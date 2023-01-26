One in four university students ‘more likely to drop out’ due to cost pressures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

One in four university students ‘more likely to drop out’ due to cost pressures

By Press Association
January 26, 2023, 12:06 am
Many students – 45% – are turning to parents for additional financial support, the survey reveals (PA)
Many students – 45% – are turning to parents for additional financial support, the survey reveals (PA)

Nearly one in four students say they are less likely to finish their degree as a result of the cost of living crisis, a survey suggests.

More than three in five (63%) students are spending less on food and essentials this academic year as a result of increases in the cost of living, according to a Sutton Trust report.

Over a quarter (28%) of students say they have skipped meals to save on food costs,  and students from working class families (33%) were more likely to report skipping meals than their peers, the survey found.

The social mobility charity is calling on the Government to review the amount of support available to students so they can afford to take part in courses.

The survey, of 1,050 current undergraduate students across the UK carried out by Savanta between January 13 and 17 this year, suggests 24% of students are less likely to complete their degree due to the cost of living crisis.

Students report stopping or reducing going out with friends (47%) and using less fuel, such as electricity or gas, in their homes (43%), while 6% report moving back in with their family to save money on rent or bills.

Nearly a fifth (18%) say they are avoiding buying university supplies they need for their course, such as laptops and textbooks, while 9% are stopping or reducing attendance at university societies.

Many students (45%) are turning to parents for additional financial support, the survey reveals, while 4% have taken out additional private loans and 2% have used a food bank or other charity support.

One student from England, who has skipped meals and reduced socialising, said: “The cost of living crisis is making me worried and stressed as I’ve now had to sacrifice my study time to get a job to support my financial needs.

“Balancing all-day university clinical placements and working is impacting my academics. I come from a low-income household so I haven’t got the ability to ask my family for financial support.”

Another student from Scotland said: “Due to electricity and gas cutting out in the house more frequently, there have been more frequent journeys to the shops to top up the meter.

“I once missed a university lecture as I was not able to leave the house in time for the train due to having to go out and get electricity.”

A student from the south-west England, who reached out to their university for financial support, said they found the application process “long-winded”.

They said: “I was fortunate to receive some money, however, it’s not a system I could trust if I needed support in an emergency.”

The Department for Education (DfE) announced this month that universities would be given an additional £15 million in funding this year to help ease cost-of-living pressures for disadvantaged students.

It also announced that tuition fees for degrees in England would be frozen at a maximum level of £9,250 for the next two years and maximum student loans for living costs would rise by 2.8% in 2023/24.

But an analysis by the Sutton Trust suggests that if the extra £15 million in funding was split between undergraduate students in England from the most deprived areas, it equates to only £67 per student.

Sir Peter Lampl, founder and chairman of the Sutton Trust, said: “Today’s polling shows the serious impact of the cost-of-living crisis on students.

“It is scandalous that students are skipping meals and having to cut back on essentials, and that a staggering quarter of students say they are now less likely to finish their degree as a result of the crisis.

“To make sure that students can afford to fully take part in their course and wider university life, the Sutton Trust is calling for the government to urgently review the amount of funding and support available to students.”

Jo Grady, general secretary of the University and College Union (UCU), said “Ministers first ignored student pleas for urgent financial help, only to then provide an abject package of support which will do next to nothing to help them through the cost of living crisis.

“Students are skipping meals and one in four are talking about leaving higher education entirely. If that doesn’t wake Government up to the scale of the crisis facing students in our universities, nothing will.”

Labour’s shadow higher education minister Matt Western said: “This cost-of-living crisis made in Downing Street is squeezing student budgets like never before, threatening students’ ability to complete their courses and achieve their ambitions.

“The scale of the crisis has been building for months after the Conservatives crashed the economy, yet ministers have failed to take the action necessary to support students.”

A Universities UK (UUK) spokesperson said: “Throughout this cost-of-living crisis, our members have stepped up to provide support to students, from daily meal deals to increasing hardship funding, universities are working hard to offer much-needed help to students.

“Yet the student maintenance package in England is at its lowest value in seven years, and the Government’s planned uplift for next year does not go far enough to make up for the real-terms cut to maintenance that students have experienced since inflation began to rapidly increase.

“These are difficult times for students, especially those from low-income backgrounds, with caring responsibilities or estranged from families, and we need to look more closely at how well the current system is supporting students and what changes need to be made.”

A DfE spokesperson said: “We recognise students continue to face financial challenges, which is why we are increasing loans and grants for living and other costs for a further year.

“To support universities to top up their own hardship funds we are also making an additional £15 million available. This will bring the total available to universities to draw on in supporting their students in hardship to £276 million this academic year.

“We are pleased so many universities are already stepping up efforts to support their students through a variety of programmes. These schemes have already helped students up and down the country and we urge any student who is worried about their circumstances to speak to their university.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
Police incident in Inverurie at Port Elphinstone. Images: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
Man, 41, arrested after armed police officers end standoff in Inverurie
2
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A speeding dad who drove at 137mph and killed his only child in a horrific car crash has been jailed. Craig Melville put his foot down after police officers signalled him to stop, before losing control of his vehicle and colliding with a stone wall in the Highlands Picture shows; Jailed killer driver Craig Melville, his deceased 16-year-old son Craig junior, and the fatal crash scene on the B9176.. N/A. Supplied by DCT Design Team/Jasper Image/Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Speeding dad faces jail for killing his only son after being clocked at 137mph…
3
Jim Goodwin leaving Cormack Park on Tuesday. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
How we expect seismic day for Aberdeen to unfold – as future of under-fire…
2
4
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Child sex attacker facing 'substantial' sentence after stalking women Picture shows; Joseph Stewart appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson (Inverness Sheriff Court) / Facebook (Joseph Stewart) Date; Unknown
Child sex attacker faces ‘substantial’ jail sentence after stalking women
5
Kyle Ironside's DNA was found on drugs sold to a teenager. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen man jailed after he tells court he has ‘no intention’ of giving up…
6
A paperwork mix-up meant Fergus and Glover was offering illegal dentistry for three years. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson
Fergus and Glover reprimanded over ‘illegal’ Aberdeen dentist
7
Mid Stocket Road was Aberdeen closed during the incident. Image: DC Thomson.
Two men charged following car crash during a police stop in Aberdeen
8
Lewis Tritton claims he only spat in a woman's face because she kicked him in the private parts. Image: DC Thomson.
Man who spat in woman’s face claims he only did it after she kicked…
9
veterans safe space
The Forces Manor: Ex-serviceman transforms Highland hotel into retreat for veterans
10
The Captain's Table in Fraserburgh will host two 'Karen Nights' in March. From left, owners Rebecca Masson, Sam Masson and Julie Masson. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
‘It’s payback for us’: Fraserburgh restaurant can’t wait to get stuck into customers on…

More from Press and Journal

William Akio following Ross County's defeat to Hamilton Accies. Image: SNS
Malky Mackay reveals he has briefed William Akio on his public responsibility in representing…
Cameron Redpath was a star for Scotland the last time at Twickenham.
Six Nations: Cam Redpath puts injury nightmare behind him and aims for a regular…
25 January 2023. Christie Park, Park Street, Huntly, Aberdeenshire, Scotland, AB54 8JE. This is from the Breedon Highland League Football Match between Huntly FC and Fraserburgh FC. PCTURE CONTENT:- Ryan sargent celebrates no 2
Ryan Sargent nets hat-trick as Fraserburgh thrash Huntly to reach Aberdeenshire Shield final
To go with story by Louise Glen. An area around Holburn Street in Aberdeen has been plunged into darkness. Image: Kirsten Brown. Picture shows; Holburn Street. Holburn Street, Aberdeen. Supplied by Kirstin Brown Date; 25/01/2023
Ferryhill and Broomhill in Aberdeen plunged into darkness
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin looks dejected after his side lose 3-2 to Rangers. Image: SNS.
Duncan Shearer: Aberdeen are right to give Jim Goodwin a final chance to turn…
Jim Goodwin following Aberdeen's 1-0 defeat at Darvel in the Scottish Cup fourth round. Image: SNS
Jim Goodwin stays: Aberdeen fans react to board decision
New Peterhead signing Josh Oyinsan in action against Cove Rangers. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
Peterhead complete double signing of Elie Ikwa and Josh Oyinsan
Jim Goodwin following the 1-0 Scottish Cup defeat suffered by Aberdeen at Darvel. Image: SNS
Jim Goodwin to STAY as Aberdeen boss - as Dave Cormack says players still…
Carolyn Leah captured the image on the road leading to the Quiraing. Image: Carolyn Leah.
'It doesn't make any sense': Cattle grid with road right next to it, fitted…
Toll of Birness
After seven deaths in three years renewed calls are being made for upgrade of…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented