drove car into wall, before telling bystanders: ‘You must not drink and…
6
A petrol station has been left as a scene of destruction following an incident. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Pictures show smashed windows and broken bottles strewn across floor following incident at Dyce…
7
Liverpool's Calvin Ramsay before a Uefa Champions League match against Rangers at Anfield. Image: SNS
Former Aberdeen defender Calvin Ramsay linked with January transfer window loan move
8
Press & Journal, News URN: Not issued Picture: Raymond Grant is pictured leaving Elgin Sheriff Court Thursday 24th November 2022 - DC Thomson
Pensioner who sent filthy message to married woman placed on sex offenders’ register
9
Police are urging motorists to check their dashcam footage to aid police with their investigations. Picture by Sandy McCook.
EXCLUSIVE: Frightened motorists flood SNP with A9 and A96 safety concerns
10
The dessert. Image: Callum Main/DC Thomson.
Six By Nico’s playful Neverland menu comes with bonus bubbly for Aberdeen Restaurant Week

More from Press and Journal

NFUS hustings in Aberdeenshire took place near Oldmeldrum.
"We'll ensure your voices are heard'' pledge NFUS candidates
Charles Macleod Ltd directors Ria MacDonald and Shona Macleod in the new shop.
Charles Macleod Butchers reopens refurbished shop
Police are investigating an attempted break-in at a shop on Southfield Drive in Elgin. Image: Google Maps.
Police appeal after attempted break-in at Elgin shop
Offshore rescue
Major rescue operation after offshore worker falls overboard in North Sea
Harestone Royalmile sold for 6,000gns. Image: MacGregor Photography
Harestone tops White Gold Females sale of Charolais
Focus on keys, held by excited young spouses homeowners. Happy married family couple celebrating moving in new house home , demonstrating keys, standing in apartment, real estate mortgage concept.
Landlords 'under attack' from Scottish Government policies, says north-east expert
Jack Baldwin in action against Hamilton Accies. Image: SNS
Jack Baldwin says Ross County must rise to severity of their situation following Scottish…
aberdeen road closures round up sign
Aberdeen road closures: Up to date list of all roads closed in the area
The wintery weather has impacted Highland League fixtures once again.
Junior football: Only four matches survive the wintry weather
There are pros and cons to living rurally (Image: Helen Hotson/Shutterstock)
Catriona Thomson: Rural living isn't like a glossy magazine - but I wouldn't give…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented