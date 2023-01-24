Zara Aleena reports shows ‘women and girls are not safe’, says victim’s aunt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Zara Aleena reports shows ‘women and girls are not safe’, says victim’s aunt

By Press Association
January 24, 2023, 1:15 pm
Farah Naz, Zara Aleena’s aunt reads a statement outside the Old Bailey in London (David Parry/PA)
Farah Naz, Zara Aleena’s aunt reads a statement outside the Old Bailey in London (David Parry/PA)

The aunt of murdered law graduate Zara Aleena has warned that “women and girls are not safe” following the release of a report into the probation failings which led to her niece’s death.

Farah Naz said it was an “extremely distressing report … revealing a litany of errors” which left Jordan McSweeney, 29, able to kill her 35-year-old niece last year, just nine days after he was released from jail.

The report, by chief inspector of probation Justin Russell, outlined how McSweeney was not treated as a high-risk offender or recalled to prison as quickly as he should have been.

Zara Aleena death
Zara Aleena was murdered by Jordan McSweeney (Family handout/Metropolitan Police/PA)

“This is not a service that’s doing its best with inadequate resources,” Ms Naz told BBC Radio Four’s Woman’s Hour programme.

“This is a service that is incompetent and has the failures by people at the top to ensure a quality service.”

Asked if the Probation Service can be trusted to keep the public safe, Ms Naz said: “Well, I think not. I think it’s clear that, actually, women and girls are not safe if probation is not doing its job.”

Women’s safety campaigners have said that a lack of funding is partly to blame for the errors.

Andrea Simon, director of End Violence Against Women Coalition (EVAW), described Ms Aleena’s murder as “a grave reminder of the price women pay for Government policies”.

The charity boss said: “This grave and appalling failing on the part of the Probation Service constitutes yet another way in which the criminal justice system is catastrophically failing to protect women and girls and prevent further violence and abuse.”

She added: “The Probation Service, as with so many of our public services, is buckling under the pressure of a decade of austerity policies and the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic – not aided by the disastrous structural reform of the service (recently reversed) which took place from 2012.”

“Zara’s murder is a grave reminder of the price women pay for Government policies.”

Harriet Wistrich, director of the Centre for Women’s Justice, said the criminal justice system is “in collapse” and women are not being protected from violent men.

She blamed part of the problem on “chronic underfunding” as she called on Justice Secretary Dominic Raab to “take urgent action to transform the system”.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has said the Government should apologise to “all women across London” because of failures that led to Ms Aleena’s murder.

He told the PA news agency: “I was angry when I read the report because it’s symptomatic of 13 years of chaotic Government policy on probation and cuts to the criminal justice service.

“This awful tragedy of Zara being murdered by Jordan McSweeney would not have happened but for the Government’s policies.

“It’s quite clear from the chief inspector’s report: this is a man who is a high-risk, serial, serious offender who breached his licence conditions and should have been recalled to prison.

“The Government should apologise, not just to Zara’s family but to all women across London who are feeling scared and frightened because of the consequences of Government policy.”

