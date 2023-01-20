Ministers urged to fix ‘democratic deficit’ caused by Northern Ireland Protocol

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Ministers urged to fix ‘democratic deficit’ caused by Northern Ireland Protocol

By Press Association
January 20, 2023, 1:08 pm Updated: January 20, 2023, 1:12 pm
A haulage lorry at Belfast Port (Liam McBurney/PA)
A haulage lorry at Belfast Port (Liam McBurney/PA)

Ministers need to fix the “democratic deficit” affecting Northern Ireland and ensure better Parliamentary scrutiny over the pieces of EU legislation that continue to apply to the country, peers have urged.

The Protocol on Ireland/Northern Ireland Sub-Committee scrutinises EU legislative proposals that may affect Northern Ireland because of the Northern Ireland Protocol.

On Friday, the upper chamber debated a report from the committee that summarised the first year of its work on the issue.

The committee’s chairman, Lord Jay of Ewelme, said that under the protocol, as it currently operates, more than 300 pieces of EU legislation set out in its annexes apply to Northern Ireland.

In the view of the committee, Lord Jay said “that legislation must be subject to detailed parliamentary scrutiny” because without it “important areas of law applying to Northern Ireland would go unscrutinised and possibly even unnoticed by Parliament”.

The independent crossbencher and former diplomat welcomed the Government’s commitment to “do so through the production of explanatory memorandum summarising EU legislation applying to Northern Ireland”, but added: “The Government needs to go further.”

Lord Jay said the EU should also do more to “enhance transparency” and “take account of the impact of EU law on Northern Ireland’s particular circumstances and to engage with Northern Ireland stakeholders at an early stage to give them a voice on the application and implications of such legislation”.

While the debate saw peers from across the political spectrum agreeing with the need for increased scrutiny, different opinions arose over who should be blamed for the range of issues caused by the protocol.

Tory ex-chancellor Lord Lamont, a prominent Eurosceptic, said the “democratic deficit” cannot be “resolved simply by scrutiny”, adding: “The Government makes an important point in paragraph 30 of its reply to the committee when it says, I quote, the imposition of EU law was not a necessary consequence of Brexit, any more than Brexit requires dynamic alignment or the backstop.

“It was as it says, quote again, the consequences of the EU’s unwillingness to accept other solutions.”

He noted “these are very important points” as “they are saying it is not just the sometimes alleged intransigence of Unionist politicians but also the inflexibility of the EU that has been holding things up.”

Lord Lamont added: “It would be good to know from the minister today, what more the Government thinks can be done to fix, fix is actually the right word, the democratic deficit? Is it just some minor constitutional outrage that eventually we have to learn to live with?”

On the other hand, Conservative peer Lord Cormack blamed Lord Frost, the former chief Brexit negotiator, and Conservative former prime minister Boris Johnson, for signing the UK up to a “straitjacket”.

He said: “All we needed was a flexible garment and what we got was a straitjacket, but who signed up to the tailor’s plans for the straitjacket? Lord Frost and the Government, the then prime minister, so they imposed it upon us, not the EU.”

Meanwhile, Labour former Northern Ireland secretary Lord Hain said the EU should offer the devolved institutions in Northern Ireland the same “consultative rights” enjoyed by EEA countries, such as Norway.

Lord Hain said: “Boris Johnson and Lord Frost, endorsed by Rishi Sunak, negotiated a deal making Northern Ireland an EU rule-taker rather than as Northern Ireland was before Brexit, an EU rule-maker.

“Like Northern Ireland, Norway is in the single market but not in the EU. Yet Norway’s ministers and parliamentarians are able to scrutinise and achieve amendments to all draft EU proposals affecting Norwegians.

“These consultative rights for EAA members are important to overcome what would otherwise be their own democratic deficit over the single market legislation.

“Norwegian ministers say this works well. So why not give similar oversight of the implementation of the protocol directly to the democratic institutions in Northern Ireland?”

Foreign Office minister Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon said the Government has “long held that the protocol is leading to a democratic deficit with the EU law that applies in Northern Ireland but with little meaningful consultation on that EU law”.

He added: “Representatives of the Northern Ireland executive already attend meetings at the joint consultative working group, and we value their important expertise.”

However, he said: “There’s always things to improve existing processes and mechanisms, including through discussions we are currently taking forward with the EU.”

Updating the upper chamber on the ongoing Northern Ireland Protocol talks with the EU, Lord Ahmad said: “These engagements and negotiations continue in a constructive and collaborative spirit at all levels, including the issues of technical discussions between officials, which are taking place very regularly”.

On parliamentary scrutiny, the Foreign Office minister said Government officials are working with committee clerks to “review and enhance the format of the explanatory memoranda so they better reflect the information that committees find helpful”.

He added: “As part of the committees, there will be an interim review of arrangements in the summer and then a full review after two years at the end of this Parliament, whichever is sooner, where the Government looks forward to working with committees to see how these arrangements could be improved still further.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
From left: Cameron Ross, Alasdair Finlayson and Daniel Degan. Image: Spindrift
Dealers stashed drugs, cash and equipment in secluded Highland spots as part of £650,000…
2
Train station police
Machete seized at Aberdeen Railway Station
3
The new railway station for Inverness Airport is due to open very soon. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Inverness Airport Railway Station opening date revealed
4
Fish story, fish market, Peterhead. Picture by Basia Wright .
Fish sales row over ‘Draconian’ new rules prompts boycott at Peterhead Port
5
Scot Livingstone, who was part of the Aberdeen Sea Cadet 'family'.
Aberdeen family touched by tributes to Sea Cadet daughter Scot Livingstone, 33
6
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. He grabbed a knife in Premier Store, Union Street. Picture shows; Ty Hyland leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court.. Union Street. Kathryn Wylie/DCT Media Date; Unknown
Teenager grabbed knife from deli counter during 5am store argument
7
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie looks dejected during the 5-0 loss to Hearts (Photo by Mark Sates / SNS Group)
Vice-captain Ross McCrorie questions the mentality of Aberdeen players
8
Aberdeen boxer Gregor McPherson is a TikTok sensation. Image: Paul Gilfeather
Aberdeen teenage boxer Gregor McPherson becomes global TikTok star
9
A haulage lorry at Belfast Port (Liam McBurney/PA)
Spikkin Scots Quiz: How many of these Scots words and phrases do you know?
10
Union Square has seen new stores open recently. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson
Mixed fortunes for Aberdeen shopping centres as more stores open up in Union Square…

More from Press and Journal

Laura Mears-Reynolds and Dawn Farmer who are the voices of the 'ADHD As Females' podcast
'We're trying to set an example of being unapologetically us': ADHD podcasters confirm tour…
James Murison.
Notorious kidnapper of Huntly papergirl given open-ended prison sentence
Aberdeen to Dundee trains will not be operating on Sunday. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.
Aberdeen to Dundee trains cancelled on Sunday for track renewal works
Several brown hens
Bird flu death toll hits seven million
Main image for The Stooshie politics podcast in the Rishi Sunak era. DC Thomson design.
Listen: Stooshie podcast – Life after oil and gas?
Martin Morgan joined SAMW in 2017.
Tributes to food industry expert and 'top-rate colleague' Martin
ice incident hospital
A&E admissions due to trips and falls more than triple amid icy conditions
Islands Deal
Islands Deal: £100m in government investment secure but 'still a mountain to climb' for…
Darvel's Jordan Kirkpatrick is looking forward to facing the Dons on Monday. Image: SNS Group
Darvel midfielder Jordan Kirkpatrick relishing Scottish Cup visit of Aberdeen
Aberdeen rapist who preyed on sleeping women jailed for eight years

Editor's Picks

Most Commented