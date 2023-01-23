Physiotherapists in Wales to join pay strikes

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Physiotherapists in Wales are to strike in the wider dispute over pay, it has been announced.

Members of the Chartered Society of Physiotherapy (CSP) with all Welsh health boards will walk out on February 7.

It will be the first time physiotherapy staff in Wales have been on strike over pay.

The CSP has held talks with the Welsh Government along with other health unions but failed to achieve a breakthrough.

Adam Morgan, senior negotiating officer for the CSP in Wales, said: “Physiotherapy staff in Wales will now walk out on a national day of action on February 7, but we will of course continue to meet with the Welsh Government to try to resolve this dispute.

“We want to be able to come back with a fair and firm pay offer that we can put to our members.

“Physiotherapists and support workers voted for strike action because the current pay award was not enough to help them through the cost-of-living crisis.

“It’s not a decision that any of our members in Wales take lightly but the current pay award does not go far enough to address the workforce crisis.

“No one wants to strike but physiotherapy staff have been left with no choice.

“Patients are struggling to get the care they need because a decade of underinvestment in the NHS has led to chronic workforce shortages.

“It’s vital that there is a decent pay offer, not only to retain current physio staff but to attract new people to the profession.”

The CSP had previously announced strike dates of January 26 and February 9 in England.

Members in Scotland voted to accept an improved offer at the end of 2022.