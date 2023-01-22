Who is Richard Sharp, the BBC chairman facing calls for investigation?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Who is Richard Sharp, the BBC chairman facing calls for investigation?

By Press Association
January 22, 2023, 6:59 pm Updated: January 22, 2023, 10:03 pm
Richard Sharp (DCMS/PA)
Richard Sharp (DCMS/PA)

BBC chairman Richard Sharp is facing calls for an investigation into his appointment, amid claims he helped Boris Johnson secure a loan – weeks before the then-prime minister recommended him for the role.

The former banker, who is in his 60s, worked for more than 30 years in the financial sector, including a 23-year stint at investment giant Goldman Sachs, where he was reportedly mentored by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Before this, he worked in both commercial and investment banking for JP Morgan.

Mr Sharp, who read philosophy, politics and economics at Oxford University, is also a former chairman and an emeritus trustee of the Royal Academy.

He reportedly acted as an informal adviser to Mr Sunak at the beginning of the pandemic and played a key role in the creation of the Government’s £1.57 billion culture recovery fund.

He was also a member of the Bank of England’s Financial Policy Committee from 2013 until 2019, and sits on the board of the Centre for Policy Studies, the think tank founded by former prime minister Margaret Thatcher in the 1970s.

Mr Sharp’s appointment as chairman of the BBC, during one of the most turbulent periods in its history in February 2021, was widely regarded as political.

DCMS Committee
Richard Sharp (left) and BBC director general Tim Davie (right) answer questions in front of the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee (House of Commons/PA)

At the time, the corporation faced scrutiny over equal pay, diversity, free TV licences for the over-75s and competition from streaming services like Netflix.

Mr Sharp, who is a multimillionaire and has appeared on the Sunday Times Rich List, is a long-term donor to the Conservative Party and sat on Boris Johnson’s board of economic advisers when he was London mayor.

During his tenure at the BBC, he has defended the broadcaster on numerous occasions and used his platform to highlight the importance of journalism in speaking “truth to power” while lamenting the threat of disinformation faced by the industry.

In 2021, he denied the controversy over the hiring of Jess Brammar as head of news channels had “tainted” her appointment, after her impartiality was questioned following the emergence of old tweets in which she was critical of Brexit.

Last year he criticised the Government’s two-year freeze of the licence fee, describing it as “disappointing” and saying it will lead to “tougher choices” that will affect viewers.

But later in the year he said the board “welcomes an informed debate” about the future funding of the broadcaster and “nothing should be off the table”.

He also said former BBC presenter Emily Maitlis was “completely wrong” to suggest that “due process wasn’t followed” after she criticised the way the corporation handled her Newsnight speech about Dominic Cummings.

In an apparent reference to former prime minister Theresa May’s former communications director Sir Robbie Gibb, Ms Maitlis said there was an “active agent of the Conservative party” on the BBC board and that the corporation “sought to pacify” Number 10 after her monologue about the then-chief adviser’s trip to Durham during lockdown.

The chairman told the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee (DCMS) that Ms Maitlis’s apparent description of Sir Robbie was “completely wrong” and he was “disappointed” she made that point.

Mr Sharp told the Sunday Times, which reported his alleged involvement in helping arrange Mr Johnson’s loan, that he had “simply connected” people and there was no conflict of interest.

Mr Johnson’s spokesman said the newspaper’s report was “rubbish” and that his financial arrangements “have been properly declared”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
Press & Journal, News URN: Not issued Picture: Raymond Grant is pictured leaving Elgin Sheriff Court Thursday 24th November 2022 - DC Thomson
Pensioner who sent filthy message to married woman placed on sex offenders’ register
2
police stop
Two charged following police stop on the A96 near Fochabers
3
Nicola Sturgeon praised Ian Blackford's leadership. Image: PA.
Nicola Sturgeon vows she has ‘plenty in the tank’ to stay on as first…
4
A 36-year-old man has been charged following a disturbance at the BP garage in Dyce. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Man charged following disturbance at Aberdeen petrol station
5
Broadstraik Inn owners
Landlords give up Broadstraik and Mains of Scotstown pubs amid claims of ‘online bullying’
6
A petrol station has been left as a scene of destruction following an incident. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Pictures show smashed windows and broken bottles strewn across floor following incident at Dyce…
7
Granville Gordon leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Danger driving aristocrat apologises in court to motorcyclists he seriously injured in crash
8
This beautiful Inverness bolthole is one of our properties of the week.
Six dream homes on the market across the north and north-east of Scotland

More from Press and Journal

Marion Singleton successfully finished her walk up Bennachie after previously needing to be airlifted off the hill. Image: Scotland's Charity Air Ambulance.
'They are the angels in the sky': Hillwalker raises cash for SCAA following Bennachie…
Aberdeen Women were beaten 1-0 by Hearts. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Gavin Levey says Aberdeen Women's 1-0 defeat to Hearts in SWPL 1 was 'tough'…
Sarah and Gordon Brown pictured in 2010.
Sarah Brown criticised for Dame Ann Gloag remarks after Stagecoach tycoon's 'human trafficking' charge
NHS Grampian dealt with its highest EVER number of slips, trips and falls on Friday. Image: DC Thomson Graphics
NHS Grampian deals with highest EVER number of falls patients on Friday - five…
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS Group
Aberdeen, Caley Thistle, Cove and Elgin discover potential Scottish Cup opponents
The crash happened on King Street in Peterhead Image: Google Maps.
Car and van collide on Peterhead's King Street
Workers are currently trying to stop the gas leak in Stonehaven. Image: Frank O'Donnell / DC Thomson.
Gas leak prompts closure of Stonehaven street
Buckie Thistle forward Josh Peters.
Buckie Thistle maintain two-point lead at top of Highland League with victory over Inverurie…
Campaigners pushing for the A9 to be dualled say our latest mobile speed camera figures show the average cameras are doing nothing to improve driver behaviour. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Tmson
Almost 3,000 drivers on A9 caught speeding by mobile cameras since 2019
Huntly attacker Robbie Foster. Image: Wullie Marr/ DC Thomson.
Robbie Foster at the double as Huntly defeat Deveronvale

Editor's Picks

Most Commented