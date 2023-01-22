BBC chairman appointed on merit, says Cleverly amid Johnson loan link

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

BBC chairman appointed on merit, says Cleverly amid Johnson loan link

By Press Association
January 22, 2023, 11:00 am
Richard Sharp, left, reportedly helped Boris Johnson secure a loan (PA)
Richard Sharp, left, reportedly helped Boris Johnson secure a loan (PA)

The Foreign Secretary has said he has “no doubt” BBC chairman Richard Sharp was appointed on “merit”.

James Cleverly was faced with numerous questions on the airwaves on Sunday morning about claims the chairman of the BBC helped Boris Johnson secure a loan – weeks before the then-prime minister recommended him for the role.

The Sunday Times reported Mr Sharp, a Tory donor, was involved in arranging a guarantor on a loan of up to £800,000 for Mr Johnson in late 2020.

Mr Sharp told the newspaper he had “simply connected” people and there was no conflict of interest, while Mr Johnson’s spokesman dismissed the report as “rubbish” and insisted his financial arrangements “have been properly declared”.

Making an appearance on the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg programme, Mr Cleverly said Mr Sharp was appointed on “merit” and that “there is nothing wrong” with someone who is politically active then being appointed to the BBC.

He said: “I know that he (Richard Sharp) is an incredibly accomplished, incredibly successful individual who brings a wealth of experience with him.

“That is why he was appointed to the chairmanship of the BBC, but I’ve not had the chance to discuss any of the issues that were brought up today.

“But I have absolutely no doubt he was appointed on merit, and the point that I would just remind people of is, it is not unusual, and indeed there is nothing wrong, for someone to be politically active prior to their appointment to senior BBC positions.

“That’s something that has happened pretty regularly in the past.”

Asked whether the connection should have been declared in full on principle, he said: “Richard is an incredibly accomplished individual, had he not had a very, very successful career, giving him a wealth of experience before putting himself forward for BBC chairman, he wouldn’t have even been in the looking.”

Jame Cleverly
Foreign Secretary James Cleverly insisted the BBC chairman was appointed on merit (PA)

According to The Sunday Times, Mr Sharp introduced multimillionaire Canadian businessman Sam Blyth, who had proposed to act as Mr Johnson’s guarantor for a credit facility, to Cabinet Secretary Simon Case.

The newspaper said Mr Johnson, Mr Sharp and Mr Blyth then had dinner at Chequers before the loan was finalised, though they denied the then PM’s finances were discussed.

Mr Sharp, a former Goldman Sachs banker, was announced as the Government’s choice for the BBC role in January 2021.

Mr Johnson’s sister suggested Mr Case was central to the arrangement of the £800,000 credit facility.

Rachel Johnson denied any knowledge of her brother’s financial affairs, telling Kuenssberg: “All the parties involved have given statements to The Sunday Times, which suggest they did everything above board and everything was transparent.

“I suggest you ask Simon Case, who seems to be the linchpin in both these stories, to come on and say what happened.”

Liz Truss becomes PM
The claims are linked to a loan of up to £800,000 for Boris Johnson in late 2020 (Aaron Chown/PA)

Shadow Treasury minister Pat McFadden described the report of Mr Johnson and the BBC chairman as “pretty extraordinary”.

On Sky News’ Sophy Ridge On Sunday programme, he did not say whether he thought the BBC was impartial, but added: “I do think it’s pretty extraordinary if someone who is running to be the chairman ends up acting as a broker to help the prime minister of the day of whatever financial difficulties he was in.

“At the very least, that should all have been declared and brought into the open. There’s nothing in Boris Johnson’s declaration of interest as an MP about this. It’s been brought into the open by journalism, not by people being transparent, and that’s why I do think this does need to be looked at.”

Labour has written to Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards Daniel Greenberg calling for an investigation into the claims.

In the letter to Mr Greenberg, Labour Party chair Anneliese Dodds called for an “urgent investigation” as she cited the MPs’ code of conduct that “holders of public office should not place themselves under any financial or other obligation to outside individuals or organisations that might influence them in the performance of their official duties”.

It comes after Labour demanded a probe earlier this week into reports that Mr Johnson used Mr Blyth, reportedly worth 50 million US dollars, to act as a guarantor for an £800,000 credit facility.

Ms Dodds raised concerns that neither alleged arrangement was properly declared.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
Press & Journal, News URN: Not issued Picture: Raymond Grant is pictured leaving Elgin Sheriff Court Thursday 24th November 2022 - DC Thomson
Pensioner who sent filthy message to married woman placed on sex offender’s register
2
police stop
Two charged following police stop on the A96 near Fochabers
3
Nicola Sturgeon praised Ian Blackford's leadership. Image: PA.
Nicola Sturgeon vows she has ‘plenty in the tank’ to stay on as first…
4
A 36-year-old man has been charged following a disturbance at the BP garage in Dyce. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Man charged following disturbance at Aberdeen petrol station
5
Broadstraik Inn owners
Landlords give up Broadstraik and Mains of Scotstown pubs amid claims of ‘online bullying’
6
A petrol station has been left as a scene of destruction following an incident. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Pictures show smashed windows and broken bottles strewn across floor following incident at Dyce…
7
Granville Gordon leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Danger driving aristocrat apologises in court to motorcyclists he seriously injured in crash
8
This beautiful Inverness bolthole is one of our properties of the week.
Six dream homes on the market across the north and north-east of Scotland

More from Press and Journal

Peterhead's Kieran Shanks is mobbed by his teammates after his goal. Image: Duncan Brown.
Peterhead 1-0 Clyde: David Robertson secures first win as Blue Toon boss
Liverpool's Calvin Ramsay before a Uefa Champions League match against Rangers at Anfield. Image: SNS
Former Aberdeen defender Calvin Ramsay linked with January transfer window loan move
Missing person Mathew Cameron James. Image: Police Scotland.
Appeal for man missing from Lochaber for nine days
Peter Myles is a sheep farmer from Glenesk
Peter Myles chairman of NSA Scottish region
Rangers' Rachel McLauchlan and Hearts' Jenna Penman battle at the Oriam. Image: Shutterstock.
Rachel Corsie: Do Rangers and Celtic's recent results suggest other SWPL 1 teams are…
Braidhaugh Holiday Park in Crieff offers an ideal base for a family getaway.
Easy to see why families love holidays in Crieff
Roseanna Leney on stage in The Snow Queen. Image: Andy Ross
My Week in 5 Pictures: Go backstage with Scottish Ballet's Roseanna Leney
1989 - University students made clear their feelings on government plans to introduce loans.
Gallery: Protests and picket lines - Student demonstrations in Aberdeen through the years
Aberdeen Women goalkeeper Annalisa McCann. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen Women goalkeeper Annalisa McCann feeling confident after recent clean sheets
Are we too quick to judge others? (Image: mikute/Shutterstock)
David Knight: Stop jumping to conclusions about other people's finances

Editor's Picks

Most Commented