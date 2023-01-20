Government orders review into environmental impact of disposable vapes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Government orders review into environmental impact of disposable vapes

By Press Association
January 20, 2023, 11:30 am Updated: January 20, 2023, 1:08 pm
Disposable vapes could be banned under new laws (Nicholas T Ansell/PA)
Disposable vapes could be banned under new laws (Nicholas T Ansell/PA)

The Scottish Government has announced plans for an urgent review into the environmental impact of disposable vapes – which could result in an outright ban.

Zero Waste Scotland will undertake the review into the smoking alternatives, considering international responses.

The move could eventually lead to an outright ban on the disposable products.

Circular economy minister Lorna Slater said: “Not only are single-use vapes bad for public health, they are also bad for the environment.

“From litter on our streets, to the risk of fires in waste facilities, there are issues which need to be addressed urgently.

“We will consider the evidence and expert advice and come forward with policy options, which could include a potential ban on single-use vapes.

“In the meantime, we would urge everyone who uses these products to make sure they are disposed of properly.”

Zero Waste Scotland chief executive Iain Gulland said: “Single-use items, like disposable vapes, are becoming an all-too-common eyesore in areas where we live, work, and socialise, and can last in our environment for years and years.

“Tackling our throwaway culture is a priority here at Zero Waste Scotland and we are happy to lead on this important review.”

Humza Yousaf
Humza Yousaf was challenged on the issue in Holyrood on Thursday (Lesley Martin/PA)

The move comes after Health Secretary Humza Yousaf was challenged by Green MSP Gillian Mackay over the products in Holyrood this week.

In the exchange, Mr Yousaf said he would speak to “stakeholders” on the issue, adding that ministers would consider a “potential ban”.

But the vaping industry hit out at the plans, with Neil McLaren, the co-CEO of

Vaping.com/UK

, saying: “This virtue signalling move from Holyrood reeks of hypocrisy since they’re happy to keep cigarettes on the market.

“Those additional tax revenues must be important.”

Tobacco Duty is not set or paid by the Scottish Government, as a reserved tax it is handled by the UK Government.

“Yousaf should work on reducing the smoking rate in Scotland – which has the highest smoking rates in Britain – instead of carping on about vapes,” he added.

“If they encourage smokers to switch instead of banning vapes, they can make a real difference to public health and the planet.”

But Laura Young, a campaigner dubbed the “Vape Crusader” by the Health Secretary in Holyrood, and who has spent months picking up disposable vapes, said: “This review, and consideration of a ban cannot come quickly enough as we look to remove these harmful devices from our market.

“These have no place in a country moving towards net zero and a circular economy.

“Months of litter picking from streets, parks, and beaches, alongside campaigning efforts speaking to a variety of public health and environmental organisations has pushed this into the focus of the Scottish Government where we hope to see swift action to address the unintended consequences from these products.”

Sheila Duffy, the chief executive of Ash Scotland, said: “We welcome the Scottish Government taking rapid action to explore and address the environmental harms of single-use vaping products.

“The easy availability of disposable e-cigarettes, which are being marketed with bright colours and sweet flavours, is driving a huge rise in children experimenting.”

