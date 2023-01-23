EU and UK negotiators must be given ‘space’ to reach NI Protocol deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

EU and UK negotiators must be given ‘space’ to reach NI Protocol deal

By Press Association
January 23, 2023, 10:26 am
(PA)
(PA)

UK and EU negotiators must be given space to find a resolution to the Northern Ireland Protocol impasse, Ireland’s deputy premier has said.

Micheal Martin, who is also Ireland’s foreign affairs minister, stressed that the UK Government and European Commission still had to overcome challenges if a deal was to be struck.

Mr Martin said it was “no bad thing” that not much detail was emerging from the process on the state of the negotiations.

British Irish Intergovernmental Conference in Dublin
Tanaiste Micheal Martin (Brian Lawless/PA)

The Tanaiste was commenting as he arrived for a meeting of the EU’s Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels.

“I think the issues are challenging and I think the engagement is important,” he said.

“I think we all welcome the fact that the EU negotiating team and United Kingdom’s negotiating team have been engaging and continue to engage on the issue.

“And we would hope that those negotiations would be successful but they are very challenging, both for the UK government and for the European Union side.

“So, I’ve never understated the challenges that face them, but the important aspect of this is that they are talking and I do believe they should be allowed space to continue the negotiations.”

The protocol was agreed by the UK and EU in 2019 as a way to unlock the logjam over securing a Brexit withdrawal agreement.

Designed as a means to keep the Irish land border free-flowing, it moved regulatory and customs checks on goods to the Irish Sea, creating economic barriers on trade between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

Many unionists in Northern Ireland are vehemently opposed to arrangements they claim have weakened the region’s place within the union.

Brexit
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has warned the Prime Minister not to serve up a ‘half baked’ deal (Liam McBurney/PA)

The DUP is currently blocking the functioning of powersharing at Stormont and has made clear it will not allow devolution to return unless major changes to the protocol are delivered.

On Sunday, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson warned the Prime Minister not to serve up a “half-baked” deal to resolve the protocol stand -off.

He cautioned against any interim arrangement with the EU as he urged Rishi Sunak to “get this done, and done properly”.

Sir Jeffrey also moved to downplay speculation that London and Brussels were on the cusp of striking a deal to end the stand-off over the contentious trading arrangements.

He said Cabinet ministers were advising him there was still “quite a gap” between to the two sides.

Sir Jeffrey told GB News the pressure was on the UK Government to deliver the “right deal”.

“I am very clear that we need to get this right and therefore I would say to the UK Government and to the Prime Minister, don’t go for a half-baked deal, don’t go for some kind of interim arrangement – let’s get this done, and done properly,” he said.

“Because if we’re to restore the political institutions in Northern Ireland, if we’re to be able to move Northern Ireland forward with cross-community support, then we need an agreement that unionists as well as nationalists can support.

“That means dealing with the very difficult and challenging issues. That’s what leadership is about. So, I think the pressure is on the UK Government to get a deal done, but I want to see them get the right deal for Northern Ireland and for the whole of the UK.”

Both London and Brussels are keen to secure a breakthrough that would facilitate the return to the devolved institutions at Stormont ahead of the anniversary of the Good Friday/Belfast peace agreement on April 25.

The Government has tabled draft legislation – the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill – that would empower ministers to unilaterally scrap the protocol without the consent of Brussels.

However, Mr Sunak has paused progress of the Bill through Parliament as efforts to secure a negotiated settlement with the EU have ramped up.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
Valaris incident
Major search operation stood down after offshore worker falls overboard in North Sea
2
Kurt Rogers was caught while driving at 100mph in poor weather conditions. Image: Facebook/Shutterstock.
‘A good example of bad driving’: Builder avoids ban despite hitting 100mph in sub-zero…
3
Huntly Arms Hotel repairs are taking place
Revealed: Full list of repairs ordered at cannabis hotel in Aboyne as owner told…
4
police stop
Two charged following police stop on the A96 near Fochabers
5
Aberdeen Arts Centre wheelchair users currently face problems getting into the venue.
Changes to end wheelchair ‘discrimination’ at Aberdeen Arts Centre, MND-friendly Alford holiday home and…
6
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Scott Adams appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Picture shows; Scott Adams appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. . Elgin. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Elgin man’s heroin stash found after girlfriend told police to batter down door
7
Rosehill Court incident
Man reportedly injured in ‘disturbance’ at Aberdeen tower block but police find no sign…
8
A petrol station has been left as a scene of destruction following an incident. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Pictures show smashed windows and broken bottles strewn across floor following incident at Dyce…
9
Aberdeen's on-loan defender Hayden Coulson. Image: SNS
Jamie Durent: Hayden Coulson in good spot with Middlesbrough and Aberdeen
10
Simon Wooler has been giving his advice on how to look after Sophie from Romania Image: Simon Wooler and Rory Cellan-Jones / Twitter.
Meet the Aberdeenshire dog trainer helping Romanian rescue dog and Twitter star Sophie adapt…

More from Press and Journal

Samantha Gardner from Inverness has been reported missing. Image: Police Scotland.
Samantha Gardner, 26, missing from Inverness after last seen on Saturday
Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend during the Guinness Six Nations launch.
Six Nations at 'the highest level ever' but Gregor Townsend believes Scotland can compete…
James Watt has been awarded £600,000 compensation after court ruled in his favour. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
BrewDog boss James Watt blasts rising costs, train strikes and booze marketing ban plan
To go with story by Julia Bryce. Sarah Rankin from Kinross, who was born in Inverness is appearing on MasterChef 2022 Picture shows; Sarah Rankin - MasterChef 2022. London. Supplied by Shine TV/BBC Date; Unknown
MasterChef finalist Sarah Rankin to host live cooking demonstrations in Inverness
To go with story by Susy Macaulay. Captain Robert Barclay Allardice of Ury, Stonehaven The Celebrated Pedestrian of the early 19th century Picture shows; Captain Robert Barclay Allardice. n/a. Supplied by Shutterstock/Creative Commons Date; Unknown
Robert Barclay Allardice: Celebrated Pedestrian of Stonehaven walked 1,000 miles over 1,000 hours for…
The Ross County players during the shootout against Hamilton. Image: SNS.
Ross County fan view: This was far from an 'excellent' display as woeful finishing…
Pictured from left, Neil Wilson, executive director of IAAS, Aimie Bisset, Ellis Mutch, Ken Sloan, CEO Harper Adams & Donald Young, IAAS president.
Aberdeenshire auctioneer celebrates top success alongside Highland peers at Harper Adams University
England coach Steve Borthwick lauds 'best Scotland team in generations' ahead of Six Nations…
NFUS hustings in Aberdeenshire took place near Oldmeldrum.
'We'll ensure your voices are heard' pledge NFUS candidates
Charles Macleod Ltd directors Ria MacDonald and Shona Macleod in the new shop.
Charles Macleod Butchers reopens refurbished shop

Editor's Picks

Most Commented