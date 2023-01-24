Government rejects calls from MPs for menopause leave trial

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Government rejects calls from MPs for menopause leave trial

By Press Association
January 24, 2023, 12:06 am
The Government has rejected calls for a large scale pilot of menopause leave (Alamy/PA)
The Government has rejected calls for a large scale pilot of menopause leave, in a move described as a “missed opportunity” by a Commons committee.

Ministers have also resisted a recommendation from the Commons Women and Equalities Committee to make menopause a “protected characteristic” under the Equalities Act.

The recommendations formed a key plank of a report by the cross-party committee in July last year focusing on menopause and the workplace, but in a response published on Tuesday the Government rejected the two suggestions.

Committee chairwoman Caroline Nokes questioned the Government’s commitment to the issue of menopause.

In a letter to health minister Maria Caulfield, the Conservative MP said she was disappointed that “very little new work has been committed to by the Government” in response to the committee’s report, as she expressed concern that the Government had ignored what she termed the “significant evidence base” for menopause being seen as a “protected characteristic”.

Committee chairwoman and Conservative MP Caroline Nokes (Victoria Jones/PA)

But the Government, in rejecting the recommendation, suggested that such an approach might not be the best solution to support women.

It also warns of unintentionally creating “discrimination risks towards men suffering from long-term medical conditions, or eroding existing protections”.

The Government also said that the proposal for a pilot scheme on menopause leave was not seen as “necessary” and could turn out to be “counterproductive”.

“We are focusing our efforts on disseminating best practice and encouraging employers to implement workplace menopause policies and other forms of support such as flexible working, which can play a vital role in supporting people to remain in work,” the Government said.

Elsewhere, the Government said it was “committed to reducing the cost of HRT prescriptions” in response to the committee report.

Ms Nokes, who in her letter to Ms Caulfield noted that the reply to the report was three and a half months late, said that it was a “missed opportunity to protect vast numbers of talented and experienced women from leaving the workforce, and leaves me unconvinced that menopause is a Government priority”.

“The evidence to our inquiry was crystal clear that urgent action was needed across healthcare and work settings to properly address women’s needs, yet government progress has been glacial and its response complacent,” she said in a statement.

“Its refusal to even consult on reforming equalities law doesn’t make sense and we urge it to look again.”

A Government spokesperson said: “We recognise that the menopause can be a challenging time for women, which is why we have put women’s health at the top of the agenda as part of the first-ever women’s health strategy for England.

“We are implementing an ambitious programme of work with the NHS to improve menopause care so all women can access the support they need.

“We encourage employers to be compassionate and flexible to the needs of their employees, and are committed to supporting more flexible working patterns – having consulted on making flexible working the default unless employers have good reasons not to.”

