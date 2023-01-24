Minister backs Zahawi to stay after top Tory says he should step aside for now

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Minister backs Zahawi to stay after top Tory says he should step aside for now

By Press Association
January 24, 2023, 10:01 am Updated: January 24, 2023, 12:26 pm
Nadhim Zahawi should not have to step aside as Conservative Party chairman while an ethics investigation into his tax affairs takes place, according to a minister (PA)
Nadhim Zahawi should not have to step aside as Conservative Party chairman while an ethics investigation into his tax affairs takes place, according to a minister (PA)

Nadhim Zahawi should not have to step aside as Conservative Party chairman while an ethics investigation into his tax affairs takes place, according to a minister.

It comes after a senior Tory MP broke ranks to call for Mr Zahawi to “temporarily recuse himself” from his party and Cabinet role until a probe into his conduct is over.

Caroline Nokes, chairwoman of the Commons Women and Equalities Committee, told BBC Breakfast Mr Zahawi should “stand aside until this matter is all cleared up”.

Home Office minister Chris Philp said Mr Zahawi should be treated as “innocent until proven guilty” and it is “reasonable” for him to continue as party chairman.

Announcing the ethics probe into Mr Zahawi on Monday, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said it is “longstanding practice” for ministers being investigated to remain in post.

Mr Zahawi is subject to an inquiry by the new independent adviser on ministers’ interests, Sir Laurie Magnus, into declarations about his tax affairs.

He resolved a multimillion-pound tax dispute with HMRC by paying a penalty — reportedly around 30% of a £5 million settlement — while serving as chancellor under former prime minister Boris Johnson.

After Mr Sunak entered Downing Street in October, he appointed Mr Zahawi Conservative Party chairman and minister without portfolio, allowing him to attend Cabinet.

Policing minister Mr Philp said it is his understanding that Mr Sunak was told there were “no outstanding issues” in relation to Mr Zahawi’s tax affairs when appointing him to the roles in the autumn.

Mr Philp, asked on BBC Breakfast about Ms Nokes’s call for Mr Zahawi to step aside during the investigation, said: “I don’t take that view.”

Mini-budget
Home Office minister Chris Philp said Nadhim Zahawi is ‘innocent until proven guilty’ (James Manning/PA)

He added: “We do have a principle, don’t we, in this country… innocent until proven guilty. That applies to a whole range of different circumstances.

“The investigation has been launched by the Prime Minister; that is the right thing to do.

“It will get to the bottom of this and then the Prime Minister will make his decision.

“But I don’t think it is fair to jump to any conclusions before the investigation has concluded.”

Sir Laurie is expected to focus on Mr Zahawi’s ministerial declarations as part of his first probe since being appointed.

But the investigation could extend to his prior tax arrangement and whether he lied to the media.

Mr Philp said it will be for the ethics tsar to find out “the facts” behind what amounts to “carelessness” on Mr Zahawi’s part when it came to reporting his financial affairs to HMRC.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “I don’t know what form that carelessness took and nor probably does anybody else apart from HMRC and Mr Zahawi, so let’s find out the facts.”

Rishi Sunak visits Berrywood Hospital
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is facing questions on two fronts this week (Toby Melville/PA)

Downing Street on Tuesday said it hoped the investigation could be carried out “swiftly”, but that no date had been set for Sir Laurie to report back.

“We haven’t set a timeline for it because whilst we want this to be conducted swiftly, it’s important equally that it is thorough,” the prime minister’s official spokesman said.

Labour said Mr Zahawi’s admitted carelessness should see him removed from Government.

Shadow foreign secretary David Lammy told Sky News: “When you’ve been chancellor of the exchequer and you said you’ve been careless despite the fact that offshore trusts have been set up in Gibraltar, I’m sorry, you really ought to resign or be sacked.”

Mr Zahawi, in a statement on Monday, said he is “confident” he has “acted properly throughout”.

His tax affairs formed one of two controversies Mr Sunak has been forced to confront this week, with questions also being raised over the decision to appoint Richard Sharp BBC chairman while he reportedly helped former No 10 incumbent Mr Johnson secure a loan of up to £800,000.

Mr Sunak distanced himself from the allegation, saying the chairman’s appointment was made by “one of my predecessors”.

William Shawcross, the commissioner for public appointments — and also father of Eleanor Shawcross, head of No 10’s policy unit — said he would review the way competition for the post was run to ensure it was in compliance with Whitehall rules.

Mr Sharp has insisted he was “not involved in making a loan or arranging a guarantee” for the then-prime minister.

He told BBC staff members his role was merely to “seek an introduction” for Sam Blyth, who reportedly acted as guarantor for a loan to Mr Johnson, “to the relevant official in Government”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
Dirty Dancing is coming back to His Majesty's Theatre in Aberdeen. Image: Supplied by Aberdeen Performing Arts
Dirty Dancing heading for Aberdeen to give fans time of their lives
2
Jim Goodwin following Aberdeen's 1-0 defeat at Darvel in the Scottish Cup fourth round. Image: SNS
Under-pressure Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin set for crisis talks with players – after Dave…
3
3
The staff at Karen's Diner can't wait to insult the people of Aberdeen. Image: Karen's Diner On Tour
Here’s how to get tickets for Karen’s Diner as Aberdeen pop-up dates and location…
4
Gail Fraser stood trial at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook / DC Thomson.
Woman avoids prison sentence after sexual assault on disabled man and his partner
5
Lewis Capaldi thrilled his fans when he took to the stage of his sold out gig at P&J Live in Aberdeen. All images: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson
Gallery: Lewis Capaldi was Someone You Loved at Aberdeen’s P&J Live
6
Jean Donald of Portsoy's John Donald and Son bakery, a weel kent face for almost 70 years.
’70 years of fruit loaves and friendships’: Portsoy mourns baker Jean Donald, 84
7
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin walks off the pitch following Aberdeen's 1-0 defeat to Darvel in the Scottish Cup. Image: SNS
Fan view: Darvel disaster shows Aberdeen must start work to make next season a…
8
Martin Greig and Marc Langford say the residents do not want the mast in their area. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson
‘You must be joking!’ West End community in Aberdeen fears towering 55ft phone mast…
9
veterans safe space
The Forces Manor: Ex-serviceman transforms Highland hotel into retreat for veterans
10
Josh Anderson being taken away from Elgin Sheriff Court
Terrified woman awoke to find on-off boyfriend staring at her from bottom of bed

More from Press and Journal

To go with story by Nicola Sinclair. Nairn funding bids Picture shows; NICE funding bid visual. Nairn. Supplied by Highland Council report Date; Unknown
Nairn links to benefit from £83k investment in new community projects
Competitors are being asked to show their creativity in how they make the best shortbread. Image: Shutterstock.
Businesses do battle in the first-ever Highland Shortbread Showdown
FreshMex in Aberdeen will be giving away 132 meals. Image: Deliveroo.
Burritos for Burns! Aberdeen restaurant FreshMex gives out freebies to celebrate Burns Night
Aberdeenshire Council's headquarters at Woodhill House.
Aberdeenshire schools closed by teacher strikes
SEASON 2002/2003 ABERDEEN Patrizio Billio in action
Ex-Dundee and Aberdeen midfielder Patrizio Billio dies aged 48
Rosebank Primary inspection gives poor review of school
Nairn primary needs improvement, inspectors say
Greg Lobban and Rory Stewart, Commonwealth Games bronze-medalists. Photo by Jeff Holmes/JSHPIX/Shutterstock (13077340d)
Squash: Greg Lobban relishing Commonwealth Games night in Aberdeen after success of Inverness homecoming
To go with story by Keith Findlay. New contract for Petrasco Picture shows; l-r Alan Green, Ross Cochrane, Gordon Shand, and Kevin Buchan at Aberdeen-based Petrasco. don't know. Supplied by Petrasco Date; Unknown
£1 million-plus Dubai deal delight for Aberdeen firm Petrasco
To go with story by Susy Macaulay. Millwall FC grew from a team started by workers at JT Morton's cannery in Millwall. JT Morton grew his business from Clayhills in Aberdeen Picture shows; Millwall FC . n/a. Supplied by DCT Design Date; Unknown
How a canning factory in Aberdeen led to the birth of Millwall FC
Sean Lawrie. Image: Alan Brown
Golf: Sean Lawrie targets Tartan Pro Tour win in 2023; Laura Beveridge looks to…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented