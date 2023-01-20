Competition watchdog prioritises work towards market study into homebuilding

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Competition watchdog prioritises work towards market study into homebuilding

By Press Association
January 20, 2023, 12:26 pm
The Competition and Markets Authority is working towards the launch of a market study into the homebuilding sector (Joe Giddens/PA)
The competition watchdog is prioritising work towards the launch of a market study into the homebuilding sector.

Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) staff will finalise the proposed scope of the project and a formal decision on the launch is expected in the next few weeks.

The move follows a separate, ongoing investigation into leasehold practices in the homebuilding sector, which has led to some leaseholders receiving refunds after paying escalating ground rents.

The CMA has written to the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) to outline its intended next steps.

The letter, from CMA chief executive Sarah Cardell to Housing Secretary Michael Gove, was written to update him on a CMA Board discussion on Wednesday into potential work by the watchdog in the housing sector.

The letter stated: “As you know, we have been undertaking significant work on behalf of people with leasehold homes who fall victim to unfair terms, specifically by securing the removal of doubling ground rent clauses from leasehold contracts and obtaining refunds for thousands of householders.

“Looking ahead, we expect that promoting competitive markets and tackling unfair practices across the accommodation sector more broadly will be a continued area of focus over the next 12 months.

“As part of its discussion, the board considered proposals for a market study into homebuilding.

“They noted that there are many factors at play in delivering affordable, high-quality places to live in but agreed that a thriving, competitive homebuilding sector is a core foundation for delivering the homes people need.”

Market studies can be used by the CMA to identify and, if appropriate, to consider how best to tackle any competition and consumer issues, potentially including ways to boost the supply of new homes.

The letter said the CMA Board “decided in principle that homebuilding should be prioritised as the next market study that the CMA launches”.

It continued: “CMA staff will now finalise the proposed scope of this project, reflecting the board’s discussion, including a conclusion on the most appropriate geographic scope.

“This will then be put to the Board for a formal decision to approve the launch of the market study, which we expect to take place in the next few weeks.

“Given the importance of government policy to the housing sector, it will be particularly important that we can draw on the knowledge and expertise of your officials throughout the study.

“I would like to thank you again for your personal engagement on this subject and that of your officials to date, and I look forward to discussing the findings of the market study in due course.”

The CMA is a UK-wide body but it must take housing policy being devolved into account.

The watchdog said it has been engaging with the devolved administrations to help it consider the potential scope of a market study.

