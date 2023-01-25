Sturgeon hails ‘crucial’ role of offshore wind as NnG project passes ‘milestone’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sturgeon hails ‘crucial’ role of offshore wind as NnG project passes ‘milestone’

By Press Association
January 25, 2023, 2:46 pm
Nicola Sturgeon stressed the 'crucial' role of offshore wind power in Scotland's future
Nicola Sturgeon stressed the 'crucial' role of offshore wind power in Scotland's future

Nicola Sturgeon has highlighted the “crucial” role that offshore wind will play in Scotland’s future – at the same time as a major new green power development passed a “significant milestone”.

The operations and maintenance base for the new £2 billion Neart na Gaoithe (NnG) offshore wind farm was opened in Eyemouth, Berwickshire.

It will see turbines located about 9.6 miles (15.5km) off the Fife coast, and when up and running the project could generate 450 megawatts (MW) of electricity – enough to power around 375,000 homes.

The operations and maintenance base was opened by Net Zero Secretary Michael Matheson on Wednesday morning – while the First Minister was speaking at the Scottish Renewables’ offshore wind conference in Glasgow.

There, Ms Sturgeon said the Scottish Government’s recently published draft energy strategy “reflects our understanding and belief that offshore wind will be essential not only in enabling us to achieve our net-zero ambitions, but also crucial to Scotland’s long-term economic prospects and prosperity”.

She told the conference: “Your industry, and the issues you’re focusing on, could not be more important to our country’s future.

“For Scotland, offshore wind and the green hydrogen industry that you can then help to create offers huge industrial and economic opportunities.”

Ms Sturgeon said the “need to accelerate our energy transition has never been more urgent”, adding that Scottish ministers would “continue to do all that we can” to support the offshore wind sector.

“The prize – if we get this right – is a greener, fairer, more resilient energy system,” she stated.

Clare Mack, chief executive of the industry body Scottish Renewables, said: “It is clear that 2023 is going to be another huge year for offshore wind in Scotland.”

Speaking in Eyemouth, Mr Matheson stressed the Scottish Government’s “vision to ramp up renewables production and secure a bright future for our energy sector”.

He added: “As well as standing ready to provide state-of-the-art facilities for the Neart na Gaoithe project, this new operations and maintenance base in Eyemouth is a prime example of how new offshore installations can create and sustain good green jobs, and also bring wider, long-lasting benefits to the local community, businesses and economy.”

The base will create up to 50 jobs in the Eyemouth area for the 25-year lifespan of the wind farm, which is owned by energy companies ESB and EDF Renewables UK.

Matthieu Hue, chief executive officer of EDF Renewables UK, hailed the new operations and maintenance base as a “great example of our commitment to investing in Scotland”, saying Scottish firms had been used in its construction, with “high-quality jobs and strong economic benefits for the 25-year lifespan of the wind farm”.

He added: “We already have 10 onshore wind farms in Scotland and our large development pipeline will allow us to expand our contribution to delivering more low carbon and affordable renewables capacity.”

John O’Connor, the senior manager responsible for ESB’s generation projects, said: “The Neart na Gaoithe project is an important part of ESB’s ambition and commitment to building a low carbon generation portfolio of scale.

“The opening of the operations and maintenance (O&M) base on site is a significant milestone in this project as we work together to bring clean renewable power to the people of Scotland and help the country achieve its climate targets.”

Matthias Haag, NnG project director, said: “I’m immensely proud of the facility that we’ve built here, which is one of the most advanced O&M bases of any wind farm in the world.

“It will ensure not only that the NnG wind farm runs efficiently but that we put the safety and welfare of our people front and centre as they look after the operations of the NNG wind farm.”

