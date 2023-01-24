Bill intended to tighten laws over hunting with dogs set for final vote

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Bill intended to tighten laws over hunting with dogs set for final vote

By Press Association
January 24, 2023, 2:48 am
The Bill will tighten restrictions on hunting with dogs (Andrew Milligan/PA)
The Bill will tighten restrictions on hunting with dogs (Andrew Milligan/PA)

A Bill intended to tighten restrictions on hunting with dogs is set for a final vote on Tuesday.

The Hunting with Dogs (Scotland) Bill will set a two-dog limit for all use of dogs in hunting.

It will also ban trail hunting and introduce a licensing scheme to allow the use of more than two dogs in limited circumstances.

The measures are intended to provide further safeguards for wild mammals while allowing land managers access to legitimate and humane animal control measures.

Mairi McAllan
Mairi McAllan said the previous law had loopholes that could be exploited (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

Legislation introduced 20 years ago sought to ban foxhunting in Scotland, but the Government has admitted loopholes have been exploited to allow the practice to continue.

“This Bill seeks to close loopholes in the former law as well as prevent others from opening,” said environment minister Mairi McAllan on Sunday.

“It does so in pursuit of the highest possible animal welfare standards, while recognising the need for farmers, land managers and environmental organisations to undertake legitimate wildlife management.

“The Hunting with Dogs Bill modernises the law and, I hope, when passed, will finally mark the end of illegal fox hunting, hare coursing and other forms of unlawful hunting with dogs in Scotland.”

Scottish Green MSP Ariane Burgess is set to introduce amendments to the Bill ahead of the final vote in the hope of removing loopholes that would allow dogs to flush foxes, strengthen the licensing system and ensure enforcement officers do not need extra permissions to enter Crown land.

The passage of the Bill is not guaranteed in the way that most other Government proposals have been in this session, with field sports exempt form the agreement between the Scottish Government and the Scottish Greens, meaning the party’s MSPs, including two ministers, could vote against it.

Ms Burgess said: “Hunting with dogs is a cruel, outdated and totally unnecessary practice.

“It belongs in the past and should have ended years ago. There can be no justification for setting out with a pack of dogs to kill a defenceless animal.

“The Bill is a big step in the right direction and has a lot to commend it. But it does not go far enough. I am concerned that it will close some loopholes while opening new ones that will be exploited.

“I am particularly concerned about the proposed licensing system, which runs the risk of allowing the licensing and legitimisation of cruelty. That is why I will be moving amendments that would ensure a watertight ban.

“The 2002 Act was an important one, but, despite its intentions, it allowed fox hunting to continue. We can’t have another missed opportunity.

“We don’t want to be in the same position in another 20 years. It’s time to close the loopholes and end the cruelty for good.”

Scottish Labour has previously said the Bill does not go far enough.

