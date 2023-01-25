Weaker economic growth costing Scottish Government almost £700m, say experts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Weaker economic growth costing Scottish Government almost £700m, say experts

By Press Association
January 25, 2023, 2:38 pm Updated: January 25, 2023, 5:09 pm
The Scottish Fiscal Commission has outlined the financial position facing the Scottish Government (PA)
The Scottish Fiscal Commission has outlined the financial position facing the Scottish Government (PA)

The Scottish Government could be losing out on almost £700 million of revenue from income tax because of weaker economic growth north of the border.

The Scottish Fiscal Commission (SFC) – which as part of its remit forecasts how much tax policies will raise for ministers – said differences in tax policy between Scotland and the rest of the UK  “should be contributing around £1 billion to the income tax net position in 2023-24”.

When the draft budget for 2023-24 was announced last month, Deputy First Minister John Swinney insisted it would “raise around £1 billion more next year than if we had followed UK tax decisions”.

Changes announced as part of that budget will see higher rate taxpayers in Scotland earning £43,663 a year or more paying tax at 42p instead of 41p, while top earners on £125,140 or more will  pay income tax at 47p, up from 46p, from 2023-24.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney unveiled his draft budget for 2023-24 to MSPs in December (Andrew Cowan/Scottish Parliament/ PA)

The rises are being introduced as part of an ongoing policy from the Scottish Government that seeks to reduce taxes for the lower paid, while asking wealthier citizens to contribute more than they would south of the border to raise additional cash to help fund public services.

Speaking about the Government, SFC chair Professor Graeme Roy said: “In practice they are probably only raising about £300 million more, and that is because weaker economic performance over the last few years.”

According to the SFC, income tax policies north of the border should net an additional £994 million for the Scottish Government – but the total is £325 million, a gap of £669 million.

The economics expert told the PA news agency: “We think purely on a policy only point of view, they should be raising about £1 billion more in revenue.”

Prof Roy said achieving this is dependent on economic performance in Scotland matching that in the rest of the UK, and added: “Scotland has lagged behind the UK for a long period of time.”

One of the “key drivers” of this is the faster population growth in the UK, meaning “the totality of their economy has been growing much bigger because they have been having faster population growth”, he added.

The shortfall between the amount that could be raised from income tax in Scotland and the amount being raised comes at the same time as the Scottish Government faces a growing bill for social security spending.

The SFC has forecast that by 2027-28, spending on devolved benefits in Scotland will be £1.4 billion more than the cash it receives from the UK for welfare spend.

Where benefits have been devolved, Westminster provides the Scottish Government with cash equivalent to how much it would have spent.

But with ministers at Holyrood being “more open to people coming forward” and “encouraging people to apply for certain benefits”, spending will exceed the amount awarded by Westminster.

Prof Roy said one of the “key pressures” here could be the Adult Disability Payment – which replaces the UK Government’s Personal Independence Payment, and will see cash given to those with a disability, long-term physical or mental health condition, or a terminal illness.

By 2027-28, spending on this could be £780 million more than the amount received from the UK Government, the SFC has forecast.

Meanwhile spending on new benefits north of the border – such as the Scottish Child Payment – which do not have an equivalent payment in the rest of the UK and do not therefore attract any UK Government funding, could amount to £600 million by 2027-28.

Prof Roy said: “In total you could be looking at about £1.4 billion by the end of our forecast period, and that has to be found from somewhere, that has to be found from within existing budgets or has to be found from within tax.”

Overall spending on social security in Scotland is forecast to increase from £4.2 billion in 2022-23 to £7.3 billion in 2027-28.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “While the economic outlook remains highly uncertain, the SFC expects nominal earnings in Scotland to go through a period of higher growth relative to the rest of the UK over the next five years, supporting our economy and the public finances.

“We will continue to deliver against the ambitious objectives in the National Strategy for Economic Transformation, ensuring we have a strong economy able to respond to the challenges of the decade ahead and supporting sustained growth in Scottish Income Tax revenues.

“A number of the factors driving Scotland’s tax performance in recent years are beyond the control of the Scottish Government.

“Independence will give Scotland the full range of economic and other policy tools – including over immigration – to take decisions based on our own needs and will allow us the chance to replicate the success of many neighbouring countries which are more prosperous, productive and fairer than the UK.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
Police incident in Inverurie at Port Elphinstone. Images: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
Man, 41, arrested after armed police officers end standoff in Inverurie
2
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A speeding dad who drove at 137mph and killed his only child in a horrific car crash has been jailed. Craig Melville put his foot down after police officers signalled him to stop, before losing control of his vehicle and colliding with a stone wall in the Highlands Picture shows; Jailed killer driver Craig Melville, his deceased 16-year-old son Craig junior, and the fatal crash scene on the B9176.. N/A. Supplied by DCT Design Team/Jasper Image/Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Speeding dad faces jail for killing his only son after being clocked at 137mph…
3
The Captain's Table in Fraserburgh will host two 'Karen Nights' in March. From left, owners Rebecca Masson, Sam Masson and Julie Masson. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
‘It’s payback for us’: Fraserburgh restaurant can’t wait to get stuck into customers on…
4
To go with story by Louise Glen. An area around Holburn Street in Aberdeen has been plunged into darkness. Image: Kirsten Brown. Picture shows; Holburn Street. Holburn Street, Aberdeen. Supplied by Kirstin Brown Date; 25/01/2023
Ferryhill and Broomhill in Aberdeen plunged into darkness
5
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin speaks to his squad during a training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS.
‘It’s not sustainable to keep changing managers’: Former Aberdeen boss Alex Smith on Dons…
6
Carolyn Leah captured the image on the road leading to the Quiraing. Image: Carolyn Leah.
‘It doesn’t make any sense’: Cattle grid with road right next to it, fitted…
7
Dale Martin. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Tesla driver left in coma after horror crash caused by wrong autopilot settings
8
Kyle Ironside's DNA was found on drugs sold to a teenager. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen man jailed after he tells court he has ‘no intention’ of giving up…
9
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Dzintars Petrov appeared at Banff Sheriff Court. Picture shows; Dzintars Petrov. Banff. Supplied by DC Thomson/ Facebook Date; Unknown
Jail warning for domestic abuser who repeatedly attacked partner in front of children
10
Jim Goodwin following the 1-0 Scottish Cup defeat suffered by Aberdeen at Darvel. Image: SNS
Jim Goodwin to STAY as Aberdeen boss – as Dave Cormack says players still…

More from Press and Journal

Wick 7 v Rothes 0 SHFL Harmsworth Park 10/10/2015 Wick's Marc Macgregor
Marc MacGregor returns to Wick while Joe Anderson signs new deal
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Aberdeen lease renewal shows confidence in city centre as key business hub Picture shows; Bridge House, Aberdeen. Aberdeen. Supplied by Prospect 13 Date; Unknown
Chamber chief says Bridge House deals a show of faith in Aberdeen city centre
Scottish Ballet worked magic with The Snow Queen at Eden Court in Inverness: All images: Supplied by Scottish Ballet
Review: Scottish Ballet's The Snow Queen is poetry in motion at Eden Court
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Five new arrivals but Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley still looking for more new…
File photo dated 09-07-2017 of Chief executive of the European Tour Keith Pelley. PA Photo. Issue date: Friday April 17, 2020. Chief executive Keith Pelley is upbeat about the prospect of the European Tour resuming sometime in the summer despite announcing this years Scottish Open would be postponed as well as the cancellation of two other events. See PA story GOLF Coronavirus. Photo credit should read Niall Carson/PA Wire.
Stephen Gallacher: Bodies which run majors should have final say on world ranking points
Peterhead midfielder Jordon Brown. Image: Duncan Brown
Peterhead: Jordon Brown urges Blue Toon to build on first win under David Robertson
Councillor Michael Baird successfully moved for a formal objection to the proposed Strath Oykel wind farm. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson
'It's a bit of a boorach' - Highland councillors stand firm in objection to…
Aberdeen Women interim boss Gavin Levey on the touchline against Hearts. Image: Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock (13730439cg)
Aberdeen Women to help players fulfil Rangers fixture after impromptu rearrangement
Shorehead Guesthouse owner Jane Davidson is selling up. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Stonehaven home bought for just £600 is now boutique guesthouse on sale at around…
The emergency department at Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin is struggling to cope (Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson)
Neil Alexander: Rural health services like Moray's are on life support

Editor's Picks

Most Commented