‘Large gap to be bridged’ over Northern Ireland Protocol, minister warns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

‘Large gap to be bridged’ over Northern Ireland Protocol, minister warns

By Press Association
January 23, 2023, 7:43 pm Updated: January 23, 2023, 8:24 pm
Northern Ireland Minister Steve Baker (Brian Lawless/PA)
Northern Ireland Minister Steve Baker (Brian Lawless/PA)

All parties “want a deal” to resolve the Northern Ireland Protocol impasse but “there is a large gap to be bridged”, Northern Ireland Office minister Steve Baker has said.

Mr Baker told MPs “there is no deal on the table” but “we simply must make progress on the protocol”, adding that he hoped the exchange “will be heard in the EU”.

Members of the DUP spoke out in opposition to the protocol, with leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson warning his party was not prepared to tolerate a situation where Northern Ireland is treated like “an EU colony”.

The exchanges came as MPs approved all Commons stages of the Northern Ireland Budget Bill to authorise resources for public services in Northern Ireland for the years ending March 31 2023 and 2024 in the absence of a functioning devolved Northern Ireland Assembly and executive.

The Bill will undergo further scrutiny in the House of Lords at a later date.

Mr Baker, speaking during the Bill’s second reading, said: “At the moment, I think the sense is amongst all parties, whether it’s the government of Ireland, or whether it’s the parties represented here in the House, whether it’s Government ministers or the European Union, we all want a deal, we want to move on.

“We want a deal which respects the legitimate interests of unionism, which keeps the whole UK together and out of the EU, which respects the Act of Union and so on, and my sense is that through much-improved constructive relations between the UK and Ireland and the EU, we may well be able to get a deal.

“But I have to say to people watching this, right now, today there is no deal on the table, there is a large gap to be bridged and we are working intensively to do just that.”

His comments came as Labour’s Karin Smyth (Bristol South) intervened, asking: “The very least the Government could do is advise us as to how quickly they are going to actually resolve the issues around the protocol, so that the parties can get back around the table because the two things are not separable.”

Mr Baker said “we simply must make progress on the protocol”, adding he hoped the exchange “will be heard in the EU”.

He said: “We are in a position where we simply must make progress on the protocol and as we approach the anniversary of the Belfast Good Friday Agreement, I really hope that this exchange will be heard in the EU, because we all want to be able to celebrate that agreement, 25 years of peace, we want to be able to celebrate it with the executive up and running.

“Members opposite in the DUP have made it very clear what is on the table at this time and I think it’s a moment of considerable gravity for us all, but in terms of the real effects on everyday people in Northern Ireland, yep, I am acutely aware.”

Shadow Northern Ireland secretary Peter Kyle said: “It’s (the Bill) needed to allow public services to function in Northern Ireland and we on this side will not oppose it.”

He added: “Let me just remind him and others – in fairness to the DUP, they were raising these concerns about the protocol from a position within devolved administration long before they withdrew…

“There was a fantastic six-month window of opportunity from which to resolve these issues before the executive collapsed and that is the missed opportunity which has led us down this path that we find ourselves today… I cannot forgive the negligence that allowed this state of affairs to emerge in the first place.”

Sir Jeffrey warned: “The democratic deficit in Northern Ireland is something that’s very real to the Northern Ireland Assembly and executive and is one of the fundamental reasons why we don’t have functioning political institutions because this party is not prepared to tolerate a situation where we are treated like an EU colony.”

DUP MP Ian Paisley (North Antrim) said: “It is now two years since the protocol came into effect and the Government has still failed to fix the problem of the protocol.”

He added: “If you break it, you fix it, and by signing up to the protocol the Government broke the institutions first created by the Belfast Agreement. Rather than asking unionists in Northern Ireland to do the political impossibility, it should feel that it, the Government should face up to its own responsibilities.

“The budget will pass this House tonight, but very soon the constitutional no man’s land must come to an end.”

The protocol was agreed by the UK and EU in 2019 as a way to unlock the logjam over securing a Brexit withdrawal agreement.

Designed as a means to keep the Irish land border free-flowing, it moved regulatory and customs checks on goods to the Irish Sea, creating economic barriers on trade between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
Valaris incident
Search called off for man missing from North Sea rig
2
The woman was knocked down on Auchmill Road, near the Bucksburn roundabout, on Sunday. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Woman, 44, in serious condition in hospital after hit and run in Aberdeen
3
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Scott Adams appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Picture shows; Scott Adams appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. . Elgin. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Elgin man’s heroin stash found after girlfriend told police to batter down door
4
Kurt Rogers was caught while driving at 100mph in poor weather conditions. Image: Facebook/Shutterstock.
‘A good example of bad driving’: Builder avoids ban despite hitting 100mph in sub-zero…
5
Huntly Arms Hotel repairs are taking place
Revealed: Full list of repairs ordered at cannabis hotel in Aboyne as owner told…
2
6
Andrew Smith admitted downloading thousands of images and hours of videos of child sex abuse material. Image: DC Thomson.
‘I don’t even know why I do it’: Oil worker found with 16 hours…
7
Lewis Capaldi performing at Aberdeen's P&J Live in 2020.
All you need to know about Lewis Capaldi’s Aberdeen gig
8
Victims of abuse in Tain have said they are sickened by the nine months their abuser will spend in jail. Image: Supplied.
‘How is this justice?’: Sex abuse victims of ‘trusted’ Tain publican hit out at…
9
cat falls
Happy new home for cat that lost leg in Aberdeen tower block fall
10
police stop
Two charged following police stop on the A96 near Fochabers

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the Scottish Cup loss to Darvel. Image: SNS
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin vows to fight on after crashing to worst result in…
Darvel scorer Jordan Kirkpatrick is mobbed by teammates after making it 1-0 against Aberdeen. Image: SNS
Humiliated Aberdeen suffer worst result in club's proud 120-year history with 1-0 Scottish Cup…
2
A90 at Toll of Birness. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
A90 diversion at Toll of Birness following earlier accident
Greig Hutcheon. Image: Shutterstock
Golf: Torphins' Greig Hutcheon to play alongside Lawrie, Monty and Els after earning European…
Three fire crews in Inverness were called to the scene of a fire. Image: SFRS.
Three fire crews called to a house fire in Inverness
The film follows the 165-mile ride through the national park.Images Markus Stitz
Home is Where the Trails Are: New film showcases 165-mile bike journey through the…
Neil Simpson and Andrew Simpson at the Paralympics
Banchory Paralympic hero Neil Simpson claims first World Para Alpine Skiing Championships gold medal
Bear Scotland will carry out the resurfacing works on the A82 at Drumnadrochit next month.
Resurfacing works to close A82 at Drumnadrochit for two nights
People in Aberdeenshire fair better than those in the city. Image: Shutterstock.
'We have the policies, we now need action': Aberdeen's poorest suffer devastating health divide…
Wrestling legend Hacksaw Jim Duggan in Aberdeen in 2013. Image: Richard Frew/ DC Thomson.
WWE legend Hacksaw Jim Duggan will return to Aberdeen for city's Comic Con

Editor's Picks

Most Commented