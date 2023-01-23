Whitehall watchdog to investigate appointment of BBC chairman amid Johnson claim

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Whitehall watchdog to investigate appointment of BBC chairman amid Johnson claim

By Press Association
January 23, 2023, 3:42 pm Updated: January 23, 2023, 5:26 pm
Richard Sharp, left, and Boris Johnson (House of Commons/PA)
Richard Sharp, left, and Boris Johnson (House of Commons/PA)

The public appointments watchdog is to investigate the selection of BBC chairman Richard Sharp amid concerns over his role in helping Boris Johnson secure a loan.

William Shawcross, the commissioner for public appointments, said he is to review the way competition for the post was run to ensure it was in compliance with Whitehall rules.

Earlier Mr Sharp announced that he was referring his appointment to the nominations committee of the BBC board following claims of a possible conflict of interest.

In a letter to shadow culture secretary Lucy Powell, who raised the case with him, Mr Shawcross said he had called for relevant papers to be sent from the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport.

“The role of the commissioner is to oversee the public appointments process and ensure appointments are made fairly, openly and on merit,” he said.

“I intend to review this competition to assure myself and the public that the process was run in compliance with the Government’s governance code for public appointments.”

Ms Powell welcomed the announcement, saying Mr Sharp and the Government “clearly have questions to answer”.

Mr Sharp said: “I welcome any review that will clarify my role in this matter.”

Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport permanent secretary Sarah Healey, who chaired the panel which interviewed Mr Sharp for the job, told MPs: “We have already received a request for documentation (from Mr Shawcross) which we will happily provide.”

She told the Public Accounts Committee that candidates for public appointments were asked a series of questions about conflicts of interest and apart from Mr Sharp’s political donations “no other declarations of conflicts were made”.

Earlier, Mr Sharp insisted he was “not involved in making a loan or arranging a guarantee” for the then-prime minister, but acknowledged the row is a “distraction” for the broadcaster.

He told BBC staff members his role was merely to “seek an introduction” for Sam Blyth, who reportedly acted as guarantor for a loan to Mr Johnson, “to the relevant official in Government”.

He said: “This matter, although it took place before I joined the BBC, is a distraction for the organisation, which I regret. I’m really sorry about it all.”

Public appointments commissioner William Shawcross
Public appointments commissioner William Shawcross (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Mr Johnson, who was responsible for Mr Sharp’s appointment dismissed as a “load of complete nonsense”, insisting that Mr Sharp had no knowledge of his personal finances.

Mr Sharp was in the process of applying for the BBC chairmanship when he made the introduction and was subsequently appointed to the role at the corporation.

He said: “I was not involved in making a loan, or arranging a guarantee, and I did not arrange any financing. What I did do was to seek an introduction of Sam Blythe (sic) to the relevant official in Government.”

He said Mr Blyth – a distant cousin of Mr Johnson whom Mr Sharp has known for more than 40 years – had “become aware of the financial pressures on the then prime minister, and, being a successful entrepreneur, he told me he wanted to explore whether he could assist”.

Mr Sharp, who was working in Downing Street as a special adviser to the Treasury during the pandemic, explained the situation to Cabinet Secretary Simon Case.

“I went to see the Cabinet Secretary and explained who Sam was, and that, as a cousin of the then prime minister, he wanted to help him if possible,” Mr Sharp said.

“I also reminded the Cabinet Secretary that I had submitted my application for the position of BBC chairman.

“We both agreed that, to avoid any conflict, I should have nothing further to do with the matter. At that point there was no detail on the proposed arrangements and I had no knowledge of whether any assistance was possible, or could be agreed.

“Since that meeting I have had no involvement whatsoever with any process. Even now, I don’t know any more than is reported in the media about a loan or reported guarantee.”

In his message to BBC staff, Mr Sharp said he asked the nominations committee of the corporation’s board to look at the matter to ensure “all the appropriate guidelines have been followed within the BBC since I have joined”.

Mr Johnson sought to brush off the controversy, telling  Sky News:  “This is a load of complete nonsense – absolute nonsense.

“Let me just tell you, Richard Sharp is a good and wise man but he knows absolutely nothing about my personal finances – I can tell you that for 100% ding dang sure.

“This is just another example of the BBC disappearing up its own fundament.”

Details of the saga around Mr Johnson’s personal finances were reported in the Sunday Times and were seized on by opposition MPs.

Canadian education entrepreneur Mr Blyth said the guarantee he provided was for less than the reported sum of up to £800,000.

“The guarantee that was provided was much less than reported and was pre-approved by the Cabinet Office and Ethics prior to it being put in place,” he told the National Post in Canada.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the BBC chairman went through a “rigorous” and transparent recruitment process.

He added: “This appointment was obviously made by one of my predecessors before I became Prime Minister.

“The appointments process itself for appointing the BBC chairman is a rigorous process, it is independent, there are two stages to it, it is transparent and published online.

“Mr Sharp’s appointment went through that full process.”

The Liberal Democrats said the £115,000 allowance for Mr Johnson to run his office as ex-prime minister should be withdrawn until he answers questions about his financial arrangements.

The party’s chief whip, Wendy Chamberlain, said: “Boris Johnson has a dismal track record of avoiding scrutiny and covering up his lies and deceit. We know he’s only interested in following the money, so it’s time to hit him where it hurts – his wallet.”

