BBC chairman denies conflict of interest over Boris Johnson loan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

BBC chairman denies conflict of interest over Boris Johnson loan

By Press Association
January 24, 2023, 10:57 am Updated: January 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
BBC chairman Richard Sharp said he believed his selection process was conducted ‘by the book’ (DCMS/PA)
BBC chairman Richard Sharp said he believed his selection process was conducted ‘by the book’ (DCMS/PA)

BBC chairman Richard Sharp has said he does not believe there was any conflict of interest over his appointment following the disclosure that he helped then prime minister Boris Johnson to secure a loan of up to £800,000.

Mr Sharp said he believed his selection process was conducted “by the book” and denied he had misled the advisory panel or MPs on the Commons Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee when he appeared before them.

The former banker has been facing calls to stand down after it emerged that in late 2020 he had introduced his friend Sam Blyth to the Cabinet Secretary Simon Case to discuss whether Mr Blyth could act as a guarantor for a loan facility for Mr Johnson.

But he insisted he would remain in place and was confident he was given the job on merit.

Boris Johnson
Former prime minister Boris Johnson (Andrew Boyers/PA)

On Monday, public appointments commissioner William Shawcross announced he is to investigate Mr Sharp’s appointment as BBC chairman in February 2021 to ensure the process was conducted “fairly, openly and on merit”.

Asked if he should stand down while the investigation is carried out, Mr Sharp said: “No, I’m confident that he will determine that I was appointed on merit. That’s obviously for him to conduct that investigation and process.”

The appointment was a “highly rigorous process” with “very tough interviews”, he said.

In an interview with BBC News, Mr Sharp said he was “comfortable” with the way the process had been carried out.

“Having had a discussion with the Cabinet Secretary about avoiding conflict, and the perception of conflict, I felt comfortable and I still feel there was no conflict because at that stage what I was seeking to do was ensure that the process was followed exactly by the book, and that the process hadn’t started, of any kind, in terms of any support that Sam [Blyth] was going to provide to the prime minister,” he said.

“I had clarified and agreed with the Cabinet Secretary, both of us had the judgment that I’d avoided a conflict or a perception of conflict.”

Cabinet Secretary Simon Case
Cabinet Secretary Simon Case (Oli Scarff/PA)

Mr Sharp confirmed that he dined with Mr Blyth and Mr Johnson at the then-prime minister’s country retreat Chequers in May 2021, after he had been confirmed as the Government’s choice for the BBC role.

Asked how that meeting came about, he said: “Sam came to me and said, ‘Do you want to come to Chequers? I’m going down to have dinner with Al’ (short for Mr Johnson’s first name Alexander).

“I said, ‘Yeah, great’ – I’d never been to Chequers and Sam drove me down and we had dinner and I took advantage of that opportunity to bat for the BBC.”

National Archives papers released
Chequers, the grace-and-favour country retreat for prime ministers (Jacob King/PA)

He said the loan arrangement did not come up during the dinner at the prime minister’s grace-and-favour estate.

His interview follows a statement on Monday in which he insisted he was “not involved in making a loan or arranging a guarantee” for Mr Johnson, although he acknowledged the row was a “distraction” for the broadcaster.

The former prime minister, who was responsible for Mr Sharp’s appointment, has dismissed the furore as a “load of complete nonsense”, saying Mr Sharp had no knowledge of his personal finances.

That point was echoed by the BBC chairman, who said “I don’t know anything about Boris Johnson’s finances” as that was “between him and his family”.

Mr Sharp was in the process of applying for the BBC chairmanship when he introduced Mr Blyth to Mr Case and was subsequently appointed to the role at the corporation.

Rishi Sunak, who is under pressure over Tory Party chairman Nadhim Zahawi’s tax affairs, has sought to distance himself from the controversy, saying saying Mr Sharp’s appointment was made by “one of my predecessors”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
Dirty Dancing is coming back to His Majesty's Theatre in Aberdeen. Image: Supplied by Aberdeen Performing Arts
Dirty Dancing heading for Aberdeen to give fans time of their lives
2
Jim Goodwin following Aberdeen's 1-0 defeat at Darvel in the Scottish Cup fourth round. Image: SNS
Under-pressure Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin set for crisis talks with players – after Dave…
3
3
The staff at Karen's Diner can't wait to insult the people of Aberdeen. Image: Karen's Diner On Tour
Here’s how to get tickets for Karen’s Diner as Aberdeen pop-up dates and location…
4
Gail Fraser stood trial at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook / DC Thomson.
Woman avoids prison sentence after sexual assault on disabled man and his partner
5
Lewis Capaldi thrilled his fans when he took to the stage of his sold out gig at P&J Live in Aberdeen. All images: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson
Gallery: Lewis Capaldi was Someone You Loved at Aberdeen’s P&J Live
6
Jean Donald of Portsoy's John Donald and Son bakery, a weel kent face for almost 70 years.
’70 years of fruit loaves and friendships’: Portsoy mourns baker Jean Donald, 84
7
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin walks off the pitch following Aberdeen's 1-0 defeat to Darvel in the Scottish Cup. Image: SNS
Fan view: Darvel disaster shows Aberdeen must start work to make next season a…
8
Martin Greig and Marc Langford say the residents do not want the mast in their area. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson
‘You must be joking!’ West End community in Aberdeen fears towering 55ft phone mast…
9
veterans safe space
The Forces Manor: Ex-serviceman transforms Highland hotel into retreat for veterans
10
Josh Anderson being taken away from Elgin Sheriff Court
Terrified woman awoke to find on-off boyfriend staring at her from bottom of bed

More from Press and Journal

To go with story by Nicola Sinclair. Nairn funding bids Picture shows; NICE funding bid visual. Nairn. Supplied by Highland Council report Date; Unknown
Nairn links to benefit from £83k investment in new community projects
Competitors are being asked to show their creativity in how they make the best shortbread. Image: Shutterstock.
Businesses do battle in the first-ever Highland Shortbread Showdown
FreshMex in Aberdeen will be giving away 132 meals. Image: Deliveroo.
Burritos for Burns! Aberdeen restaurant FreshMex gives out freebies to celebrate Burns Night
Aberdeenshire Council's headquarters at Woodhill House.
Aberdeenshire schools closed by teacher strikes
SEASON 2002/2003 ABERDEEN Patrizio Billio in action
Ex-Dundee and Aberdeen midfielder Patrizio Billio dies aged 48
Rosebank Primary inspection gives poor review of school
Nairn primary needs improvement, inspectors say
Greg Lobban and Rory Stewart, Commonwealth Games bronze-medalists. Photo by Jeff Holmes/JSHPIX/Shutterstock (13077340d)
Squash: Greg Lobban relishing Commonwealth Games night in Aberdeen after success of Inverness homecoming
To go with story by Keith Findlay. New contract for Petrasco Picture shows; l-r Alan Green, Ross Cochrane, Gordon Shand, and Kevin Buchan at Aberdeen-based Petrasco. don't know. Supplied by Petrasco Date; Unknown
£1 million-plus Dubai deal delight for Aberdeen firm Petrasco
To go with story by Susy Macaulay. Millwall FC grew from a team started by workers at JT Morton's cannery in Millwall. JT Morton grew his business from Clayhills in Aberdeen Picture shows; Millwall FC . n/a. Supplied by DCT Design Date; Unknown
How a canning factory in Aberdeen led to the birth of Millwall FC
Sean Lawrie. Image: Alan Brown
Golf: Sean Lawrie targets Tartan Pro Tour win in 2023; Laura Beveridge looks to…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented