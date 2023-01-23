Labour to outline proposals to fix UK’s ‘tarnished international reputation’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Labour to outline proposals to fix UK’s ‘tarnished international reputation’

By Press Association
January 23, 2023, 10:32 pm
Shadow foreign secretary David Lammy will outline Labour’s foreign policy reforms in a speech (Aaron Chown/PA)
Shadow foreign secretary David Lammy will outline Labour's foreign policy reforms in a speech (Aaron Chown/PA)

A Labour government would “reset” British foreign policy and reverse the country’s “tarnished international reputation”, according to the shadow foreign secretary.

David Lammy will use a speech on Tuesday in London to set out Labour’s plan for reshaping the UK’s foreign policy outlook.

He will accuse “ideological leadership and reckless choices” of leaving the UK “increasingly disconnected from its closest allies”, vowing to instead establish the “right priorities” to enable the country to “thrive” on the world stage.

In an address at Chatham House, Labour said Mr Lammy will outline how a future Labour administration would produce a “mission statement” – founded on five goals – for reorienting the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO).

The policies – part of Labour’s Britain Reconnected, For Security And Prosperity At Home contract with voters – are expected to give the department the “clarity of purpose it currently lacks”, the party said.

The proposals include working more closely with the European Union on security, boosting trade in the “industries of the future” and restoring Britain’s “soft power”, which Mr Lammy will say includes protecting the BBC World Service from further cuts.

The FCDO has come under fire for its part in the botched withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021, while Foreign Secretary-led talks with the EU on changing the Northern Ireland Protocol have dragged on for years.

Shadow cabinet minister Mr Lammy is due to say: “Foreign policy has never been so important in shaping the daily lives of people in Britain.

“At no point has national success been so tied to the forces of global change.

“But ideological leadership and reckless choices have left Britain increasingly disconnected from its closest allies, an economy in crisis and a tarnished international reputation.

“A failure to clearly define the goals of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office around modern challenges leave the UK ill-equipped to face the future.

“It doesn’t have to be this way. The UK is home to cutting-edge technology and services, world-leading universities, vibrant cultural industries, and it has the potential for unparalleled global connections.

David Lammy
David Lammy, pictured right, who visited Londonderry this month, said the party would look to fix the Northern Ireland Protocol (David Young/PA)

“Labour will reset our foreign policy to create a Britain Reconnected, for security and prosperity at home.

“With the right priorities, the right partnerships and the right values, Britain can, and will, thrive.”

Mr Lammy is expected to outline what each of the priorities for reform would entail should Labour win the next general election.

The next national poll is expected before 2025, with polling putting Labour about 20 points ahead of Rishi Sunak’s Conservatives, making Sir Keir Starmer’s outfit favourites to lead the next administration.

The first priority, related to UK security, vows to seek a new UK-EU security pact and create a Joint FCDO-Home Office State Threats Cell to assess dangers, challenge hostile actors and “improve resilience in both government and private sector”.

The second is about championing UK prosperity, which Labour said will focus on fixing the Northern Ireland Protocol and driving up trade in burgeoning industries while also bolstering exports.

Labour said its third policy is related to turning climate change response into “an engine of growth”, the fourth on “rebuilding” Britain’s reputation on international development and the fifth will push for the UK to “re-establish” itself as a “trusted, reliable and influential partner” when it comes to diplomacy.

Protecting the role of the BBC World Service and the British Council would form part of the attempts to strengthen diplomacy, along with legislating for a “new legal right to consular protection to protect Britons abroad”, the party said.

