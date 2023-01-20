‘Game-changing’ £100m deal to unlock economic success for islands is signed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Game-changing’ £100m deal to unlock economic success for islands is signed

By Press Association
January 20, 2023, 3:49 pm
The deal will see millions invested in Shetland, Orkney and the Western Isles (Andrew Milligan/PA)
A growth deal which will invest £100 million in Orkney, Shetland and the Western Isles was signed on Friday.

The funding includes £50 million each from the Scottish and UK Governments, with some £293 million more expected in match funding from other sources as well as up to 1,300 jobs.

Over 10 years, the three islands’ councils will invest in 16 projects, including a spaceport on North Uist, a vertical farm in Orkney and redevelopments of University of the Highlands and Islands campuses in the Outer Hebrides and in Shetland.

Orkney Islands Council leader James Stockan said: “We have worked together to successfully achieve an impactful growth deal from our Governments in both London and Edinburgh that will help secure a better future for us all.

“Not only does the agreement recognise all our unique challenges faced as island areas, but also the strength of our assets and opportunities that we offer.”

Western Isles Council leader Paul Steele said: “The signing of the Islands Growth Deal is both the culmination of a vision set out by the Islands Councils and the UK and Scottish Governments and the beginning of the implementation of that vision.”

Shetland Islands Council leader Emma Macdonald said: “The deal contains projects which are island-specific and focus on local opportunities and priorities, as well as those which, working in partnership, will help us unlock more economic success for all our islands.

“These vital projects supporting our islands’ sustainability could not have progressed without the UK Government and Scottish Government’s support and investment.”

The signing, inside the Orkney Islands Council chamber on Friday, was also attended by Scotland Office minister Malcolm Offord and Scottish Government business minister Ivan McKee.

Mr McKee described the deal as a “game-changing initiative”, adding: “This £50 million Scottish Government investment will support the transition to renewable energy sources – including equipping the workforce with new skills – and trial emissions reduction initiatives on islands.

“It will drive innovation in key space, food and drink and creative industries sectors; help develop significant tourism and cultural attractions and expand education provision.”

While the Scotland Office minister said the deal would “not just boost local economies and create jobs, but also empower communities to get the most out of the many assets and attributes that make the islands such unique and special places to live”.

He added: “This deal is packed with a broad range of high-impact projects, whether it’s leading the transition to net zero or developing must-visit destinations such as the St Kilda trail.

“The UK Government’s £50 million support for the islands deal, in addition to other levelling up investments, shows our continued commitment to the Scottish islands.”

