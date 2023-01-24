A Labour government would ‘fix the bad Tory Brexit deal’, says David Lammy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

A Labour government would ‘fix the bad Tory Brexit deal’, says David Lammy

By Press Association
January 24, 2023, 2:16 pm Updated: January 24, 2023, 3:46 pm
Shadow foreign secretary David Lammy said a Labour government would seek to improve UK and European relations (Yui Mok/PA)
Shadow foreign secretary David Lammy said a Labour government would seek to improve UK and European relations (Yui Mok/PA)

Labour will seek to “fix the Tories’ bad Brexit deal” if voted into power at the next election, the shadow foreign secretary has said.

David Lammy said Britain would “not rejoin” the European Union, the single market or customs union under a Sir Keir Starmer premiership.

But he said the party would take action to reverse the “damage” the current UK-EU trade deal is doing to the British economy, while also restoring European relations.

In a speech at Chatham House in London, Mr Lammy said: “It has been a central principle of British strategy for centuries that we should never find ourselves isolated in our own continent.

“But that is exactly what this Government has done.”

The shadow cabinet minister said Labour is “not afraid” to speak about the “damage the Government’s bad Brexit deal has done to our economy”.

“Investment down, growth sluggish or non-existent, 45% of businesses say they are having difficulties trading with the EU, the number exporting to Europe has fallen by a third.

“In the middle of a cost-of-living crisis, this is a scandal.”

While reuniting with Brussels in political or economic terms would be a “red line” for Labour, Mr Lammy said his party would “aim to fix the Tories’ bad Brexit deal to increase trade with Europe”.

That would involve changing the Northern Ireland Protocol and reducing trade fiction on food, agricultural, medical and veterinary goods, he said.

He also said a 2025 review of the UK-EU trade co-operation agreement (TCA) could be used to “reduce barriers to trade”.

Other ideas for improving cross-Channel relations included “unblocking participation in the Horizon scheme to unleash research and development” and “improving links between our students and universities”.

Keir Starmer
Britain would not rejoin the EU under a Sir Keir Starmer premiership, David Lammy said (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Mr Lammy faced questions from the audience about Labour’s policy on the EU after the speech, with one attendee accusing him of defending a “hard Brexit”.

However, he defended Labour’s approach, saying the referendum arguments need to be put to bed more than six years on.

He said relations with the EU need to be “normalised” before any further progress can be made, but that Brussels wants to see a united approach in Britain.

Addressing a question which referred to Labour’s Brexit policy as “stupid”, Mr Lammy said: “It is easy to make those assertions but we… shouldn’t revisit the arguments that divided our nation.

“We are determined in office to govern for everybody, not just those who take a particular view.”

Mr Lammy used his 30-minute speech on Tuesday to outline how a future Labour administration would produce a “mission statement” – founded on five goals – for reorienting the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO).

As well as building stronger relations with Europe, he said the goals are about addressing climate change, dealing with global threats and bolstering international development.

The Tottenham MP vowed that, should Labour win the next general election, the party will restore Britain’s “tarnished” reputation when it comes to respecting the rule of law.

The next national vote is expected before 2025, with polling putting Labour about 20 points ahead of Rishi Sunak’s Conservatives, making Opposition leader Sir Keir – a former director of public prosecutions – the favourite to lead the next administration.

Rishi Sunak instagram story
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was issued with a fixed penalty notice by Lancashire Constabulary after he was spotted not wearing his seatbelt in an Instagram video (rishisunakmp/Instagram/PA)

Mr Lammy referred to former prime minister Boris Johnson and the current No 10 incumbent’s fines by police – Mr Sunak was fined last week for failing to wear a seatbelt in a moving vehicle – as examples of where British leadership has fallen short.

“Britain’s record of respect for the rule of law has become tarnished – through the Overseas Operations Bill, the Internal Markets Bill, the Protocol Bill, and two prime ministers fined for breaking the law,” he said.

“This record damages our moral authority and political credibility… It is unbefitting of this great country.

“Britain should be a country that keeps its word.

“And let me tell you, with Keir Starmer – Kings Counsel – as Prime Minister, he would keep his.”

Responding to pre-briefed criticisms from Mr Lammy’s speech, the FCDO said it has acted to support Ukraine in its fight against Russia and helped resettle eligible Afghans following the 2021 Allied withdrawal.

A spokesman for the department said: “We are focusing on promoting our values with a broader range of countries to help them become more resilient against threats, including from climate change, disease and hostile states.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
Police incident in Inverurie at Port Elphinstone. Images: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
Man, 41, arrested after armed police officers end standoff in Inverurie
2
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A speeding dad who drove at 137mph and killed his only child in a horrific car crash has been jailed. Craig Melville put his foot down after police officers signalled him to stop, before losing control of his vehicle and colliding with a stone wall in the Highlands Picture shows; Jailed killer driver Craig Melville, his deceased 16-year-old son Craig junior, and the fatal crash scene on the B9176.. N/A. Supplied by DCT Design Team/Jasper Image/Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Speeding dad faces jail for killing his only son after being clocked at 137mph…
3
The Captain's Table in Fraserburgh will host two 'Karen Nights' in March. From left, owners Rebecca Masson, Sam Masson and Julie Masson. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
‘It’s payback for us’: Fraserburgh restaurant can’t wait to get stuck into customers on…
4
To go with story by Louise Glen. An area around Holburn Street in Aberdeen has been plunged into darkness. Image: Kirsten Brown. Picture shows; Holburn Street. Holburn Street, Aberdeen. Supplied by Kirstin Brown Date; 25/01/2023
Ferryhill and Broomhill in Aberdeen plunged into darkness
5
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin speaks to his squad during a training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS.
‘It’s not sustainable to keep changing managers’: Former Aberdeen boss Alex Smith on Dons…
6
Carolyn Leah captured the image on the road leading to the Quiraing. Image: Carolyn Leah.
‘It doesn’t make any sense’: Cattle grid with road right next to it, fitted…
7
Dale Martin. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Tesla driver left in coma after horror crash caused by wrong autopilot settings
8
Kyle Ironside's DNA was found on drugs sold to a teenager. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen man jailed after he tells court he has ‘no intention’ of giving up…
9
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Dzintars Petrov appeared at Banff Sheriff Court. Picture shows; Dzintars Petrov. Banff. Supplied by DC Thomson/ Facebook Date; Unknown
Jail warning for domestic abuser who repeatedly attacked partner in front of children
10
Jim Goodwin following the 1-0 Scottish Cup defeat suffered by Aberdeen at Darvel. Image: SNS
Jim Goodwin to STAY as Aberdeen boss – as Dave Cormack says players still…

More from Press and Journal

Wick 7 v Rothes 0 SHFL Harmsworth Park 10/10/2015 Wick's Marc Macgregor
Marc MacGregor returns to Wick while Joe Anderson signs new deal
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Aberdeen lease renewal shows confidence in city centre as key business hub Picture shows; Bridge House, Aberdeen. Aberdeen. Supplied by Prospect 13 Date; Unknown
Chamber chief says Bridge House deals a show of faith in Aberdeen city centre
Scottish Ballet worked magic with The Snow Queen at Eden Court in Inverness: All images: Supplied by Scottish Ballet
Review: Scottish Ballet's The Snow Queen is poetry in motion at Eden Court
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Five new arrivals but Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley still looking for more new…
File photo dated 09-07-2017 of Chief executive of the European Tour Keith Pelley. PA Photo. Issue date: Friday April 17, 2020. Chief executive Keith Pelley is upbeat about the prospect of the European Tour resuming sometime in the summer despite announcing this years Scottish Open would be postponed as well as the cancellation of two other events. See PA story GOLF Coronavirus. Photo credit should read Niall Carson/PA Wire.
Stephen Gallacher: Bodies which run majors should have final say on world ranking points
Peterhead midfielder Jordon Brown. Image: Duncan Brown
Peterhead: Jordon Brown urges Blue Toon to build on first win under David Robertson
Councillor Michael Baird successfully moved for a formal objection to the proposed Strath Oykel wind farm. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson
'It's a bit of a boorach' - Highland councillors stand firm in objection to…
Aberdeen Women interim boss Gavin Levey on the touchline against Hearts. Image: Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock (13730439cg)
Aberdeen Women to help players fulfil Rangers fixture after impromptu rearrangement
Shorehead Guesthouse owner Jane Davidson is selling up. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Stonehaven home bought for just £600 is now boutique guesthouse on sale at around…
The emergency department at Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin is struggling to cope (Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson)
Neil Alexander: Rural health services like Moray's are on life support

Editor's Picks

Most Commented