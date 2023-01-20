Tougher windfall tax would protect families from rising bills in April – Labour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tougher windfall tax would protect families from rising bills in April – Labour

By Press Association
January 20, 2023, 10:32 pm
shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves will warn that millions are under threat from rising bills come April (PA)
shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves will warn that millions are under threat from rising bills come April (PA)

Labour would toughen up the windfall tax on energy companies, with the party set to urge the Government to stop the energy price cap rising this spring.

In a speech at the Fabian Society Conference on Saturday, shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves will warn that millions are under threat from rising bills come April, when Government support becomes less generous and average households will start paying £3,000.

Setting out Labour’s plan to ease the pressure on energy bills, Ms Reeves will warn the Government against heading “unprepared” towards a “crisis”.

At the centre of a plan would be a tougher windfall tax on energy companies, which the party said would help stop the energy cap rising by generating £13 billion across 2022 and 2023.

Alongside a freeze on fuel duty, Labour also said it would introduce a new fund to “jump start” insulation, while also backing a three-month moratorium on the forced installation of pre-payment meters.

“Millions of households are still looking to a 40% increase in their energy bills, in April,” Ms Reeves will tell the conference.

“On a week when temperatures fell below zero, I know many families and pensioners will be feeling the pressure particularly acutely.

“And at the same time, energy companies continue to enjoy record profits.

“That cannot be right.”

Under the plans, off-grid households would be offered equivalent support, with funding available too for Northern Irish households.

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves
Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves will warn the Government against heading 'unprepared' towards a 'crisis' (PA)

But the party will also set out its long-term strategy of reaching 100% clean power by 2030 and retrofitting millions of homes, something it says could save households £1,400 each year.

“Sticking plaster politics is not enough”, Ms Reeves will say.

“We cannot persist with walking into a crisis unprepared, and at the last minute producing hugely expensive fixes to get us through, while the underlying problems – those weakened foundations – remain untouched.

She will say: “We would hold to that most basic of principles:

“That those who have profited from the windfalls of war should shoulder their share of the cost, so ordinary people do not have to bear the brunt of a crisis that they did not cause.

“We will extend the windfall tax, closing the fossil fuel investment loophole, and taxing oil and gas profits at the same rate as Norway.

“By backdating this from the start of 2022 – when oil and gas giants were already making historically large profits – we can raise more than £13 billion.”

Sir Keir Starmer speaks at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Sir Keir Starmer speaks at the World Economic Forum in Davos (Markus Schreiber/AP)

Both Ms Reeves and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer were at the World Economic Forum in Davos this week, where the party called for a “clean power alliance” of countries to help bring down energy prices.

Greenpeace UK welcomed the Labour plans, with head of politics Rebecca Newsom calling them “concretely progressive policies that chart a path through these crucial issues”.

“We still need to see more from Labour on providing immediate assistance to those already in fuel poverty. And more detail is needed to prove Labour is ready to deliver a green industrial strategy,” she added.

