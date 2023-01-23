Sunak orders investigation into Tory chairman Nadhim Zahawi amid tax questions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sunak orders investigation into Tory chairman Nadhim Zahawi amid tax questions

By Press Association
January 23, 2023, 11:08 am Updated: January 23, 2023, 11:47 am
Nadhim Zahawi (Victoria Jones/PA)
Rishi Sunak has ordered an investigation into Nadhim Zahawi as the Tory party chairman faced growing calls to quit after paying a penalty to resolve a multimillion-pound tax dispute.

The Prime Minister asked new ethics adviser Sir Laurie Magnus on Monday to assess whether the former chancellor breached the ministerial code with the HMRC settlement.

Mr Sunak said he was not leader at the time and insisted the advice he received when he gave Mr Zahawi a Cabinet-attending role was that there was “no reason” not to appoint him.

He defied Labour demands to sack the minister, who he insisted “acted properly throughout” amid questions as he welcomed the chance to answer “any and all specific questions in a formal setting” amid concerns about the settlement estimated at around £5 million.

Mr Sunak said he was launching an investigation because “clearly in this case there are questions that need answering”.

“That’s why I’ve asked our independent adviser to get to the bottom of everything, to investigate the matter fully and establish all the facts and provide advice to me on Nadhim Zahawi’s compliance with the ministerial code,” he told broadcasters during a visit to a Northampton hospital.

“I’m pleased that Nadhim Zahawi has agreed with that approach and has agreed to fully co-operate with that investigation.”

Mr Zahawi was understood to have paid a penalty – reported by the Guardian to be around 30% – during the time he was chancellor under Boris Johnson between July and September.

Rishi Sunak visits Berrywood Hospital
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during a visit to Berrywood Hospital in Northampton (Toby Melville/PA)

It was one of two scandals Mr Sunak was dealing with relating to Mr Johnson’s period in No 10, with BBC chairman Richard Sharp reportedly helping the then-prime minister secure a loan of up to £800,000.

Mr Sunak distanced himself from the allegations surrounding Mr Zahawi, who he appointed chairman in October.

“The questions that are being asked relate to a time before I was Prime Minister. When I was Prime Minister, the advice that I received was that there was no reason why Nadhim Zahawi could not be appointed to government,” he said.

Mr Sunak insisted it was “longstanding practice” for Mr Zahawi to continue in the role while under investigation.

In a statement, Mr Zahawi said: “I welcome the Prime Minister’s referral of this matter to the independent adviser on ministerial standards. I look forward to explaining the facts of this issue to Sir Laurie Magnus and his team.

“I am confident I acted properly throughout and look forward to answering any and all specific questions in a formal setting to Sir Laurie.”

He said it would be “inappropriate to discuss this issue any further” while continuing as Conservative chairman.

One ally had been adamant Mr Zahawi would be staying on, saying: “He is absolutely not resigning.”

Mr Zahawi, the MP for Stratford-upon-Avon, has insisted his “error” over shares in the YouGov polling company he co-founded was “careless and not deliberate”.

He was also facing new allegations that he falsely told officials he had not exchanged WhatsApp messages with Conservative former prime minister David Cameron, who was lobbying for government loans for Greensill Capital.

The Times reported that it later emerged the pair had discussed the since-collapsed firm when messages were released to a select committee inquiry.

On Monday, Mr Zahawi said “morning” to waiting reporters and cameras as he arrived at Conservative Campaign Headquarters (CCHQ), but gave no comment on his financial affairs or position.

Former Downing Street communications chief Sir Craig Oliver said Mr Zahawi is “hanging on by a thread”.

“I think he’s in serious trouble, you cannot be Conservative Party chairman and not go out and face the media,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

“The problem for Nadhim Zahawi at the moment is it doesn’t all add up. Why did you take the job as chancellor when you were clearly in dispute with the HMRC, and he is yet to come out with an answer that is satisfying or feels comfortable on that point.”

A challenging weekend for Mr Sunak began when police fined him for failing to wear a seatbelt as he filmed a social media clip in the back of a moving car.

On Monday, he told broadcasters: “In this instance, I made a mistake which I regret deeply and that’s why I apologised straight away.”

It was his second police fine – after paying a fixed-penalty notice during the partygate affair and strained Mr Sunak’s vow on entering No 10 to ensure “integrity, professionalism and accountability at every level of the Government”.

