New campaign urges Scots to consider career in social care

A Scottish Government campaign which aims to boost recruitment in the social care sector has been launched.

The £500,000 drive aims to encourage more Scots to consider a career in the sector, with social care minister Kevin Stewart saying while the work can be “challenging”, staff can have a “hugely positive impact”.

The Government has been working to increase recruitment after staffing was impacted by Brexit, and ministers have pledged that all staff in adult social care will be paid at least £10.90 an hour from April.

Mr Stewart also said the creation of the National Care Service by the Scottish Government will “lead to more rewarding roles” in the sector.

The new campaign aims to raise awareness of career opportunities in the sector, with billboard, radio and digital adverts.

Our marketing campaign to support the recruitment of more adult social care workers and help address the high level of vacancies in the sector has launched this week. Find out more ➡️ https://t.co/CzTpCTNA3E pic.twitter.com/fKcW3lb4JP — Scot Gov Health (@scotgovhealth) January 25, 2023

As the drive was launched, Mr Stewart visited Leuchie House in North Berwick, East Lothian, where staff care for people who have had a stroke or been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis or neurological conditions.

He said: “Working in adult social care can be challenging but offers the opportunity to have a hugely positive impact on people’s lives on a daily basis.

“We are increasing pay, improving terms and conditions in the sector, and developing clear career pathways for the workforce, ahead of the introduction of the National Care Service.

“This will lead to more rewarding roles for the existing adult social care workforce, and for new entrants to the profession.

“This campaign highlights that while relevant experience can help, it is core interpersonal skills such as communication, compassion, empathy and respect that are most highly valued.

“If these are skills you possess, then adult social care could be the career for you.”